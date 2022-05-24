Adaptive softball results for Monday, May 23, 2022: Raiders close regular season with setback

The Rochester Raiders closed their regular season in adaptive softball with a 14-3 road loss to the Dakota United Hawks on Monday.

Raiders were lead by Elizebeth Heckmann who was 2-for-2 with one run scored. Bradley Tischer was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Connor Blair-Franz was 1-for-2 with one RBI.

“Raiders played an incredible defensive game," Raiders coach Tom Brown said. "It was really fun to see them make a lot of tough plays. The final score doesn’t display how tremendous their defensive was tonight but I couldn’t be more proud of the way they played.”

The Raiders finish their regular season 4-3 and compete in the state tournament on June 3-4.