Against long odds, Stewartville's Byrne is a state shot put champion

ST. MICHAEL — From believing his season had been taken from him one month ago, to FaceTiming his brother and comparing notes about being a state champion.

Things have worked out quite nicely for that big kid from Stewartville, Peyton Byrne.

On Friday morning, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound senior won the Class AA state shot put championship and did it against incredible odds.

Byrne thought he’d torn up his knee just one month ago while in a competition in Kasson. He’d violently wrenched it that day, his foot getting caught on the shot put toe board as he spun during a throw. All of the force of that misstep went into that left knee.

“I thought I’d blown my knee cap apart,” said Byrne, who finished fourth at state in the shot put last year. “I heard a big ‘pop.’ All that I’d worked for I thought was gone, just like that. I was in tears.”

ADVERTISEMENT

About a week later, Byrne found out that things weren’t quite as bad as he’d feared. He’d torn his medial patellofemoral ligament, not the dreaded anterior cruciate ligament. Still, there continued to be lots of pain and swelling and the thought of returning to the shot put this year seemed distant.

That was true until last week when things suddenly took a turn. Byrne’s doctor had seen the change, too, after getting a look at the knee just before the state-qualifying section meet. Byrne, who will play football in the fall at Winona State University, was given the green light to give the knee a try at sections.

He went for it, big brace now on his knee and all. Things worked out just well enough at that meet, Byrne qualifying for state despite only doing “half throws” in order to not test the knee too much. One of his half throws sailed 49-feet-9 3/4, good for second place and a state berth.

Friday, with confidence in his knee now returned and Byrne again showing up with a taped-up knee and wearing a heavy brace on it, he decided to let things rip.

He’d go for broke in the Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville, hoping to top his fourth-place finish in the shot put from a year ago. And maybe, just maybe, win a state shot put title like older brother Shane Byrne did a few years back.

Turned out that Peyton got all of that.

“I was feeling great,” Byrne said. “It was amazing.”

Byrne felt great enough to throw the shot 54-8. That was just a fraction off his best throw of the season. It was also good enough to land him that state championship. Second place went to Fergus Falls’ Alexander Jensen, with a 54-7 3/4 throw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewartville coach Aaron Meyer was thrilled for Byrne.

“It was fun to just see him with that big smile on his face,” Meyer said. “On his last throw, after he’d already done 54-8, he got the crowd going with everyone clapping. Peyton likes to have it rowdy in the shot put area.”

He also likes sharing feats with his brother.

“I always looked up to Shane,” Byrne said. “I knew I wanted to throw just like him growing up. He pushed me along. It’s always been a goal of mine to win a state championship, just like he did.”

Anderson 2nd in triple jump

Carter Anderson’s best and favorite event is the high jump. He’ll do that on Saturday in the Class AA meet.

But the Stewartville junior with the springs in his legs has also taken to the triple jump, putting more into it this season than ever before.

That extra effort had a big payoff on Friday. Anderson sailed a personal-best 43-4 1/4, good enough for a runner-up finish in the event. The winner was Worthington’s Abagotte Opiew (44-4 3/4).

“I wish I could have gotten first, but second place, I’m really appreciative of it,” Anderson said. “I was pretty determined while doing it today. I wanted to get that good competition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson will be one of the favorites on Saturday to do what he enjoys most, winning state championships. Anderson will try to defend his title in the high jump. He won it last year with a 6-6 clearance. The top seed is Mahtomedi’s Owen Carlson, with his 6-8 jump at sections. Anderson comes in with a 6-6 jump.

P-E-M’s Lamb sixth

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kyle Lamb came through with his best-ever performance in the pole vault. He went 13-3 which was good enough for sixth place. The winning height was 15-6 by Rockford’s Brian Schloeder.

Lamb went 13-0 in his section meet.

P-E-M’s Rott highlights girls action

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Lauren Rott had been building toward this.

On Friday, she got big satisfaction, placing third at state in the discus. Rott, also a standout in the shot put, had a throw of 125-4 in landing third.

That was a big jump from what she was able to do in last year’s state meet when she suffered through a tough performance, settling for a best throw of 104-3. That was after hurling it 130-5 in the 2022 section meet.

Rott had a distance of 128 in this year’s section meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, my main goal was to make it to finals,” Rott said. “So I will take this. I’m thrilled to have a state medal.”

Rott feels like a different person this season when she competes. Confidence generally comes from success and the Bulldogs senior has had lots of it. That has settled her in big moments.

“As I’ve gotten older, my confidence in my abilities has grown,” Rott said. “I knew what I could do. It was nice to be able to come into a large event this time and feel confident.”

Winona senior standout Shay Berlin-Burns finished fourth in the discus with a 123-3 effort.

Lamkin puts on a show

Friday’s Class AA boys and girls competition was mostly preliminaries. There were three boys field events that were finals, and three girls events. The 3,200 was also a run as a final for both.

The prelims saw Red Wing star boys sprinter Thomas Lamkin come up with the best 100 time thus far in this state meet, regardless of class. He was clocked in 10.71.

On the girls side, Stewartville’s Haylie Strum had Class AAs best 300 hurdles prelims time (44.51).

Boys and girls individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/516328/results/all

