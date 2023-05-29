A new-found commitment has Mayo lacrosse thinking a deep postseason run

ROCHESTER — Reese Ackerman pulled the Mayo High School teammates aside right after returning home a year ago.

The Spartans' season had just ended with a 21-7 drubbing by Lakeville North in the Section 1 quarterfinals. It capped off their second consecutive three-win season, and Ackerman was sick of it.

He wanted his senior year to be different.

“I just talked like it’s been two years since COVID, we’ve gone 3-10 both years. We know we have the talent on this team and we know we work pretty hard right,” Ackerman said. “What is happening, we don’t know. But from this moment forward, what are we going to do differently to change this?

“We just stood there in a parking lot and talked about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Century's Nathan Kram (22) charges toward Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Turns out his teammates wanted the same thing.

From that moment on, the Spartans truly committed themselves to the sport of lacrosse for the first time.

They all played more in the summer, playing what is called "Canadian lacrosse" which takes place inside a hockey rink with teams of five. They lifted weights with the football coaches, and in the winter, most made the journey up to the Twin Cities to play the state’s best in a winter league.

“We worked a lot harder than we ever did before,” coach Adam Gibson said.

But even off the field there were strides made. A team with a large group of seniors who had been playing with each other for a while saw its bond grow stronger than ever.

“We just stuck together, even off the field,” Ackerman said. “We decided to all become even closer friends. We played a lot together and lifted. We got a lot of guys there which was great.”

It has paid off with a special season this year.

The Spartans enter the Section 1A postseason as a three seed after going 11-2 and winning the Big Nine Conference for the first time in program history. They have outscored opponents 178-100 with three players — Ackerman (25 goals, 32 assists), Liam Smith (30 goals, 23 assists) and Tore Papenfuss (37 goals, 15 assists) — all tallying over 50 points on the season. Senior defender Cade Snider and junior goaltender Owen Brock help lead a defensive unit that is allowing just over 7.5 goals per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next step now is the postseason with a first-round match-up with Northfield at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mayo High School.

“Knowing we have more work to do is still very motivating,” Ackerman said. “We know there’s some good teams in our section but instead of being afraid of that and seeing that as a threat, I think we’re excited about it.”

The Spartans would play the winner of Farmington and Century. The Panthers (4-9) have a lot of youth playing for them but have continually gotten better. That sets up a potential great match with Mayo.

GIRLS

On the girls side, Century looks to notch a couple of postseason wins.

The Panthers (7-6) open the postseason against No. 3 seeded Lakeville North on Wednesday.

Sophie Langsdale is the one to watch for the Panthers with 56 points (45 goals, 11 assists).

Last year, the Panthers made it to the section semifinals, before falling to powerhouse Lakeville South.

Mayo (7-6) was given the seventh seed and will host No. 10 John Marshall in the first round at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Schmitz leads the Spartans with 37 goals.