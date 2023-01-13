After tough ending to football season, Mayo's Burger aims to leave everything on the wrestling mat

ROCHESTER — For Logan Burger, it all happened in splits of a second.

It was the second quarter of the Section 1AAAAA football championship game and the Mayo senior linebacker was doing everything in his power to bring down Owatonna's Jacob Ginskey as the Huskies’ QB was scrambling.

Then Ginskey went into a slide.

A vicious collision ensued.

Ginskey then laid motionless for 15 minutes, eventually lifted onto a stretcher and taken off the field via ambulance. Ginskey was OK, released from the hospital later that night with what Owatonna coach Jeff Williams described to the Post Bulletin as a sore neck. Williams and Mayo coach Donny Holcomb both called it a football play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unusual for a high school quarterback to go into a slide,” Williams told the PB the following Monday. “I don’t fault Logan for coming through with the hit. It was a football play. I feel bad for all of the kids involved. It’s high school kids playing a high school game. It just turned into a bad situation. I hope Logan can move past this as well. I’d hate to have this have any kind of impact moving forward.”

That play ended up being the final one of Burger’s prep career.

Burger was ejected for the hit, which resulted in a one-game suspension. That meant he had to miss the Spartans’ Class AAAAA state quarterfinal against Mankato West the following week after Mayo went on to beat Owatonna 36-7 to collect its second consecutive Section 1AAAAA title.

“It was — it was definitely difficult,” Burger said. “I mean, I didn't — you know — I just was trying to make a football play, and it happened.”

Mayo's Logan Burger wraps up John Marshall quarterback Nico Chhin during a Big Southeast District football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Mayo High School Stadium. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Burger had to watch the following week from the booth — where in the end he stood helpless as top-ranked Mankato West completed an 11-point fourth quarter comeback with a 14-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-5 with fewer than 30 seconds left.

Just like that, Mayo's season was over. Burger's football chapter of his life was over.

“It was hard,” Burger said. “You want to be out there because you tell yourself you would have been there, making that play. And it's hard just to be so powerless up in the booth, just being able to watch it and then he catches the touchdown, and you're basically there. Your whole football career is over.”

Yet, Burger took the unfortunate situation in stride the best he could.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, a little adversity has been something he has grown accustomed to.

His freshman year, Burger broke his throwing elbow — effectively ending his quarterback career — and the summer before his junior year, he dislocated his collarbone. Both injuries taught him to treat every play like it was his last.

“Really after all those injuries and missing all that time, I valued every rep like it was my last,” Burger said. “Whether it's practice game, walk-throughs, anything, I always give it 100. I look at that, like that might be my last rep of my career and that that one play ended up being it. So I can’t be disappointed, because I know I gave everything I had.”

Burger now is putting that mindset and approach into his last season on the wrestling mat.

He’s a grappler with a bit of a unique style, one that involves a flurry of arms and legs coming at his opponent, wrapped up in a toughness few can match. It gives most fits — even his own coach.

“Burger — he’s super tough,” Mayo wrestling head coach Art Trimble said. “He's a little unorthodox wrestler. So if you aren't used to his style, he can really catch you off guard. Of probably all the guys in the room, he’s the toughest for me to wrestle with because he wrestles kind of my style. So we match up a little too well.”

Mayo's Logan Burger wrestles Cambridge-Isanti Treytin Byers in a 170-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Burger took third in Section 1AAA at 170 pounds as a junior last year after earning a spot in the state preliminaries the year before as a sophomore when the tournament format was altered because of COVID-19. He hopes to end his prep career with a state tournament appearance. So far, he is wrestling well, with an eighth-place showing at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament for a Mayo squad that has sights set on the program’s first state-dual meet appearance.

“Everyone knows the goal,” Burger said. “Make it to the state tournament as a team. Everyone's putting in the work to get to that goal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what Burger said he has perhaps enjoyed the most. Just seeing the work this group has put in, especially his younger brother, freshman Kellen Burger, who is bumping up a few weight classes from 120 pounds last year to wrestling at 132 or 138 this season. That jump up the light weights is always an important one for a young wrestler, but one that comes with its fair share of lumps.

“I enjoy it, because it really pushes him and it’s really good for me to remember that not everyone has the same goals as me,” Logan Burger said. “I need to push those little guys to do their best so we can all reach our goals. ... Because I know (being young) you really look up to the older guys. ”

For Burger, those guys were his own brother Dedric, Marshall Peters and Riku Kobayashi. But Burger also credited Trimble for helping establish a culture that has this program thriving.

"It's just great to see how involved coach Art is in the youth program because you see him all the way up from Pre-K until you're a senior in high school," Burger said. "I'd say 90% of our starting lineup wrestled in the youth program and so we've all known each other since then. We know we need to put in the work and have been putting it in for a long time."

Now they are hoping it ends with a state tournament run.