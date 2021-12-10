All-Area 2021 volleyball team: Converse, Winchell 'set' the tone

FIRST TEAM

MADDIE CONVERSE

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Senior

Position: Setter

2021 stats: 42 kills, 21 blocks, 785 assists, 158 digs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why she made the team: Converse has been setting up the KoMets for success the last four years, K-M's starting setter since she was a freshman. This year, Converse led the KoMets to the state championship match. K-M's all-time assists record holder with 2,671, she was named All-State this season, as well as Academic All-State. Converse would have exceeded 1,000 assists this season had she not missed nine matches mid-season.

JACI WINCHELL

School: Cannon Falls

Grade: Senior

Position: Setter

2021 stats: 1,017 assists, 16 aces, 96% serving, 79 kills, 223 digs, 29 blocks

ADVERTISEMENT

Why she made the team: Winchell led the Bombers to a place they'd never been before, the state tournament. The senior influenced pretty much everything Cannon Falls did, including dishing out those 1,017 assists. She was named All-State, Academic All-State and All-State Tournament team. Winchell is Cannon Falls' all-time assists leader, ending with 2,598.

CATE WANOUS

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Senior

Position: libero

2021 stats: 351 digs, 54 aces, 91% serving

ADVERTISEMENT

Why she made the team: Wanous was the best defensive player on a Kasson-Mantorville team that had arguably the best defense in the state. Wanous had a monstrous 351 digs and also had 54 aces. The senior was named All-State and was also All-Hiawatha Valley League for the third time.

ALLISON ELLIOTT

School: Stewartville

Year: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

2021 stats: 341 kills, 31 blocks, 347 digs, 35 aces, 95% hitting., 96% serving.

Why she made the team: Elliott was a continuous star for the Tigers, who were ranked No. 2 in the state much of the year. Elliott is an explosive and efficient player, both from the front and the back. She was 97% on serve/receive. The senior was named All-State.

GABRIELLE GARTNER

School: Byron

Year: Junior

Position: Middle blocker

2021 stats: 274 kills, 58 blocks, 196 digs, .309% hitting, 43 aces

Why she made the team: Gartner led an excellent Byron team in kills, hitting percentage and blocks. She also played a huge role in serving, passing serves and defending in the back row. Gartner is extremely versatile and has a rare ability to transition immediately from offense to defense. The junior was named All-State.

PAIGE DECKER

School: Century

Year: Junior

Position: Middle hitter

2021 stats: 312 kills, 49 solo blocks, 19 block assists, 119 digs.

Why she made the team: Decker is an elite athlete and one with extreme jumping ability. She used it to be a menace at the net, with her 312 kills and combined 68 blocks. She is also no slouch in the back row, with her 119 digs. Decker was named All-State and All-Big Nine Conference.

SECOND TEAM

CLARA HOEGH

School: Byron

Year: Freshman

Position: Setter

2021 stats: 823 assists, 69 aces, 253 digs, 10 blocks, 56 kills, 96% serving

Why she made the team: Hoegh played well beyond her years all season. The freshman used her combination of athleticism, competitive spirit and smarts to be a major player this season. All of it was good enough to get her named All-State.

WHITTNEY DENO

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Senior

Position: Pin hitter

2021 stats: 320 kills, 312 digs, 49 aces and 93% server

Why she made the team: Deno was another star on a K-M team that reached the state title match. She was effective in so many ways, including being second on the team in kills (320) and digs (312). She was also third in aces with 49.

MADISON BURR

School: Cannon Falls

Year: Sophomore

Position: Middle hitter

2021 stats: 39 aces, 91.1% serving, 384 kills, 47% kills, 108 blocks, 162 digs.

Why she made the team: Burr is one of the more up-and-coming players in the state. Just a sophomore, she's 6-foot-1 with excellent leaping ability, strength and timing. Burr was named All-State, as well as All-HVL and made the All-State Tournament team.

HANNAH HANSON

School: Mayo

Year: Junior

Position: Setter/hitter

2021 stats: 286 kills, 336 assists, 42 blocks, 207 digs.

Why she made the team: One of the best all-around athletes in southeastern Minnesota, Hanson was a do-everything player for Mayo. It's rare that a player manages the combination of 286 kills, 336 assists, 207 digs and 42 blocks. The junior did that for the Spartans. Hanson was named All-Big Nine Conference.

LILLY MEISTER

School: John Marshall

Year: Senior

Position: Middle hitter/outside hitter

2021 stats: 289 kills, 40% kills, .337 hitting, 131 blocks, 187 digs.

Why she made the team: Meister was a four year-starter who was chosen All-Big Nine Conference for the third time. A fantastic and long athlete at 6-2, she holds the John Marshall school record for ace blocks with 313, including 13 in one match. Meister will play basketball next year at Division I power Indiana.

BAILIE ROSCHEN

School: Red Wing

Year: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

2021 stats: 369 kills, 278 digs, 97% serving, 31 aces, 15 blocks.

