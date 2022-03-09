SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

A Section One girls basketball championship games primer

A look at the girls basketball Section One championship matchups in Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 09, 2022 02:28 PM
Hayfield girls basketball photo
Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) takes a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball semifinal game against Houston Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Section 1A, No. 1 Hayfield (30-0) vs. No. 3 Grand Meadow (23-6), 6 p.m. Thursday, Mayo Civic Arena

Hayfield is the only unbeaten team in the entire state. The Vikings are 30-0 and with a dynamic sophomore combination in Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver, plus plenty of good stuff around them. Still, not nearly every win has been easy for the Vikings. Grand Meadow is balanced and coming off an impressive win over excellent team Kingsland. And the Superlarks play great defense, allowing just 36 ppg.

Mayo, John Marshall girls basketball
Prep
Section 1AAAA, AAA, AA, A girls basketball playoff schedules
QUARTERFINALS
March 05, 2022 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports

Hayfield: Kristen Watson 20 ppg. (42% FG), 4.2 spg; Natalie Beaver 17 ppg. (54% FG), 7 rpg; Aine Stasko 11 ppg., 6 rpg; Chelsea Christopherson 7 ppg. Team: Score 67 ppg., allow 39, ranked No. 3 in Class A.

Grand Meadow: Kendyl Queensland 11.3 ppg., 5 rpg.; River Landers 11.2 ppg. (56% FG), 6 rpg.; McKenna Hendrickson 11.1 ppg., Lauren Queensland 10 ppg., 8 rpg. Team: Score 55 ppg., allow 36.

Lourdes, Lake City girls basketball
Lake City’s Natalie Bremer is defended by Lourdes’ Vivica Bretton during a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Section 1AA, No. 2 Lourdes (20-7) vs. No. 5 Lake City (20-8), 8 p.m. Thursday, Mayo Civic Arena

If the desire is to go by what happened in the team’s first meeting, the easy pick here would be Lake City. The Tigers devoured the Eagles 60-43 on Jan. 11. But the advice is not to do that. Better off examining what happened on Feb. 15, Lourdes beating Lake City 65-44, as well as what’s happened to Lourdes the last six weeks, the Eagles on a 10-game winning streak. Lake City has experience on its side, having advanced to the state tournament last year. The Tigers also have a pair of stars, guard Natalie Bremer and center Mya Shones. All-time Lake City leading scorer Bremer averages 24 points per game and the 6-foot-2 Shones is the school’s all-time leading rebounder.

Lourdes: CJ Adamson 19 ppg. (47% FG, 38% 3-pointers), 6 rpg.; Ella Hopkins 13 ppg. (45% FG), 7 rpg.; Vivica Bretton 10 ppg. (49% FG), 6 rpg.; Emily Bowron 8 ppg. Team: Score 56 ppg., allow 45; has won 10 straight games.

Lake City: Natalie Bremer 24 ppg. (47% FG), 7 rpg.; Mya Shones 8 ppg. (42% FG), 9 rpg; Mahli Benjamin 7 ppg.; Ella Matzke 6 ppg. (44% 3-pointers). Team: Score 61 ppg., allow 51.

Mayo, John Marshall girls basketball
John Marshall’s Lily Meister (52) is introduced during a girls basketball game against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Section 1AAAA, No. 1 John Marshall (21-7) vs. No. 2 Lakeville North (19-9), 6 p.m. Friday, Mayo Civic Arena

It’s been a long time since JM has gotten to state — 2009. The Rockets won’t have an easy time ending that streak against perennial state power Lakeville North, a team they beat earlier this season, but one that’s been on a tear of late, winning 11 of its last 13 games. JM has two advantages — having the top player in Section 1AAAA, center Lilly Meister, and the best team defense in the section.

John Marshall: Lilly Meister 23 ppg. (54%), 12 rpg; Katie Hurt 11 ppg., 6 rpg. Team: Score 52 ppg., allow 42 ppg.; has won 12 straight.

Lakeville North: Trinity Wilson (6-3 sophomore) 13 ppg.; Gabby Betton (5-8 sophomore) 10 ppg.; Haley Bryant (5-6 junior) 8 ppg.; Michaela Juaire (5-7 senior) 8 ppg. Team: Score 52 ppg., allow 42.; has won 11 of 13.

Lourdes, Stewartville girls basketball
Stewartville’s Avery Spencer (5) takes a look during a girls basketball game against Lourdes on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Section 1AAA, No. 1 Austin (23-5) vs. No. 3 Stewartville (19-8), 8 p.m Friday, Mayo Civic Arena

Austin is the definite favorite, having not lost a Section 1AAA matchup all season (11-0) and having the experience of having made it to state last year. The Packers also have an elite guard in Hope Dudycha, plus plenty of help around her. Stewartville is definitely not a team to sleep on, however. The Tigers are athletic, play swarming and relentless defense, and have one of the best guards around, Haylie Strum.

Austin: Hope Dudycha, 18.1 ppg.. 4 rpg; Olivia Walsh 12 ppg 6 rpg.; Cassidy Shute 11 ppg.; Emma Dudycha 10 ppg.; Reana Schmitt 9 ppg. 8 rpg. Team: Score 66 ppg., allow 47.

Stewartville: Haylie Strum 17 ppg., (47% FG, 40% 3-pointers), 3 spg; Savannah Hedin 11 ppg., Keeley Steele 9 ppg. Team: Score 67 ppg., allow 54; has won 6 straight games.

Alyssa Ustby
