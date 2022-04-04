A King on the court: Caledonia guard is PB Player of the Year

CALEDONIA — After Caledonia had its title hopes dashed in the Class AA boys basketball state semifinals, Warriors senior Eli King was asked his thoughts about re-grouping and playing in the third-place game. The standout guard was looking forward to the opportunity.

“I think definitely as a group of seniors who know you’re never going to put on the Caledonia jersey again for a game, you want to go out and play one more time with your friends, with that group of guys,” King said.

King’s competitive spirit stood out as Caledonia claimed third place in Class AA with a 74-58 victory against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta. King delivered a big game — as he had all season — as he made 17 of 28 shots to score 35 points. He also had 14 rebounds, 8 steals and 4 assists.

The 6-foot-2 King, who is bound to play college basketball at Division I Iowa State University was a final five candidate for Minnesota's Mr. Basketball award this season. He has also been named the Post Bulletin Player of the Year in boys basketball.

“It’s awesome, obviously a lot of great talent in our area,” King said. “It’s nice to get the award.”

Missed junior season with knee injury

King posted a stellar senior season after missing his entire junior year due to a knee injury. He rehabbed his knee and toward the late summer and early fall he felt really good going into the basketball season.

“I was confident,” he said. “Everything went well with the therapy and recovery and all that. Well before the season I knew I would be good in that area, with the explosiveness.”

King’s quick burst and athletic ability were on display all season long. He had a highlight reel full of dunks, in the open court or driving against defenders, it didn’t seem to matter. He put down four dunks in a Class AA state quarterfinal win against Perham.

His dazzling skills were on display early in the third-place game when King dribbled slowly across half court to the top of the key. He then put on a burst of speed to blow past the defender guarding him, launched himself in the air and threw down a massive one-handed dunk over a big man in the lane.

Caledonia senior Eli King on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Caledonia. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

King seemed to have the knack and ability to pick and choose when to take over games.

Two games that stood out were coming back from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat Class AAA power Totino-Grace, and rallying from a six-point deficit in the final 22 seconds of regulation in the Section 1AA title game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

King hit the game-winning shot in the closing seconds in a one-point win over Totino-Grace, which went on to win the Class AAA state title. In the section final, he took over and scored seven points in the final 22 seconds as Caledonia tied P-E-M to force overtime. The Warriors then won the section title in a triple-overtime thriller.

“I think I definitely knew that at times I would have to step up,” King said. “If you’re going to be the guy at the end of games, you definitely have to play well. If it’s a tight game, you want to be able to win.”

But this was really the first season when King actually felt like he was “The Guy” offensively for the Warriors. In previous seasons he had always played with one or both of his older brothers, Noah, a 2020 grad, and Owen, a 2018 grad.

“It’s definitely different when all the eyes are on you, compared to having a different guy and you just being the second option or third option,” Eli said.

Brad King, Caledonia’s head coach and Eli’s father, said Eli's leadership and positive attitude were a big part of the Warriors’ successful season, which ended with a 29-2 record.

“I think No. 1, the best thing he brought (to the team) was the ability to lead those guys without leaving anyone behind,” Brad King said. “And then of course it’s great to have a guy who you can put the ball in their hands at any point in the game and ask them to go get a bucket. He did a great job of doing that for us.”

Nearly averaged a double-double

King nearly averaged a double-double for the season with 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He also excelled as a passer and defender, averaging 4.4 assists and 4.2 steals per game.

King had to watch from the sidelines as a junior as the Warriors won a section title and placed second in the state in Class AA. So a return trip to state as a senior was a major highlight for him.

“It was a blast,” he said. “Anytime you get out of the section it’s a very good season. And we were fortunate to do that and had a lot of fun up at the state tournament and enjoyed every second of it.”

Other special career moments for him were playing with his brothers and having his father as a head coach.

Caledonia's Eli King talks with head coach and father, Brad King, during a Class AA boys basketball state quarterfinal against Perham Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. King has been named the Post Bulletin Player of the Year in boys basketball for his stellar senior season in 2021-22. Post Bulletin file photo

Despite missing his junior season, King closes his career with 1,656 points, third in Caledonia history behind his two brothers. Noah scored 2,575 points and Owen tallied 2,437.

Eli also finishes with 671 career rebounds, 419 assists and 368 steals. Next he will try to make an impact at Iowa State, which earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament this season.

“Obviously a lot of work has to be put in and I have to improve as a player, but I’m excited to get down there this summer and see what’s in store for me,” King said.

PB Player of the Year winners

YEAR PLAYER SCHOOL COLLEGE 2022 Eli King Caledonia Iowa State 2021 Will Tschetter Stewartville Michigan 2020 Nate Heise Lake City Northern Iowa 2019 Matthew Hurt John Marshall Duke 2018 Matthew Hurt John Marshall Duke 2017 Matthew Hurt John Marshall Duke