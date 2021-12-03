After last year's heartbreaker, Byron's Petersen focused on enjoying senior season

There aren’t many high schoolers who would have handled a tough ending to their season with more class than Max Petersen did last year.

The then-junior from Byron needed just one more takedown against Simley’s Chase DeBlaere to tie the Class AA, 138-pound championship match at 8-8 late in the third period. It appeared Petersen had done just that until the referee ruled an injury timeout that saved DeBlaere's narrow lead.

DeBlaere went on to ride out the rest of the match to win his third consecutive state title, while also handing Petersen his third consecutive defeat in a state final.

It would have been understandable if Petersen had thrown his head gear or been visibly upset, but that didn't happen. Instead, he shook DeBlaere's hand, congratulated him and went backstage, where he worked through the match with his coaches, discussing what he could have done differently.

“Maxwell lost and the first thing he started doing backstage was he grabbed some coaches and said, ‘Yeah, I should have done this differently,’” Byron coach Ryan Radke said. “He wasn’t happy of course, but he’s just wired differently that way.”

“It was a little frustrating, heartbreaking, but overall, I think my brother (Mitchel) was probably more mad than I ever was,” Petersen said with a laugh. “It was a little bit frustrating, but everyone just told me, ‘Hey, we have something, one, to work towards, and two, to work on.’”

Byron’s Maxwell Petersen hugs Simley’s Chase DeBlaere after losing in a 138-pound championship match in the Class AA individual state wrestling championships on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

It has proven to be a vital learning experience for the North Dakota State University commit. It was really one of the first times he had felt the pressure get to him a little bit. He had built toward that moment for so long. After back-to-back state runner-up finishes in the 113- and 120-pound weight classes, Petersen made the decision to jump up to 138 last season. He could have wrestled at 132 and had an easier route to a state title, but he knew the best path for his wrestling career was to face in DeBlaere -- an Oregon State University commit.

“He said, ‘I’ve never wrestled DeBlaere, so wherever he’s going, I’m going,’” Radke recalled. “He’s like, ‘I want to wrestle the best and that when it’s all said and done, I don’t care how many state titles I have. I care only how many national titles I have as a college wrestler.’

"I mean, that’s just a different mindset than most people. When he was talking with us, I looked down and I just had goosebumps. So many kids are so focused on instant gratification. He said, 'I could drop down and be a state champion, but I want to be the best college wrestler. And so to do that, I think I need to wrestle Deblaere. And if I beat him, I'm the state champion. If I don't, I wrestle the better of the tougher weight classes.' That's the way (Petersen's) mind works."

For Petersen, it was an easy decision.

“I wanted to focus on my craft and get a lot better,” he said. “I wanted to wrestle Chase … People do remember state titles, but ultimately, my goal was to be a better wrestler.”

Petersen had defeated DeBlaere by a 5-2 decision in the state preliminary round a week before their clash in the state championship. But perhaps, that only added to the pressure Petersen felt the next week.

“I put way too much pressure on myself going into that state final match,” Petersen said. “It was just more mentally, I don’t know why I put so much pressure on myself... literally one match out of the year. I was like, I put too much work into it. I thought about it a little wrong and I should have just thought one more match, win or lose, doesn’t matter. But I didn’t. I just put too much pressure on myself.”

The loss did provide a silver lining. It helped give Petersen a new perspective for his upcoming senior season.

“Taking that third state final loss helped me realize that it’s just another match and that every other big match is just a match and just go out there and wrestle,” Petersen said. “Don’t overthink it, don’t put the pressure on myself, knowing that if I lose nothing bad is going to happen. Just go out and wrestle and have fun with it."

Petersen plans to do just that this season. He enters with an already incredible 174-9 career record and a state championship under his belt -- one that he won as an eighth-grader at 106 pounds. He's still a bit up in the air on what weight he wants to wrestle at this season, but he likes 145 -- a weight he wrestled at for this year's Super 32 in Farmington at the end of October.

Regardless, he's going to do whatever it takes to make him be the best possible wrestler at NDSU. If that ends with him winning a state title, so be it.

"I'm just trying to do everything I can control before and let the outcome be the outcome," Petersen said. "... I still have plenty of stuff to work on just like everybody else. I would say all my losses have really just critiqued my wrestling style and what to work on. Those little things are going to help me down the road, that's why I went to Chase."

Byron’s Maxwell Petersen walks off the mat with his coach after losing to Simley’s Chase DeBlaere in a 138-pound championship match in the Class AA individual state wrestling championships on Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)