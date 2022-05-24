SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
Adaptive softball results for Monday, May 23, 2022: Raiders close regular season with setback

A scoreboard of adaptive softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 23, 2022 09:56 PM
The Rochester Raiders closed their regular season in adaptive softball with a 14-3 road loss to the Dakota United Hawks on Monday.

Raiders were lead by Elizebeth Heckmann who was 2-for-2 with one run scored. Bradley Tischer was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Connor Blair-Franz was 1-for-2 with one RBI.

“Raiders played an incredible defensive game," Raiders coach Tom Brown said. "It was really fun to see them make a lot of tough plays. The final score doesn’t display how tremendous their defensive was tonight but I couldn’t be more proud of the way they played.”

The Raiders finish their regular season 4-3 and compete in the state tournament on June 3-4.

SOFTBALL
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
