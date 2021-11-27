A new era at Cotter: Ramblers dive head-first into varsity hockey

There aren’t many players, but they come from many places, all converging on Winona for one common goal: To make some history as the foundation setters for the Winona Cotter boys hockey varsity program.

The goal is no different for head coach Martin Raymond, who has played or coached in six different countries and at every level from high school to the pros.

He’s pulling this baker’s dozen of players together in the southeastern corner of Minnesota to help them improve as hockey players and people, and to lay a base for a Cotter program that he hopes will steadily vault itself into the conversation with some of the best in the state.

“The kids are excited to get going,” Raymond said, “especially are kids who aren’t from here. They’re not used to waiting that long (into a school year) to play hockey. They’ve all done well in school, now they can finally get the season going.”

The Ramblers’ inaugural roster features some players from Winona. Their captain and lone senior, defenseman Ashur Rouleau, is a transfer from La Crescent-Hokah, where accumulated 20 points over the past three years.

“My teammates and our coaches are what make this team special,” Rouleau said. “We are all excited to be part of Cotter history that represents our school and community. It’s going to be a fun season.”

The roster also includes a player from Texas, who will challenge for the best name in all of southeastern Minnesota high school hockey: Aaron Romance. And two of the Ramblers players originally called Slovakia home: Sophomore forward Andrej Kubal and sophomore goalie Jozef Zilineck, who goes 6-feet-6, 200 pounds.

Winona Cotter players huddle prior to a junior varsity game last season. Contributed / CotterHockey.org

“With so many captains' practices, they got to meet each other over the last two months and the chemistry is already there,” Raymond said. “We’re emphasizing skills, technical skills, building a foundation, and we put some structure in with our defensive-zone coverage and breakouts.

“We have to play a different way because we’re a (small) group. It’s easy to say we want to be a puck possession team, but we have to be a team with quick pace, go north and south. Every shift has to be smart.”

The team’s other forwards include juniors Garrett Nelson, Thomas Peter and Wesylee Kohner, and sophomores John Vail, Alex Slaggie, Jackson Cada.

Juniors Stephen Pilarski and Noah Lange round out a small defensive corps, all of whom will log a great amount of ice time. Sophomore Sawyar Kehren will challenge Zilineck for time in goal.

Raymond said Rouleau was a natural pick as the team’s captain, and not just because he’s the lone senior on the team.

“He’s a solid human being,” Raymond said of Rouleau. “He works extremely hard every shift he’s out there. He’s good in the locker room, a good leader of men. He’s the oldest guy on the team and it shows. He’s an extension of the coaching staff and he’s been great.

“I just wish he’d be a junior so he could be back next year and we’d have another year with him. He’s a good guy who will be very successful in whatever he decides to do.”

Cotter has met the misfortune of having its first two games of the season postponed or cancelled due to COVID concerns. The Ramblers are scheduled to face Waconia at 2 p.m. today in Marshall. Should that game not take place, Cotter’s season opener would then be Dec. 4 against Breck at Bud King Ice Arena in Winona.

Raymond and Cotter’s staff have put together a strong inaugural schedule, including games against Breck, Simley, Rochester Lourdes and Dodge County, as well as a holiday tournament at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

“It was a challenge putting together a schedule,” Raymond said. “It’s not my forte, I don’t know many people, coaches here yet. Since I’ve been here we’ve had three athletic directors, they’ve all been great to work with and have helped out. I had to work and get to know some guys (coaches).

“We have some games that might be above our heads, but that’s good for us to see where we need to be. There are some great teams who, if they want to play us, we’ll take whatever date they give us. … There will be some bumps, but we’ll keep getting better.”