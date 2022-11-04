A push and desire leads JM's Mathis to state meet in her first cross country season

ROCHESTER — Dakota Hiller's pitch for Ry Mathis to join the John Marshall cross country team began more than two years ago.

Mathis was then a freshman on the Rockets' track and field team where Hiller — the JM girls cross country coach — was an assistant.

For Hiller, Mathis participating in cross country seemed like a practical idea in a number of ways.

Mathis has always loved running and traditionally, there is an unwritten rule that if an athlete participates in track, they typically are in cross country, too.

But since Mathis took her first steps, a soccer ball hasn't been too far from her feet. The sport was her first love. With the two sports' seasons coinciding in Minnesota, the possibility of doing cross country went out the window for Mathis.

"Dakota was always telling me 'come out and do cross country, you will love it,'" Mathis said. "I was always like, 'no, I'm going to stick to soccer,' because that's what I've done. I've done soccer since I could walk. It's what I knew."

But that didn't deter Hiller from trying.

She waited patiently as she would overhear Mathis and other soccer teammates share their personal frustrations with the drama that seemed to revolve around soccer while at track practice.

"I would tell them, we don't have drama," Hiller said. "We don't have that here. You don't have to sit out, you don't have to be on the bench. You don't have to be on 'B' squad or 'C' squad. You get to compete every time."

Each time, Mathis listened before teasingly saying something like "maybe one day."

That day came sooner than she expected.

Mathis entered her sophomore track season with what appeared to be a new sense of purpose. Admittedly, she wasn't too fond of how her soccer season had turned out in the fall and it seemed she took that frustration to the gym.

"I walked in that first day of the track season and was just like, 'you are so fit Ry,'" Hiller said.

Mathis committed herself, put the time in and grew into her body as well.

She felt stronger, better mentally and physically, learning along the way her body was much more capable than what her mind was telling her.

The proof showed brightly in the results.

She started the track season with a 6-minute, 50-second mile and by the end of the season was clocked at 5:41 — a staggering difference.

But perhaps even more surprising, Mathis believed she could do more.

"I just felt I wasn't really pushing myself to my max yet," she said. "I was like oh my gosh, I'm PRing but I felt I hadn't actually pushed myself to my max where I was like 'this is as hard as I can go.' I was always just like 'I think I can push myself a little harder.'"

Little did Mathis know, she was falling in love with running.

Soon, she gave the words that Hiller had been waiting to hear: I'm joining cross country.

"I was quite excited," Hiller said with a laugh.

With that decision, Mathis fully committed herself to running.

If there was a captain's practice, Mathis was there. Even if her work schedule conflicted, she always found a way. If that day's training called to run three miles, she would run four.

She was all in.

"There wasn't a single day over the summer where I was just like, 'Man, I don't feel like going today,'" Mathis said. "Whenever I would run, I would feel so good. I would have this energy that I could attack the rest of the day with. I just love it."

"This is the new Ry," Hiller said. "She worked really hard this summer, getting people to see captain's practice benefitting her. She showed up five days a week, all summer long."

Yet, understandably, Mathis still had doubts. She would text with Hiller, saying she wasn't good enough to be on varsity, despite the work she had been putting in.

"I just kept telling her, 'Ry, I don't think you realize how good you actually are,'" Hiller said. "She just has absolutely no idea how good she is."

'You really want me to write that down?'

The first two meets of the season were eye-openers for Mathis.

Everything, from the size of the crowd to the number of competitors to the challenges a cross country course offers, was a lot.

At her first ever cross country meet — the St. Olaf High School Showcase — Mathis ran a 21:36. She would do better at the Luther College All-American (21:36.8), but truly found her footing at the prestigious Mayo Invitational. She finished 14th out of 137 runners, while finishing in less than 19:40 on the slighter shorter course (2.95 miles instead of 3.11).

It was after that meet when Hiller challenged all of her runners to come up with end-of-season goals.

Mathis wasn't sure what to put down.

Hiller took one look at her and said, "Why not qualify for state?"

Mathis had to do a double take.

"I looked at her like, 'You really want me to write that down?' That's crazy, that's insane. But she was insistent: 'You can do it though. It's very reachable for you.'

"I was just like, 'OK, I guess we will see how it goes.'"

It turned out to be the exact push Mathis needed.

The next meet, Mathis finished third at the well-respected Jim Flim Invitational in Winona with a time of 20:18.5 — nearly 1 minute, 20 seconds better than her first meet of the season. She would PR with a 19:04.8 at the Ev Berg Invitational and followed that with a runner-up finish at the Rochester All-City Championships.

She was finding her groove and in the process found her second family.

She is known as the team hair-braider, with the 'Dutch braids' in the hair of the Rockets coming courtesy of the hands of Mathis.

"Cross country is just a much different dynamic than we have in soccer," Mathis said. "Soccer is very separate. You have 'C' squad, JV, it's just separate. Cross country, you run JV, varsity, it doesn't matter. You are still a big family and you're all there for each other."

From there it seemed easy for Mathis.

She earned all-conference honors with a 10th-place finish at the Big Nine Conference Championships, before making true on the words Hiller had told her to write down just more than a month earlier. Mathis earned a ninth-place finish at the Section 1AAA championships.

Her time of 19:11.53 was nearly 2 1/2 minutes faster than her first meet less than two months ago. Incredibly, she was a state-qualifier in her first season.

She's still trying to process it.

"It's mind-blowing," Mathis said. "If you were to go back and tell my freshman self where I was now, I simply wouldn't believe you."

She's not sure what to expect at Saturday's Class AAA state meet, which is slated for 9:30 a.m. at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.

She does know one thing: She's ready for spring.

"I'm so excited to see how this season is going to benefit my next track season," she said.