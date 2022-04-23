After long rehab, St. Charles softball standout Gust back on the field

It was one of the last softball tournaments of the summer for Makadyn Gust and under the August sun in South Dakota, the speedster was attempting something she had been so successful at the previous four months: Stealing second base.

This time was different for the St. Charles High School standout.

Gust slid in head first, reaching for the bag before the rest of her momentum caught up, jamming her arm into the base and sending a shot of pain through her right shoulder.

But as tough as they come, Gust stayed in the game — despite not being able to throw overhand.

“We saw it happen,” her father and St. Charles High School softball coach Adam Gust said. “She did the whole shoulder roll kind of thing. Yet, she continued to play.”

“We just didn’t think anything of it,” Makadyn said.

She took a couple of weeks off and felt good enough to dive into a fall schedule that included a high school soccer season, AAU basketball and fall softball. But her shoulder wasn’t improving. In fact, it was getting worse. In the middle of her sophomore campaign for the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura soccer team, the outstanding goalkeeper was beginning to think the injury was serious. Yet, she wanted to keep grinding through.

"Anytime I would just take one shot to my right side, it hurt extremely bad," Gust said. "But I had to play through it. My team needed me so I just needed to keep going."

A few weeks later, though, it came to a point where it was time to get checked out at the Mayo Clinic. The eventual diagnosis was an anterior and posterior shoulder labrum tear — an injury that requires surgery and comes with a six-month recovery time. It was a surprise.

"It was just kind of overwhelming," she said. "It was like, 'why didn't I get this checked out or fixed sooner?'"

Gust then had a decision to make. She could have surgery right away or play out the rest of the soccer season.

Once again, she decided to keep going.

Through the pain, Gust ended with nine shutouts, allowing just 10 goals with more than 100 saves in goal for a St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura team that finished 10-6-1. She was named Class A Second Team All-State, becoming the first in program history to be named to the all-state team.

“I would have never been able to make that accomplishment without my teammates and the amazing support system I had on our soccer team,” Gust said. “That really helped me get through that soccer season with my arm hurting because they knew that I was trying my best and always pushing through. They knew I was hurt the whole season, too. So they were always — no matter what — very supportive towards me. Always helping me and I just couldn't have done it without the support system for my team, my friends and my family.

“It ended up being a blessing in disguise that I didn’t get checked until late in the season.”

SCLA’s season ended in the Section 1A semifinals. Three days later Gust had surgery where she had six anchors put in to repair her right labrum.

Her arm was in a sling for the next six weeks, including when she slept. By the end of those 42 days, her arm was a noodle.

“That’s when the (rehab) process really started,” she said.

She had her good days and bad.

Weekly visits with Dr. Aaron J. Krych at the Mayo Clinic. Exercises every day with resistance bands. School was tough with her not being able to use her right hand. It was hard to watch from the sidelines during the basketball season, a sport she considers her favorite. And the rehab exercises weren’t fun.

“It's just like homework,” Gust said. “If I am not doing these exercises, my arm isn't going to get better. I really struggled on the weekends getting my exercises done, but I eventually would do them and hit the grind. But it was definitely a struggle just getting the motivation to do the exercises because I don't like doing them.”

But progress was made.

By the four-month mark she was cleared to do basketball activities. The mental hurdle of lifting her arm, dribbling or shooting a layup was a tough one to overcome, but Gust constantly credited Dr. Krych and his staff, as well as friends and family for continuing to push her. About a month and a half later, Gust was cleared to return live action, beating the estimated recovery time by two weeks — just in time for the softball season.

Gust said she's about 96% back to what she was when she hit .459 with 20 extra base hits (12 doubles, four triples and four home runs) to go along with 24 RBIs and 40 runs scored in helping the Saints reach their first-ever state tournament and championship game.

“The process is definitely long but once you get to the top you look back and you're thankful for the stuff and people who push you to get through it all," Gust said. "I couldn't have done it without people pushing me to get better."

Her first game back she went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Her first at-bat, she laid down a perfect bunt to get it all started. Although, the Saints fell to Chatfield 3-2, it was a day Gust won't forget.

"It's been a journey, let's just say that," Gust said with a laugh.

Gust acknowledged there is still some work to be done. She isn't quite ready to head back out in her normal center field spot and has played first base since coming back. But for Gust that's perfectly fine.

She's just happy to be back on the field.

"You never know how much you love or will miss something until you can't physically do it," Gust said. "And I have learned to never take anything for granted because practices used to be tough, but now, I'm thankful for every single practice I did because I know what it felt like to not be able to practice and I don't ever want to feel that again."