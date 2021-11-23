A Prep Bowl Primer: A Glance at all 7 high school football state championship game matchups

The high school football state championship matchups are set, and U.S. Bank Stadium will be invaded this weekend by thousands of fans who hope to see their team hoist the big trophy at the end of the day.

Here’s a look at the seven state title games on tap at the Prep Bowl on Friday and Saturday:

Class AAAAAA

Who: No. 3 Maple Grove (11-1) vs. No. 1 Lakeville South (12-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

WHAT TO KNOW

• CAN THE COUGARS BE STOPPED?: For years, Eden Prairie ruled the biggest class of high school football in the state with teams that didn’t think they were going to win -- they knew they were going to win. Such is the case with Lakeville South this season. The Cougars are a perfect 12-0 and have scored at least 40 points in all four of their playoff games. Maple Grove is led by Mr. Football finalist Derrick Jameson (running back/kick returner), but the Crimson’s defense has been its biggest strength, allowing just 10.2 points per game (second-best in all of Class AAAAAA).

Class AAAAA

Who: No. 1 Mankato West (12-0) vs. Mahtomedi (10-2)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

WHAT TO KNOW

• LOOKING FOR TITLE NO. 5: One of just five unbeaten teams remaining in the state, Mankato West is paced by senior RB/LB Ryan Haley, a Mr. Football finalist. The Scarlets are in the Prep Bowl for the first time since 2014, when it won the most recent of its four state titles. West has been nearly impossible to score against, as it allows just 4.5 points per game while scoring 43.2.

Class AAAA

Who: No. 9 Kasson-Mantorville (9-3) vs. No. 2 Hutchinson (11-1)

When: 4 p.m. Friday

WHAT TO KNOW

• LOOKING OUT FOR NO. 1: Kasson-Mantorville has had some powerhouse teams over the years, but the KoMets have never won a state football championship. This group, loaded with versatile playmakers such as QB Matt Donovan, RB Anthony Moe-Tucker, Gavin Giesler and a stout offensive line, has a different mindset. The KoMets are outscoring opponents this postseason by an average of 38.2-13.7.

• A STRONG TRADITION: Hutchinson, at state for the first time in seven years, is looking to add to a strong football tradition, which includes five previous state titles. The Section 2 champ hasn’t lost since Sept. 24, when it fell 21-12 to Becker, the team K-M defeated last week to reach the Prep Bowl.

Class AAA

Who: No. 9 Plainview-Elgin-Millville (11-2) vs. No. 1 Dassel-Cokato (13-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHAT TO KNOW

• DOING IT WITH ‘D’: Plainview-Elgin-Millville hasn’t changed its style all season. The same strengths -- its stingy defense and a talented, opportunistic offense -- that helped it go 6-2 in the regular season have helped it go 5-0 in the postseason. The Bulldogs have played four opponents in the postseason who are or were ranked in the state poll this year, yet they’ve allowed just 9.0 points per game in the playoffs.

• A POINTS PRODUCER: Led by Eli Gillman, a senior RB and a Mr. Football finalist, Dassel-Cokato has scored 35 or more points in 10 of its 13 games this season. Something will have to give in the Class AAA Prep Bowl, as unbeaten D-C takes its high-scoring offense against P-E-M’s lock-down ‘D.’ D-C is looking for its first-ever state championship.

Class AA

Who: No. 6 Chatfield (12-1) vs. West Central Area/Ashby (11-1)

When: 1 p.m. Friday

WHAT TO KNOW

• BACK AT LONG LAST: Chatfield won the most recent of its four state championships in program history back in 2013. Since then, a juggernaut Caledonia program had always stood between the Gophers and a trip to state. Chatfield broke through this season, shaking off a Week 1 loss to Class AAA state finalist P-E-M by winning a dozen consecutive games to reach the Prep Bowl.

• BATTLE-TESTED FOE: Chatfield hasn’t played in many tight games this season, though it learned a lot about itself and its resiliency a week ago, winning a tight game when it mattered most. WCA/Ashby has been through some close contests this year, too. It is 11-1, its lone loss coming by two points at Osakis on Oct. 15. Every week in the postseason has been a grind for WCA/A, too. It is 4-0 in the playoffs this year, it’s last three wins coming by 5, 8 and 1 points.

Class A

Who: No. 2 Minneota (13-0) vs. No. 9 Mayer Lutheran (12-1)

When: 10 a.m. Friday

WHAT TO KNOW

• A BATTLE OF DEFENSES: Mayer Lutheran is one score away from joining Minneota as unbeaten foes in the Class A Prep Bowl. Mayer Lutheran lost its season opener 32-27 at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop on Sept. 3. It hasn’t lost since. Minneota hasn’t lost at all this season, has shut out three of its five postseason opponents and has allowed 21 total points in the playoffs.

Nine-Man

Who: LeRoy-Ostrander (11-2) vs. No. 5 Fertile-Beltrami (13-0)

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

WHAT TO KNOW

• CARDINALS HOPE TO ADD TO HISTORY: LeRoy-Ostrander might have the smallest player on the field Saturday, but 5-foot-5 QB Chase Johnson is also the most dynamic and elusive. He leads a battle-tested Cardinals team -- their two losses came against ranked opponents Grand Meadow and Lanesboro, and L-O avenged both in the Section 1 playoffs. Now Johnson & Co. hope to add a first-ever state football championship trophy to the case at their school. The Cards last appeared in a state title game in 1995.