Why she made the team: Roschen's massive collection of statistics is a reflection of how she led Red Wing's offense. She finished this year averaging 4.5 kills per set. Roschen was also plenty good on defense, with 278 digs. She was named All-Big Nine Conference.

HONORABLE MENTION

BYRON

Alexis Nelson, So., middle blocker: 64 aces, 202 kills, .236% hitting, 233 digs, 43 blocks. . .All-HVL honorable mention. . .Excellent on serve receive and has a complete game. Sophie Gartner, Jr., middle hitter: 232 kills, 29 blocks, .206% hitting, 201 digs, 36 aces. . .An offensive weapon on the left and right sides. Excellent on blocks and provided timely kills. Lauren Fjerstad, So., outside hitter/libero: 229 digs, 122 kills, 46 aces, 10 blocks. . .Always among the top athletes on the floor. Great defensive range and a strong passer. Toggled between outside hitter and libero.

CALEDONIA

Logan Koepke, So., outside hitter: 311 kills, 357 digs, 42 aces.

CANNON FALLS

Halle Hustad, Sr., middle hitter: 285 kills, 88.6% serving, 45.3% kills, 90 blocks, 49 digs. . .All-HVL and has more than 500 career kills. Was second this season on her team in kills. Breanna Robinson, Sr., libero: 30 aces, 97.4% serving, 349 digs. . .Led Bombers in digs and was their top passer. Lauren Johnson, Sr., outside hitter: Fourth on the team in digs. Kyrsyn Winchell, Fr., outside hitter: Second on team in digs. Kyra Schoenfelder, Jr., defensive specialist: Second on team in serve receiver, fifth in digs. Elle Lind, Jr., middle hitter: First on team in blocks.

CENTURY

Megan Lund, So., setter: 770 assists, 232 digs, 33 aces. . .Got her 1,000th assist as a freshman. All-Big Nine. Kaitlyn Meincke, So., libero: 486 digs, 25 aces. . .All-Big Nine. Elise Jensen, Jr., middle hitter: 177 kills, 25 solo blocks, 15 block assists.

CHATFIELD

Zayda Priebe, Sr., middle hitter: 333 kills (school record), 37 aces, .333% hitting (Three Rivers best). . The 6-foot-2 Priebe was often a one-girl wrecking crew, coming through with her record-setting season. Named All-State and All-Three Rivers.

FILLMORE CENTRAL

Lauren Mensink, Sr., setter: 36 aces, 94.3% serving, 40 blocks, 603 assists, 250 digs. . .All-Three Rivers, Academic All-State (4.0 GPA). Can do it all on the court. Abby Bothun, Jr., outside hitter: 24 aces, 90.98% serving, 216 kills, 28 blocks, 285 digs. . .All-Three Rivers. Kammry Broadwater, So., outside hitter: 234 kills, 34 blocks, 199 digs. . .All-Three Rivers. Kyla Hellickson, 8th grade, libero: 60 aces, 90.3% serving, 379 digs. . .All-Three Rivers honorable mention. Alyssa Britton, So., middle hitter: 38 aces, 114 kills, 65 blocks, All-Three Rivers honorable mention.

GOODHUE

Joslyn Carlson, Sr., middle hitter: 237 kills, 25 aces, 66 blocks, 211 digs. . .All-HVL, team MVP, Academic All-State. Anika Schaefer, Sr., setter: 640 assists, 220 digs, 44 aces, 52 kills. . .All-HVL, academic All-State. Brooke Buck, Sr., middle blocker: 147 kills, 65 blocks. . .Academic All-State.

GRAND MEADOW

Anna Oehlke, Sr., outside hitter: 143 kills, 30 aces, 287 digs. Kendyl Queensland, Jr., middle hitter: 29 aces, 111 kills, 218 digs. Emma Grafe, Sr., middle hitter/outside hitter: 49 aces, 105 kills, 314 assists, 231 digs. River Landers, Sr., middle hitter: 24 aces, 167 kills, 29 blocks, 61 digs.

HAYFIELD

Mckenna Chick, Sr., libero: 557 digs, 19 aces, 1,000 career digs. . .All-Gopher Conference, broke school record for digs in a season. Reese Bauman, Jr., middle blocker: 355 kills, 60 blocks, 102 digs, 39 aces. . .All-Gopher Conference. Haeven Skjervem, Jr., outside hitter: 181 kills, 399 digs, 35 aces. . .All-Gophers Conference honorable mention.



KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Annika Larson, Sr., pin hitter: 382 kills. . .Larson led the KoMets' state runner-up team in kills. All-HVL, All-State Tournament team.

KENYON-WANAMINGO

Tessa Erlandson, Jr., outside hitter: 345 digs, 215 kills, 93.9% serving. . .Voted Greatest Work Ethic and Determination on the team. A great communicator on the court. Leah Berg, Sr., right side hitter: 230 kills, 73 blocks. . .Second-team All-Gopher Conference. Named Most Inspirational Player by her teammates. Josi Quam, Jr., setter: 430 assists, 117 kills. A quiet leader and a very smart setter.

