A victory years in the making: Kingsland senior Hubka wins Section 1A boys cross country title

ROCHESTER — Before Thursday's Section 1A cross country championships, Kingsland senior Garrison Hubka and Pine Island senior Braxton Osterhaus were having a conversation via text.

The two competitors have gotten to know each other well over the years and Hubka was still having a hard time wrapping his head around the 16 minutes and 33 seconds Osterhaus had just laid down at the HVL championships. It was the best time in Section 1A all season.

"He just asked me how I did it and I just told him, I hung on for dear life," Osterhaus said with a laugh. "I just like, I think the strategy (for sections), is just you and me go run our race."

The two did just that.

Osterhaus got off to his patented fast start, before Hubka closed and with an impressive final kick in the 1,000 meters outlasted Osterhaus to finish first with a time of 16:55.39 at the Section 1A championships at Northern Hills Golf Course.

Kingslands garrison Hubka is your Section 1A champ. Pine Islands Braxton Osterhaus finished second. Hubka's teammate Cole Kruegel finishes third. pic.twitter.com/jnA419RaJC — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) October 27, 2022

Osterhaus finished second (17:06.02) to qualify for his second consecutive state meet, while Hubka's teammate Cole Kruegel also will head to state for a second straight year by finishing third. The other three individual state qualifiers included Wabasha-Kellogg junior Cole Arens (fourth, 17:11.25), Lake City junior Tim Cooper (sixth, 17:14.48) and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central junior Isaac Snyder (seventh, 17:17.88).

Winona Cotter won its first boys section title since 2013 with 75 points, while Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson will head back to state two years in a row with a second place finish at 84 points.

Lake City took third with 118, followed by Pine Island (179).

For Hubka, who has been surrounded by a plethora of talented older runners in years past, Thursday's title was a victory years in the making.

"My goal for years was to win this race," Hubka said. "Even last night, I was thinking, I'm not going to take anything less than one. My expectation was to come here and eventually knock it out of the park."

Hubka did just that, looking like a machine in the final mile.

He knew Osterhaus would be the one to lead the race, so he had to just stay within striking distance, especially when the more difficult hills came in mile two.

"I had gone over it 100 times in my head," Hubka said. "Sit and kick. I let him control. ... Once, I got to 1,000 meters, I just got faster and faster."

Osterhaus knew the Hubka kick was coming and did his best to fend it off. But on this day, Hubka had that extra gear on what is an extremely difficult course at Northern Hills.

"I knew Hubka was going to go all out to get me," Osterhaus said. "It was just a matter of holding on, but I think he ran his season best overall. He ran great."

Hubka did in fact, finish with a season-best time — doing it while fighting off a calf strain that has bothered him the past few weeks.

It was an impressive showing.

And for Osterhaus, if he was going to finish second, he's alright with finishing behind Hubka.

"During the race, he was reminding me to stay loose, run with my arms low," Osterhaus said. "I mean, I don't know if I could have done it without him. I mean we are competitors, but we are friends at the end of the day."

Now, the three-time state-qualifier Hubka has his sights set on finishing his decorative cross country career with a state medal.

"I've always enjoyed racing up there," Hubka said. "The goal is to try and get on the podium. Get a medal. I have to get a state medal this season."

Pine Island's Braxton Osterhaus competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Winona Cotter captures first section title since '13

Winona Cotter knew this year's Section 1A team title was up-for-grabs and the young Ramblers liked their chances.

Yet, could a starting five that included two freshman, an eighth-grader and a seventh-grader be able to get the job done?

The baby Ramblers answered that question with a resounding yes, fending off last year's section championship Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson take the team title with 75 points.

For team captain and junior John Fritts, it was a moment he won't forget anytime soon.

"This means a lot because as a seventh-grader, I joined and we were not very strong," Fritts said. "We slowly worked our way up. Credit to the coaches for getting us here."

Fritts will be making his second consecutive state meet appearance, leading the Ramblers with a fifth place finish (17:13.45). It was a season-best time for Fritts.

Winona Cotter's John Fritts competes during the boys and girls Section 1A Cross Country Championships on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Yet, the Ramblers received personal best times from seventh-grader Erik Semling (ninth, 17:29.34), eighth-grader Ryan Littlefield (14th, 17:50.34), freshman Kellen Groth (22nd, 18:26.69) and freshman Logan Granseth (25th, 18:33.60) to send the program back to state, which is slated for Nov. 5.

"To see how young we are and how much the youngster stepped up," Fritts said. "As a junior, I know what it takes, what it feels like to be mentally strong and to be ready for a race like this. I didn't think they would be ready this year, but they stepped up and they were ready for the challenge.

"They worked their butts off and were really mentally tough."

SECTION 1A CROSS COUNTRY

(At Northern Hills Golf Course)

TEAM TOTALS

1.Winona Cotter 75, 2. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 84, 3. Lake City 118, 4. Pine Island 179, 5. Kingsland 188, 6. RAACHE 191, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland 210, 8. Lourdes 280, 9. Chatfield 284, 10, Wabasha-Kellogg 289, 11. St. Charles 300, 12. La Crescent-Hokah 302, 13. Schaeffer Academy 306, 14. Lyle/Austin Pacelli 337, 15. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 340, 16. Dover-Eyota 357, 17. Blooming Prairie 390, 18. Hayfield 418, 19. Medford 438, 20. Goodhue 532.

