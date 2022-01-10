'A special high school basketball player': Hope Dudycha does it all for top-ranked Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. — Hope Dudycha may not be the tallest or the quickest, but she sure can play the game of basketball.

In fact, it would probably be easier to list all the things the Austin High senior point guard can’t do on the court.

“She does so many things well,” said Northfield coach Paul Eddy after Dudycha torched the Raiders for 21 points in a 75-43 Packers victory last Thursday. “You have to stay close to her because she’s going to kill you from the 3-point line. So you go out on her and she’s not explicitly quick — she’s crafty quick.

"She sees the floor so well, that if you bring a lot of help, she’s going to hurt you that way. If you don’t (bring help), she’s going to score at the rim or pull up and make a move. … she’s just a special high school basketball player.”

Dudycha had her repertoire on full display against the Raiders, drilling four 3-pointers while also showing off tremendous footwork inside with a euro-step move and an up-and-under that both went for baskets inside the paint — where the 5-foot-5 Dudycha is more often than not undersized.

Hope with a 2



🅰️-57 | Northfield-34 pic.twitter.com/1UzGdkQa9L — AHS Girls Basketball (@AustinGirlsBB) January 7, 2022

As the primary ball-handler, Dudycha has helped the top-ranked team in Class AAA to a 10-1 start to the season. The Packers suffered their first loss of the year on Saturday against St. Paul Como Park, the No. 4-ranked team in Class AAA.

“She can do a lot of things,” teammate and junior sharpshooter Cassidy Shute said. “Defensively, she’s an amazing player. And she’s also great on offense, she has the whole package. She’s one of the players that teams always want to stop. That gives me, Emma (Dudycha), Liv (Olivia Walsh), anybody, open shots for the 3 because she can do so much damage from outside and inside.”

But what truly sets Hope Dudycha apart is she is as even-keel as they come, as cool as a cucumber.

Austin's Hope Dudycha brings the ball up the court during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

She will never get too high or too low, and more often than not, it's difficult to tell if the Packers are winning or losing just by looking at her — the facial expressions are always the same. It’s a trait seemingly all the great ones have.

“I think the best ability about Hope is really just that she never gets rattled,” Austin coach Eric Zoske said. “She’s been playing varsity for five years, she’s been traveling all summer for five years with AAU. She’s seen it all. She’s super calm and very confident and she’s got the skill to kind of back up that confidence. When it’s game time and something needs to be done, Hope will find a way to do it.”

Dudycha teams up with her twin sister Emma and Shute to deliver one of the best backcourts in the area — and the state — both offensively and defensively. The trio puts tremendous pressure on opposing guards, leading to easy run-outs on the other end. If they get beat, then there is a pair of athletic interior defenders in Walsh and Reanna Schmitt waiting to offer resistance. It often leads to frustrating nights for opposing offenses as the Packers allow just 50.3 points per game.

So many of these type of turnovers for Northfield here in the first half. Austin just makes you so uncomfortable on offense. pic.twitter.com/OyCf2bThOc — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) January 7, 2022

But where that group really shines is on the offensive end.

They seemingly always know where someone is cutting and in their dribble-drive motion offense, they are great at delivering the kick-out pass for the open shot beyond the arc.

“The chemistry on our team this year is pretty unreal,” said Hope Dudycha, who has scored more than 1,200 points in her career. “We can just play with each other all the time.”

And when they do kick it out for the 3-pointer, odds are the Packers are knocking it down. They have already broken the school record for 3-pointers in a game twice this season and made nine against Northfield last week.

"We don't do a whole lot of post drills with our guards," Zoske said. "So it's just how many 3s can we make in this practice. We kind of live and die, but we have been living so far."

Dudycha has been one of the reasons for it.

“She's got a great supporting cast," Eddy said. "But she's the one that makes the whole thing go for them."

She made eight en route to 28 points against John Marshall on Dec. 3 and canned five against Red Wing on Dec. 14.

Hope Dudycha gets a second chance and doesn't miss it. 17-6 Packers. Under 11 in the 1st half. pic.twitter.com/MG6qW2wcl5 — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) January 7, 2022

For Dudycha, it comes down to all those hours spent with her sister Emma in the driveway or in the gym. In fact, she credits Emma with helping her game as well.

"We are pretty much in the gym every day," Hope said. "We always make each other better, rebound for each other."

Now they are hoping all that hard work pays off with a deep run in the state tournament.

Austin has the talent and a load of experience returning from a team that made it to the state quarterfinals for the second time in the last three years a season ago.

That's their motivation.

"The girls picked our motto for this year: 'It's our time,'" Zoske said. "What their mantra with that is, we've been to state two of the last three years and we've lost — our state record is 0-3. They don't want to get back and just be happy with that, but they want to do some damage while there."

With those expectations, comes the pressure.

"We have that target on our back after getting to state last year and having the chance to do it together again," Hope said. "Just handling the pressure, it's exciting but we know we still have work to do."

The Packers did hit their first speed bump of the season in the narrow loss to Como Park on Saturday, in what could be a state tournament preview. Yet, it's a nice a reminder for the Packers to stay in the moment and enjoy the journey because nothing is a given.

"We're taking it one day at a time," Zoske said. "We do have some goals at the end of the season that we hope to accomplish. But it's kind of foolish to look that far ahead. But we do have that in the back of our mind. Yet, we're kind of focused on what we're doing now."