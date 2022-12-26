A dozen players to watch at this week's Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament

Albert Lea

JOSEPH YOON, Sr., F/D: The senior spent two months prior to the high school season playing for the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL. He hasn’t skipped a beat since joining the Tigers at the start of the season. Yoon leads his team (5-3-0) in scoring with five goals and 10 points. He’s an elite skater and has played extensively at both forward and defense, giving the Tigers a versatile weapon.

Bloomington Kennedy

CLAYTON DEUTSCH, Sr., F: Kennedy is off to a slow start, going 1-5-0 against a tough schedule to start the season. Deutsch, though, has been consistent, at the least. He averages more than a goal per game (8-4—12) and averages 2.0 points per game. He has two hat tricks this season, one against defending Section 1A champion New Prague.

Century

T.J. GIBSON, Sr., F: Century (5-2-0) is off to a strong start thanks to its balance and depth up front, at defense and in goal. Gibson is the team’s playmaker and goal-scorer, though. He has led the Panthers in scoring each of the past two years, as a sophomore in 2020-21 and last season as a junior. He’s right on track to do so again, with nine goals and 17 points through seven games.

Dodge County's Brett Ludvigsen (4) attempts to poke the puck away from Century's Jack Ottman during a Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival game on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Dodge County

BRETT LUDVIGSEN, So., F: The sophomore’s break-out start to the season has come as no surprise to anyone who watched the Wildcats a year ago. Ludvigsen had eight goals and 13 points last season on a senior-heavy team. This year, he has stepped into a top-line role and leads the team in scoring heading into the Kiwanis Festival. He combines speed with a fantastic shot, and has nine goals and 16 points through eight games.

East Ridge

JACK HODGINS, Sr., G: The Raptors are another team that has faced a challenging schedule to start the season, but Hodgins has been very good in goal, posting a .904 save percentage despite facing a whopping 46.8 shots per game. He has made 169 saves through four games, including a season-high 63 stops in a 5-2 loss to Rosemount on Dec. 3.

Fargo South goalie Noel Olsonawski moves to cover the puck during a North Dakota Boys Hockey state tournament semifinal game against Grand Forks Red River on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Communications file photo

Fargo South

NOEL OLSONAWSKI, Sr., G: The Bruins (7-1-0) are the top team in North Dakota high school hockey at the moment, and Olsonawski is a big reason why. The senior netminder is 6-1-0 with a miniscule 1.35 goals-against average and a sterling .932 save percentage. He has a stout defense in front of him, too. Olsanawski hasn’t had to make more than 23 saves in a game since making 33 in the Bruins’ season opener on Nov. 22.

John Marshall

OLE FEVOLD, So., F: The easy pick here would be junior defenseman J.T. Veney, a powerful blue-liner who has junior and college scouts salivating. Or perhaps senior forward Mason Decker, who led the team in scoring last season. But we’ll pick Decker’s linemate, Fevold. The sophomore winger has brought a presence to the Rockets — he has stepped right into the varsity and made an immediate impact, leading the team in scoring (5-5–10). Fevold plays at a fast speed and shows no signs of being intimidated by stepping into the varsity game.

Lourdes

XANDER CARTER-KLEVEN, Jr., G: Lourdes not only lost its top two scorers from last season’s team, but also its top four defensemen. Then, last week, the Eagles lost first-line center Jack Roe to a possible season-ending injury. All of that has put more on Carter-Kleven’s shoulders, and the standout netminder has responded well. He has played every minute in goal for Lourdes, posting a .912 save percentage and recording one shutout. He’s been busy, too, facing more than 40 shots per game.

Luverne

BROCK BEHREND, Sr., F: Behrend doesn’t lead the Cardinals (3-1-1) in scoring, but he is by far the team’s top goal scorer. The senior has 10 goals in five games this winter and has been outstanding on special teams. Behrend has scored three power-play goals and an impressive three short-handed goals. He also has two power-play assists; eight of his 13 points have come on special teams.

Mayo

COHEN RUSKELL, Sr., F: Ruskell has been the ‘Steady Eddy’ in Mayo’s lineup, a senior leader who has recorded a point in six of the Spartans’ seven games. Ruskell (6-6—12) enters the Kiwanis Festival with a five-game goal streak. Perhaps most remarkable about his hot start: Only one of his points (a power-play goal at Hibbing/Chisholm on Dec. 9) has come on special teams.

New Richmond

BLAKE MILTON, Sr., G: The Tigers are 4-1-0 entering the Festival, yet don’t have a player with more than four goals scored. That’s been no problem, as a balanced offense and a standout senior goalie, Milton, have paved the way. Milton has played every minute in goal this season, posting impressive numbers: a 1.40 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. His defensive corps has been outstanding in front of him, too, limiting opponents to 17.8 shots on goal per game.

Windom

BRADY ESPENSON, Sr., D/F: Espenson is the clear-cut offensive leader for Windom, averaging 2.0 points per game. The versatile left-shot player has scored seven goals in six games. He opened the season with a hat trick and an assist against Austin on Dec. 1.