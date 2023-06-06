After back-to-back state runner-up finishes, Winona has sights on top prize

WINONA — After back-to-back Class AAA state runner-up finishes, it’s no secret what the goal for the Winona Senior High softball team is this week.

The Winhawks are gunning for that state title.

They are doing it behind a group of seniors who have been through it all.

Going all the way back to 2020, this group has been through some ups and downs. It had its season canceled that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the then-young Winhawks made an unexpected run all the way to the Class AAA state title game before falling to Becker, to finish as the state runner-up.

Last year, with Post Bulletin softball Player of the Year Grace Fricke leading the way, the Winhawks once again made a deep run to the Class AAA title game. But Big Nine Conference rival Mankato West made play after play to deny the Winhawks their second state championship with a 5-1 victory.

The consecutive state runner-up appearances has led to an unspoken goal this season for a team that brought back the majority of last year’s team.

“The kids know that we’ve taken second twice now so I don’t even bring it up,” Winhawks head coach Mitch Grossell said. “Last year we played with a chip on our shoulder and this year we’ve been a little more free.

“They’re tired of second, they’re absolutely sick of it.”

“We just need to finish the job this year,” senior pitcher/first baseman Ava Hamsund said. “The third time’s the charm.”

Hamsund is a big reason why the Winhawks are headed back to state.

She has teamed with fellow senior Makayla Steffes to allow just nine earned runs in 126 innings pitched this season. The two have combined to strike out 175 hitters to just 29 walks, while allowing just 67 hits.

“I think we’re all relaxed and we can do it,” Hamsund said. “We have good leaders and our senior group has a lot of experience going to state so they can help the younger girls out.”

The Winhawks' offense, too, with a Class AAA second-best 9.6 runs per game, has been just as good as the pitching staff.

Catcher Macy McNally, who will join Hamsund next season at Gustavus Adolphus College, leads the way with a .581 batting average with a team-best nine doubles and three triples. She’s just one of many having breakout seasons.

Winona has eight players with a batting average of .350 or higher, and another six players with an on-base percentage well over .400. The Winhawks feel if their bats deliver, there are few teams that will beat them.

“Our bats have to be on,” Hamsund said. “Our defense is stunning so we have nothing to worry about.”

The first test for Winona (20-2), which was given the No. 2 seed in Class AAA, will be Section 6AAA champ Delano (20-3) at 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Field 3 at Caswell Park. The top seed in Class AAA is another Big Nine Conference rival, Mankato East, which defeated Winona 5-4 on May 5. It is one of just two losses for the Winhawks, who know the competition at state is second to none.

“There are some good teams at state so we’re going to have to have a little luck,” Grossell said.

The Winhawks know what's at stake, yet this group is feeling good in what is their third consecutive trip to state and the program's sixth in the last seven seasons.

“We've made it to state three years in a row, I just want to go and have fun,” Steffes said. “That will keep us loose and allow us to play better.”