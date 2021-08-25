Aleta Borrud makes another run against Carla Nelson

Democrat Aleta Borrud is making a second attempt to unseat state Sen. Carla Nelson after barely losing against the four-term Republican in 2020.

Borrud will hold a kickoff event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Soldiers Memorial Park, 300 Seventh St. SW., to announce her bid for Senate District 26.

"The urgency to address big issues hasn't changed since I ran last year," Borrud said on her campaign Facebook page earlier this month. "Our students still deserve every opportunity to succeed that we can give them. Every family deserves a safe home and must have the ability to seek a doctor when they need to. We must also tackle the climate emergency that is facing us."

A medical doctor with a specialty in geriatric medicine, Borrud lost her bid to defeat Nelson by 909 votes or by less than 1 percent. Prior to the 2020 election, Nelson, who is chair of the Senate tax committee, had comfortably won her Senate seat by mostly double-digit margins. Nelson is a financial services business owner.

Masks are required at the kickoff.