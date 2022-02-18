SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Albert Lea breaks through, beats Austin to win Section 1A girls hockey championship

Albert Lea was within a goal of a trip to the girls hockey state tournament last year. Thursday, the Tigers eased those memories by capturing the Section 1A title and a trip to state.

austin packers logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 17, 2022 07:07 PM
Share

OWATONNA — Albert Lea was oh-so-close a year ago.

Painfully close.

Those stomach-churning memories of the 2021 Section One, Class A girls hockey championship game have now been replaced in the best possible way.

The top-seeded Tigers scored four goals in the second period Thursday night at Four Seasons Centre to turn a tie score into a three-goal lead and ultimately a 7-2 victory against rival Austin High.

The win gives the Tigers (14-10-1) the program’s first-ever section championship and first-ever trip to the Class A state tournament. They’ll open play at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday. Times and quarterfinal pairings will be determined this weekend once all of the section championship games are completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win for the Tigers also helps ease the memories of a one-goal loss on their home ice to Rochester Lourdes last season in the section title game. Lourdes’ Maggie Hanzel scored with 8 seconds to go in that game to give Lourdes a 3-2 win.

Thursday’s game was a different story for the Tigers. The score was tied 1-1 after one period — Austin’s Kate Holtz and Albert Lea’s Morgan Goskeson traded goals — then the Packers took a 2-1 lead just 58 seconds into the second period.

The Packers had their sights set on the program’s first trip to state since 2008, but the Tigers had their sights on a comeback.

Mika Cichosz scored a power-play goal 4:49 into the second to start a spree of four Albert Lea goals in a span of 7:07.

Also Read
Mayo wrestling
Prep
Section wrestling preview: Mayo hopes to make noise in 1AAA, K-M a favorite in 1AA, while 1A is wide open
The high school wrestling team sections kicks off Thursday and a number of Rochester-area schools have their sights set on reaching the Xcel Energy Center.
February 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's Boys Hockey: 16 players record a point as Mayo blows out Big 9 rival Austin
A scoreboard of Tuesday's boys hockey games.
February 15, 2022 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Wynia Tough 20
Prep
Section 1 team wrestling tournament schedules: Chatfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Northfield earn No. 1 seeds
Schedules for the Section 1 team wrestling tournaments
February 15, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff

Just 32 seconds after Cichosz tied it, Lucy Stay scored an unassisted goal to give the Tigers the lead for good. Esther Yoon added a power-play goal and Goskeson scored her second of the night to make it 5-2 after two.

Shelby Evans — who also had three assists in the game — and Cichosz added insurance goals in the third to seal the Tigers’ first state tournament appearance.

Austin closes the season 15-11-0 overall. Holtz also finishes the season with 37 goals and 63 points — both marks that are currently in the top 20 in the state. She had a goal and an assist Thursday, in her final high school game. She’ll play at Northland College in Ashland, Wis., beginning in the fall.

Albert Lea brings a four-game winning streak into the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALBERT LEA 7, AUSTIN 2

Austin 1-1-0 — 2

Albert Lea 1-4-2 — 7

Austin: Kate Holtz 1 goal, 1 assist; Megan Schultz 1 goal; Isikiyah Hemann 1 assist.  Goalie: Kyia Radford-Garcia 18 saves (25 shots).

Albert Lea: Lucy Stay 1 goal; Esther Yoon 1 goal; Elizabeth Willett 1 assist; Keira Erickson 1 goal; Shelby Evans 1 goal, 3 assists; Morgan Goskeson 2 goals; Mika Cichosz 2 goals, 2 assists. Goalie: Rachel Doppelhammer 19 saves (21 shots).

Related Topics: GIRLS HOCKEYALBERT LEAAUSTIN2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
What to read next
Recruiting Report
Prep
Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
February 17, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Hockey graphic
Prep
Wednesday’s Boys Hockey: Century’s rally comes up just shy against Farmington
A scoreboard of Wednesday’s boys hockey games.
February 17, 2022 07:52 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
February 16, 2022 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 16, 2022 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports