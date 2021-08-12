A gamble pays off: Rochester's Schilling fires her way into U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship

STILLWATER — Alexandra Schilling had to be a forward-thinker and a bit of a gambler.

The talented golfer from Rochester said she thoroughly enjoyed playing in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship in 2019 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Earlier this week, with her eyes on earning a spot in the 2021 Women’s Mid-Am, Schilling made good on a bet she made a year ago.

“(At work) we have to bid for time off a year in advance,” Schilling told mngolf.org on Tuesday, “and I did specifically for this tournament because I really enjoyed playing last time in Flagstaff. Thankfully, I made it (Tuesday). It’s really exciting and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Indeed, Schilling’s gamble paid off on Tuesday, when she shot a 4-over-par 76 at StoneRidge Golf Club to place second in a U.S. Women’s Mid-Am qualifying event. Schilling captured one of just two spots in the Mid-Am out of the sectional qualifier.

Five-time Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Player of the Year Olivia Herrick fired a 2-over 74 to win the qualifier and advance to her sixth U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur. Herrick and Schilling will head to Bluffton, S.C., to compete at the national championship, which will be played Sept. 25-30 at the North Course at Berkeley Hall Club. The Mid-Am is open to golfers aged 25-40.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I played a lot better than I expected (on Tuesday),” Schilling told mngolf.org. “I haven’t played a whole lot this year — it’s my first tournament of the season. I wanted to go out, have fun and play one shot at a time.”

Schilling, 29, claimed one victory and six top-5 finishes at state championships from 2017 to 2019. On Tuesday, she carded a 76 to claim a spot in her second U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship.

Schilling played her first five holes in even par before rolling in her uphill birdie chance from 10 feet at the par-3 seventh. Carding five bogeys over her next eight holes, Schilling moved to 4-over for the round and finished with consecutive pars to earn the final qualifying spot.

At the 2019 national championship, Schilling fired 73-74 to finish tied for 19th in stroke play and picked up a pair of wins to start match play before falling during the Round of 16.

“I was hitting the ball where I wanted to (on Tuesday),” she said. “The greens are tough (at StoneRidge). I had four three-putts, so that’s where the bogeys came in.”

Herrick said she has scaled back her competitive schedule to focus on her life off the golf course. She had a daughter in 2019 and is the owner of Olivia Herrick Design. Herrick owns more than 25 state championship wins, as one of the state’s most dominant players for the past 20 seasons.

“In the past, after I had a baby, I kept telling myself that I don’t have time for this anymore,” said Herrick, whose last win in the state came at the MGA Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship in 2018 at the Legends Club. “I told myself this summer, I’m going to prioritize it a tiny bit more. I’ll put (my daughter) to bed and I’ll drive out to the course and stay until it gets dark. It’s not what it used to be with working and parenting. My game is trending in a good direction. I’ve been working a little harder than I did.”