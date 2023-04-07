A few Section 1 basketball teams on the move as MSHSL announces alignments for next two seasons

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota State High School League has announced section alignments for the next two basketball seasons.

There wasn't much movement in boys basketball, but there was a bit of a shakeup in girls basketball.

Perhaps the biggest shift comes in Section 1A. Goodhue, coming off a stellar season, is moving down a class into Section 1A. Goodhue won the Section 1AA title in 2023 and the Wildcats took third in the state in Class AA.

Blooming Prairie is also dropping a class and will also move from Section 1AA to Section 1A. Section 1A will now have 18 teams.

Section 1AA will remain at 16 teams with the addition of two new schools. Randolph moves up a a class and will join Section 1AA. Albert Lea drops down a class from AAA and will now be in Section 1AA.

In Section 1AAAA, New Prague moves into the eight-team section as Northfield drops down to Section 1AAA. Northfield replaces Albert Lea which keeps Section 1AAA at eight teams.

Here are the Section 1 teams in the four classes in girls basketball. Schools in bold are new to the section:

Section 1A: Blooming Prairie, Faribault Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA: Albert Lea, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Pine Island, Randolph, Rochester Lourdes, St. Charles, Triton, Winona Cotter, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AAA: Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona.

Section 1AAAA: Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo.

Boys basketball

There aren't as many changes among Section 1 teams in the four classes in boys basketball than compared to the girls.

Section 1A remains the same with 20 teams. Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf is in the section, although it didn't compete in section play last season.

The lone change in Section 1AA involves Albert Lea joining. The Tigers drop down a class, moving from Section 1AAA to 1AA. With Albert Lea in, Section 1AA will again have 16 teams.

With Albert Lea’s departure, Northfield will join Section 1AAA and keep it at eight teams.

The lone change in Section 1AAAA boys basketball has Northfield leaving and New Prague coming in. Section 1AAAA also remains at eight teams.

Here are the Section 1 teams in the four classes in boys basketball. Schools in bold are new to the section:

Section 1A: Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg

Section 1AA: Albert Lea, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, Dover-Eyota, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Randolph, Rochester Lourdes, St. Charles, Triton, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Section 1AAA: Austin, Byron, Fairbault, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona.

Section 1AAAA teams: Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo.