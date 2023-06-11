After emotionally grueling week, Century girls relay team leaves it all on the track

ST. MICHAEL — It was a heck of a week leading up to the Class AAA state track-and-field meet for the Century girls.

That was particularly true of four of its athletes, seniors Favor Omoijuanfo and Madison Habberstad, junior Megan Lund and eighth-grader Clara Gerhard.

Those four had their hearts broken upon being disqualified in the 4x100 relay in the state-qualifying Section 1AAA meet on June 3 at Lakeville South. They were flagged for a lane violation but never got a true indication of what their transgression was.

It was excruciating because Omoijuanfo, Habberstad and Lund had all been on last year’s state champion 4x100 team. They’d been eager to defend their title and thought they’d do it successfully.

After then coming up empty in the days that followed to appeal their disqualification, they were emotionally wrecked.

“When we asked what we’d done wrong, we got a different answer every time,” Omoijuanfo said. “It was really frustrating.”

All was not lost for that group of four, though. They’d also qualified for state in the 4x200, doing that in a school record-breaking 1:42.95 at the section meet, which ranked them second going into the state meet.

They followed that up with a 1:42.54 time in Thursday's prelims, then beat that time in the finals, going 1:42.24.

It looked like they’d win the race but had sixth-seeded Blaine surprise them in the final seconds, showing up out of the unexpected eighth lane and out of the view of anchor runner Lund.

“Megan never saw her coming,” Century coach Kris Allen said. “You don’t expect someone in the eighth lane to come up on you like that.”

Blaine was timed in 1:42.06, Century 1:42.24.

The Panthers foursome were emotional afterward, but not in the least bit disappointed with themselves, recognizing that they’d just set another Century record with their latest clocking.

They also relished the opportunity to compete again.

“To be out there and running, it was amazing,” said Habberstad, who also managed a ninth place in the pole vault (11 feet). “Our relay team put it all out there on the track. We tried our best.”

This is a foursome that Allen won’t forget. She’ll forever remember them with intense admiration.

“They are a special group of girls,” Allen said. “Regardless of the circumstances, they come to compete. They want to make it to the finals and then want to win.”

Oh, and for the record, the state champion in Saturday’s 4x100 relay was Minnetonka. It ran it in 47.76. A year ago Century was clocked in a state winning 47.70.

Mayo’s Hannah Hanson competes in the girls 100-meter hurdles during the Class AAA track and field finals on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael, Minnesota. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Hanson’s last meet at Mayo

Saturday marked the end of a gaudy track-and-field career by Mayo senior Hannah Hanson.

Hanson, one of Mayo’s top all-around athletes ever, finished up by landing third in the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.24 and was fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.53).

She also ran a leg on the Spartans’ fifth-place 4x400 relay team of Hanson, Kendra Horsman, Shannon Chen and Sofia Haakenson.

It was a bittersweet day for Hanson, who next year will play volleyball and do track and field at Biola University in California.

“It’s a little bit sad,” said Hanson, who was a three-year participant at the state track-and-field meet. “That was especially true of running on the 4x400 relay team and being with those girls for the last time. I haven't processed it all yet. But it is bittersweet.”

Comfere likes first taste

Century’s Sophia Comfere got a taste of her first state track meet. The Panthers sophomore competed in the 400 finals and landed ninth in 58.55. She ran a 57.58 on Thursday, but like all of Saturday afternoon’s athletes had to deal with a tough wind in the finals.

“All the girls who were running, it was really tough and super competitive,” Comfere said. “But it was fun and it motivates me to work even harder.”

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/516328/results/all

