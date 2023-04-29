Aaron Terpstra a force on the mound for John Marshall baseball

ROCHESTER — At least once a week, John Marshall baseball coach Tyler Zelma has no worries when he chooses a pitcher.

That’s when Aaron Terpstra takes the mound for the Rockets.

Terpstra, a junior right-hander, has been lights out for the Rockets so far this season. His talents were on full display this past Monday when he threw just 78 pitches in a one-hit shutout against Albert Lea.

“It’s a calming thing for a coach,” Zelma said. “Especially when you’re playing four games in a week. It’s nice to set the tone on a Monday and not have to use any bullpen arms.”

Terpstra, a 6-foot, 168-pounder, has set the tone for the Rockets all season long. This is his first season on the JM varsity, but he showed he was ready to step up late last season after playing on the junior varsity.

“We knew he had this potential,” Zelma said. “He came right from JV and was inserted into our first playoff game against Farmington last year. So we knew he had the ability to contribute.”

Terpstra, who also plays hockey at John Marshall, spent a lot of time working on his game in the offseason and the results have paid off.

Since playing American Legion ball last summer, he lifted weights to get stronger and did a lot of throwing in bullpen sessions. He worked on his command, how to improve his location and how to maximize his pitching. That included looking at spin rate and spin efficiency.

Terpstra does his baseball training at The Yard in Rochester.

“I was confident in the work I put in and know I have the stuff to perform at the varsity level,” he said.

Terpstra has made three starts and has all of JM’s victories. He is 3-0 with an 0.81 ERA. Overall the Rockets are 3-6.

“Anytime we give Aaron the ball, we know we’re going to be competitive in the baseball game,” Zelma said. “That’s reassuring as a coach.”

Terpstra is always around the strike zone and he does a great job of changing speeds. He has allowed just 10 hits and one walk in 17 ⅓ innings. He also has struck out 18 and has a WHIP of 0.64.

Terpstra throws a two-seam fastball, a curveball, a changeup, a slider and split-finger fastball. He has the most confidence in his fastball, curveball and slider and is trying to perfect his other pitches. His fastball tops out around 81 miles per hour.

“I’m not going to overpower anybody, but it’s a good mix between a fastball and an offspeed (pitch) coming in at 71,” he said.

Terpstra might not be overpowering, but he has good command and the ability to keep hitters off balance while hitting his spots. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter during his one-hitter against Albert Lea.

“When I’m on the mound, I’m more focused on throwing strikes,” he said. “As a starter, I’m trying to work deep into games, give the bullpen rest. I don’t want to stress them out too much.”

Prior to games, he tries to visualize having success and striking out hitters. In his gem against Albert Lea, Terpstra was one out away from a no-hitter before allowing a double with two outs in the seventh inning.

“It was nerve-racking for sure,” Terpstra said. “I was kind of disappointed I gave up that hit. … But it wasn’t all me out there, my teammates made plays as well.”

When he’s not pitching, Terpstra is a utility player as he has the ability to play both infield and outfield positions. In a game against Mankato East this week, he played first base, second base and right field.

But the mound is where the junior has made his biggest impact and where he feels the most comfortable.

“I just feel like I’m a different person out on the mound,” he said. “I feel almost unstoppable. I just psych myself up; I almost have to get cocky. I have to think I’m the best guy out there because mentality is 99 percent of baseball.”

Terpstra hopes to play college baseball after his playing days at JM. He has modest goals for the rest of the season as he is just looking to continue his success on the mound. He also hopes to add some production at the plate.

“No-hitters are nice, perfect games are nice, but I just want to get my team the win,” he said. “Because on the mound that’s my job. I just want to do what I can to help the boys win and keep the morale up on the team.”

“He’s a funny guy and a character,” Zelma said. “He’s a good kid to have around and he keeps the team loose.”