LAKE CITY

Ava Brunn, Sr., outside hitter: 336 kills, 56 aces, 294 digs, 32 blocks. . .Team MVP, All-HVL. A passionate player who played everywhere for the Tigers. Natalie Bremer, Sr., outside hitter: 395 kills, 34 aces, 239 digs, 48 blocks. . .A natural athlete and a great leader. Second most kill ever at Lake City in a single season. Academic All-State.

LEROY-OSTRANDER

Jordan Runde, Jr., outside hitter: 159 kills, 16 blocks, 175 digs, 41 aces. . .All-Southeast Conference. Gracie O'Byrne, Sr., libero: 418 digs, 20 aces, 18 kills, 7 aces. . .All-Southeast Conference. Sam Volkart, Sr., outside hitter: 112 kills, 23 aces, 14 blocks, 143 digs.

LEWISTON-ALTURA

Anna Hennessy, Sr., outside hitter/middle hitter: 265 kills, 51 aces, 24 digs, 43 blocks, 30 assists. . .Was third all-time in serve/receive at L-A (93.89%). All-Three Rivers, Academic All-State. Will play at Winona State next year.

Elise Sommer, Sr., setter: 506 assists, 24 aces, 97% serving, 256 digs, 86 kills. . .All-Three Rivers, Academic All-State.

LOURDES

Lindsey Rossow, Jr., outside hitter: 35 aces, 200 kills, 164 digs. . .Honorable-mention All-HVL. Vivica Bretton, Jr., outside hitter: 135 kills, 190 digs. . ..Honorable-mention All-HVL.

LYLE/PACELLI

Alana Rogne, Sr., outside hitter: 128 kills, 205 digs, 27 aces. Olivia Heard, Jr., setter: 21 kills, 190 assists, 116 digs, 13 aces.

MABEL-CANTON

Sophie Morken, Jr., outside hitter: 300 kills, 438 digs, 58 aces, .260% hitting. . .With her huge numbers across the board, Morken was chosen Southeast Conference Player of the Year. Her 438 digs is third highest in program history. Sahara Morken, Fr., setter: 1,039 assists (school record), 62 aces, 97% serving, 254 digs. . .All-Southeast. Saijal Slafter, Fr., middle hitter 202 kills, .400% hitting. . .All-Southeast.

MAYO

Madison Meyer, Jr., outside hitter: 168 digs, 43 aces, 216 kills. . .All-Big Nine. Maria Winter, Jr., outside hitter: 194 digs, 58 aces, 178 kills. . .All-Big Nine. Jadyn Lester, So., setter/hitter: 429 assists, 28 blocks, 202 digs, 31 aces, 133 kills. . .All-Big Nine. Lauren Klees, Sr., libero: 28 aces, 325 digs. . .All-Big Nine honorable mention.

PINE ISLAND

Kiley Passow, Fr., middle blocker: 157 kills, 66 blocks, 235 digs, 32 aces . . Academic All-State. Paige Yetzer, Sr., setter: 601 assists, 25 aces, 172 digs. . .Team MVP, Academic All-State.

RED WING

Hallie Roschen, Sr., setter: 739 assists, 313 digs, 95% serving, 32 aces, 41 kills, 18 blocks. . .Finished with 1,607 career assists. An excellent athlete and All-Big Nine. Kennedy Knopp, Jr., outside hitter: 172 kills, 333 digs, 85% serving, 46 aces. . .All-Big Nine honorable mention.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

Kaylee Ruberg, Jr., outside hitter: Had a game of 32 kills against La Crescent. Finished with 655 kills in her career. All-Three Rivers. Isabelle Kahoun, Jr., setter: 599 assists. . .1,144 career assists. All-Three Rivers.

SOUTHLAND

Bailey Johnson, Sr., middle hitter: 136 kills, 15 blocks, 48 digs. Hattie Wiste, Sr., defensive specialist: 58 kills, 157 digs.

SPRING GROVE

Maggie Lile, Jr., libero: 448 digs, 62 assists, 48 kills, 28 aces, 1,000 career digs. . .All-Southeast Conference, Academic All-Southeast (4.0 GPA).

STEWARTVILLE

Kylie Smidt, Sr., libero: 262 digs, 25 aces, 94% serve/receive. . .A huge piece of Stewartrville's defensive toughness. Missed 14 matches due to a knee injury and a concussion. Chosen All-State and All-HVL.

WINONA COTTER

Alison French, Sr., libero: 691 digs, 93.6% serving, 41 aces. . .All-State and All-Three Rivers Conference in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

Rylee Nelson, Jr., setter/hitter: 516 assists, 216 kills, 50 ace, 313 digs, 61 blocks. . .An incredibly versatile player and the Cougars' go-to performer. Lola Wagner, Jr., libero: 404 digs. . .All-HVL.

— Compiled by Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin