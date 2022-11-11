A dozen girls hockey players to watch in Southeastern Minnesota in '22-'23

The girls hockey season got underway Thursday night. Here’s a look at a dozen Southeastern Minnesota players who could be difference makers for their teams this season:

KAILEY BIRKESTRAND

Sr., F, Century/JM

The Panthers’ top returning scorer, Birkestrand recorded 11 points last season, including one game-winning goal. She has 40 points over the past three seasons, having led the Panthers in scoring as a freshman in 2019-20, with 15 points.

NORA CARSTENSEN

Soph., F, Dodge County

The Wildcats’ top returning scorer, Carstensen was sensational as a freshman. She led the team with 24 assists and she scored 13 goals, for 37 points. Carstensen also led Dodge County in power-play goals last season, with three. She made the USA Hockey High Performance 15 Selects camp over the summer in St. Cloud, playing against some of the top players in the state and country.

ABIGAIL CONNERS

Sr., G, Century/JM

Conners has played as much high school hockey as nearly any player in southeastern Minnesota. The Panthers’ senior split time as a varsity starter in the 2018-19 season, then took over as Century’s primary starter in 2019-20. She enters her fourth season as the go-to player in goal for the Panthers after winning six starts and posting an .864 save percentage last season.

KATIE CUMMINGS

Soph., F, Mayo

The young forward led the Spartans last season in goals scored (17) and total points (23) as just a freshman. Cummings had three power-play goals and two game winners. She had four multi-goal games, including a hat trick in a 5-2 win against Austin.

ALIYA GRICIUS

Soph., G, Winona

Gricius has been one of the busiest goalies in the state during her varsity career, which began in the 2020-21 season, when Winona re-instituted its varsity program after a three-plus year hiatus. That season, she averaged 48.4 saves per game, including games with 92 and 86 saves. Last season, Gricius posted an impressive .895 save percentage, while facing an average of 49.9 shots per appearance, and stopping an average of 44.6.

IDA HUBER

Soph., G, Dodge County

In her first season with the Wildcats, Huber grabbed the starting role and ran with it. She went 12-12-0 with a .910 save percentage and six shutouts. Huber made the USA Hockey 15U National Development Camp and she played in the girls High School fall Elite League.

MOLLIE KOCH

Soph., F, Dodge County

Part of an ultra-talented sophomore class, Koch is likely to be a key part of the Wildcats’ top line. She excelled last season as a freshman, when she scored 10 goals and had 26 points. Koch made the USA Hockey High Performance Section 1 team last spring.

MAYSIE KOCH

8th, F, Dodge County

It’s not often that a seventh-grader gets pulled up to play varsity hockey, but Koch settled in nicely and played a regular shift for the Wildcats. She finished the season with three goals and nine total points. More importantly, she has a year of experience under her belt and is ready to take on an even bigger role for Dodge County as an eighth-grader.

CLAIRE SIEMS

Jr., F, Mayo

As a sophomore, Siems was the Spartans’ primary playmaker. She led the team in assists (16) and finished the season second on the team with 19 total points.

ABBY SIMONS

Jr., D, Dodge County

The left-shot junior defender anchors a strong group on the blue line for the Wildcats, who were 14-12-0 last season. Simons started and ended the season by providing some offense from the point; she had five points in the first six games and four points in the final seven games.

SARAH WANGEN

Sr., F, Austin

Wangen is the Packers’ top returning scorer — and the only one of their top-five scorers back from last season’s 15-11-0 team that was the Section 1A runner-up. Wangen had 15 goals and 10 assists last season and will be looked to, to provide some scoring punch for the Packers throughout the season.

TATUM ZYLKA

Jr., F, Red Wing

Zylka returns after leading the Wingers in scoring in 2021-22, when she scored 10 goals and added nine assists, for 19 points. That total included four special-teams points and three game-winning goals. Zylka heated up down the stretch, with 10 points in the Wingers’ final nine games.