50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

A few Section 1 basketball teams on the move as MSHSL announces alignments for next two seasons

Among the biggest shifts in the new section alignments is Goodhue dropping from Section 1AA to 1A in girls basketball.

Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Goodhue celebrates after winning the Section 1AA girls basketball championship game on March 10, 2023. The Wildcats went on to place third in the state in Class AA.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 4:46 PM

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota State High School League has announced section alignments for the next two basketball seasons.

There wasn't much movement in boys basketball, but there was a bit of a shakeup in girls basketball.

Perhaps the biggest shift comes in Section 1A. Goodhue, coming off a stellar season, is moving down a class into Section 1A. Goodhue won the Section 1AA title in 2023 and the Wildcats took third in the state in Class AA.

Blooming Prairie is also dropping a class and will also move from Section 1AA to Section 1A. Section 1A will now have 18 teams.

Section 1AA will remain at 16 teams with the addition of two new schools. Randolph moves up a a class and will join Section 1AA. Albert Lea drops down a class from AAA and will now be in Section 1AA.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Section 1AAAA, New Prague moves into the eight-team section as Northfield drops down to Section 1AAA. Northfield replaces Albert Lea which keeps Section 1AAA at eight teams.

Here are the Section 1 teams in the four classes in girls basketball. Schools in bold are new to the section:

Section 1A: Blooming Prairie, Faribault Bethlehem Academy, Fillmore Central, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg.

Section 1AA: Albert Lea, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Dover-Eyota, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Pine Island, Randolph, Rochester Lourdes, St. Charles, Triton, Winona Cotter, Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Section 1AAA: Austin, Byron, Faribault, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona.

Section 1AAAA: Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo.

Boys basketball

There aren't as many changes among Section 1 teams in the four classes in boys basketball than compared to the girls.

Section 1A remains the same with 20 teams. Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf is in the section, although it didn't compete in section play last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ

The lone change in Section 1AA involves Albert Lea joining. The Tigers drop down a class, moving from Section 1AAA to 1AA. With Albert Lea in, Section 1AA will again have 16 teams.

With Albert Lea’s departure, Northfield will join Section 1AAA and keep it at eight teams.

The lone change in Section 1AAAA boys basketball has Northfield leaving and New Prague coming in. Section 1AAAA also remains at eight teams.

Here are the Section 1 teams in the four classes in boys basketball. Schools in bold are new to the section:

Section 1A: Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Fillmore Central, Glenville-Emmons, Goodhue, Grand Meadow, Hayfield, Houston, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Kingsland, Lanesboro, LeRoy-Ostrander, Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Mabel-Canton, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Rushford-Peterson, Schaeffer Academy, Southland, Spring Grove, Wabasha-Kellogg

Section 1AA: Albert Lea, Caledonia, Cannon Falls, Chatfield, Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran, Dover-Eyota, La Crescent-Hokah, Lake City, Lewiston-Altura, Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Randolph, Rochester Lourdes, St. Charles, Triton, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Section 1AAA: Austin, Byron, Fairbault, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona.

Section 1AAAA teams: Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, New Prague, Owatonna, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Guerrilla Wrestling Club
Prep
Unselfishness, hard work has Cody Buchanan turning the Guerrilla Wrestling Club into the go-to training spot
April 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Meet the 2022-23 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Aeron Stevens - Plainview-Elgin-Millville Boys Basketball
Prep
Not to be denied, P-E-M's Stevens is Post Bulletin Boys Basketball Player of the Year
April 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Madeline Kingsbury Search
Local
Hundreds of volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury near Winona
April 07, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
rctc softball.jpg
College
RCTC softball team looks to contend for region title, national berth
April 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Local
Photos: Coordinated search related to disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury is held in Winona
April 07, 2023 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Madeline Kingsbury Update
Local
Still no suspect in missing Winona woman's disappearance
April 07, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson