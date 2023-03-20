99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

A class above the rest: Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier the 2022-23 Post Bulletin Boys Wrestler of the Year

The senior and St. Cloud State University commit was the most dominant area grappler from start to finish, capping it off with his first state title.

Cole Glazier
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kasson. Glazier won 48 of 49 matches and ended with a dominating postseason, capped off by a Class AA 170-pound state championship title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Today at 5:00 AM

KASSON — Cole Glazier's prep wrestling path was already off to a great start when he was an underclassman.

He was on the Albert Lea varsity as a seventh-grader and a Section 1AAA champion as an eighth-grader. That year, he was a state quarterfinalist as he watched his older brother Zach — then a high school senior, now a wrestler at the University of Iowa — win his second consecutive state title.

That next year, Cole Glazier had high expectations for himself. Yet, he didn't return to state as a freshman, instead placing third in Section 1AAA at 145 pounds. He felt he didn't take that leap and for whatever reason, he began to feel Albert Lea wasn't the place to help him reach his full potential.

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Wrestling Team
Six state champions and state medalists highlight the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Wrestling Team.
March 20, 2023 05:13 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Over the previous years, Glazier had become good friends with Bennett Berge, Kail Wynia and Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville. They had often joked Glazier could come wrestle at K-M.

Little did they know, the opportunity was there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, Glazier found himself standing inside the K-M wrestling room as he entered his sophomore season. It took him only a few minutes to feel at home.

"You couldn't find a better room in the country with better training partners for me," Glazier said. "But one of the biggest things was just to be surrounded by other like-minded people. Other teammates, other coaches and people that just have a love for the sport, have a love for winning, and will do anything to make sure I'm successful and help me win. Those are the biggest reasons that I made the move and I'm very happy with the move."

As he should be.

Glazier went on to flourish as a KoMet, finishing third at state as a sophomore and then runner-up as a junior. That second-place finish put a chip on his shoulder few could match this year.

Cole Glazier
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kasson. Glazier won 48 of 49 matches and ended with a dominating postseason, capped off by a Class AA 170-pound state championship title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

That combo of skill and determination put him on a different level this year — one that saw him win 48 of 49 matches and end with a dominating postseason, capped with a Class AA 170-pound state championship. On top of that, he helped lead a squad that graduated now-collegiate wrestlers in Berge, Wynia and Vaughan win another Section 1AA title, while placing fourth at the Class AA state tournament.

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier captures elusive state title
After many close calls, Kasson-Mantorville standout Cole Glazier got the monkey off his back with his first state title.
March 04, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

It's why he is the 2022-23 Post Bulletin Boys Wrestler of the Year.

"Yeah, this is cool to win this," Glazier said. "It means a lot because of the level of guys in this area. A lot of them could have gotten this award. So many tough guys in this area. So me getting put at the top, it's cool. It's a great award because a lot of the guys that have won this award are such great wrestlers. So every year, whoever wins this award is a pretty darn good wrestler."

Glazier wins the honor among finalists that include Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust and Chatfield's Kail Schott. At the end of the day though, it came down to Glazier and the back-to-back Class A state-champion Gust. Those two had plenty of battles as training partners in the room at the Guerilla Wrestling Club, which only makes Glazier appreciate the recognition even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's a great partner," Glazier said. "Whenever we went after it, it was a lot of fun. It was definitely good for me.

"... That's why this award means so much to me, because you could have chosen anyone for this award, including Gust. You could have chosen any of them without argument."

Diann Smith
Prep
A wrestler through and through: GMLOS' Diann Smith the inaugural PB Girls Wrestler of the Year
Diann Smith has been wrestling on her family's living room carpet with her brothers since she could crawl, and that has led her into being one of the pioneers of the sport in Minnesota.
March 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

From start to finish though, it was Glazier that proved to be a tier above the rest.

He entered the season as a top 10-ranked high school senior in the country according to FloWrestling and lived up to that billing every step of the way.

He first won the prestigious Donnybrook in Iowa and took home a Santa hat with a title at the very well-respected Minnesota Christmas Tournament. His only loss in 49 matches this year came to Tyler Eise out of Colorado — the then-No. 6 ranked 170-pounder in the country — in the Cheesehead Invitational finals. Glazier went 6-0 to the help the KoMets win the Osage Duals and was simply unbeatable across Hiawatha Valley League and Section 1AA competition, before running roughshod over the state tournament field.

Cole Glazier
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kasson. Glazier won 48 of 49 matches and ended with a dominating postseason, capped off by a Class AA 170-pound state championship title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

But what really set him apart was the way he led a KoMets squad that had quite a few question marks this season. Yet, K-M simply got better as the year wore on, before eventually winning another Section 1AA title and placing fourth at the Class AA state tournament. K-M coaches Ryan Hill and Jamie Heidt credited the KoMets' growth to Glazier's leadership. Glazier, however, credits those special seniors from last year.

"That whole senior class, they taught me a lot of things wrestling-wise, but also they did a really good job of just being great role models," Glazier said. "They helped me mature a lot. My time in Kasson, I have really grown up as a wrestler and a person as well. And a lot of that is the example in the role models that senior class was and the coaches play a big role, too. But just seeing those guys grow and do what they do, they helped pass it down onto me."

Now he's ready for the next chapter of his career — one that will see him join his buddy Vaughan at perennial Division II power St. Cloud State. The preparation for the move began the day after winning a state title as Glazier was back in the weight room. He hopes to compete at 184 pounds next year, with the goal of getting to more than 200 pounds before getting to St. Cloud. He admits though, none of this would have been possible if not for K-M giving him the situation to possibly flourish.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There were so many times in the room where I would just look around and just look at the guys in the room and just think about how thankful I am for this opportunity," Glazier said. "It was a big opportunity that I'm super thankful for and glad I made the most of it definitely."

Past P-B Wrestlers of the Year

2023 — Cole Glazier, Kasson-Mantorville

2022 — Maxwell Petersen, Byron; and Bennett Berge, K-M

2021 — Bennett Berge, K-M

2020 — Patrick Kennedy, K-M

2019 — Patrick Kennedy, K-M

2018 — Patrick Kennedy, K-M

2017 — Brady Berge, K-M

ADVERTISEMENT

Cole Glazier
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Kasson. Glazier won 48 of 49 matches and ended with a dominating postseason, capped off by a Class AA 170-pound state championship title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Also Read

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
State girls basketball tournament pairings
March 19, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Prep
Goodhue girls finish third at state with comeback win; Hayfield lands fourth in Class A
March 19, 2023 12:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results
March 18, 2023 08:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Telehealth
Exclusive
Health
Telehealth touted as a rural health innovation, so why do rural Minnesotans use it less?
March 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
IMG_1910.jpg
Business
Downtown Rochester’s newest store front opens with love of sharing food
March 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
The Creek.jpg
Local
Next steps for Olmsted County transitional housing under review
March 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Pottery Play Day Ana Teaching.JPG
Local
Playing with clay: Artists create a community of support at 125 Live in Rochester
March 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell