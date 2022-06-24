All-Area baseball team loaded with talented players

The 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area baseball team is made up of 12 players on the first team and 13 more on the second team.

The list of players selected, after being nominated by coaches, is chalked full of standouts who were honored at the conference, section and state level for their play this spring.

A number of the graduating players will go on to play college sports. Here are the players who have been selected:

FIRST TEAM

JOE SPERRY

’2022 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ADVERTISEMENT

LOURDES

Senior • DH/Pitcher

The Numbers: .487 batting average, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs, 28 runs scored, 39 RBIs, 10-1 record, 0.84 ERA, 94 K’s.

Of Note: A whopping 10 wins on the mound and 8 home runs at the plate, both area-leading numbers. Came up big on the big stage as he pitched Lourdes to wins in the Section 1AA title game, the Class AA state quarterfinals, when he also drove in four runs, and then hit 2 home runs in the state third-place game. Was again Class AA All-State and will begin college career at two-year school University of South Carolina Lancaster.

• • • • •

Hayfield senior Easton Fritcher, who will play college ball at the University of Minnesota, has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

EASTON FRITCHER

HAYFIELD

Senior • Shortstop/Pitcher

ADVERTISEMENT

The Numbers: .553 average, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 6 home runs, 52 runs, 34 RBIs, 30 steals, 4-1 record, 1 save, 0.53 ERA, 49 K’s.

Of Note: The elite player was All-Everything (conference, section and state). Excels in all areas of the game, the lefty tossed a 1-hitter in Class A state semifinal win. Such a dangerous hitter he was often pitched around or intentionally walked. Narrow missed being named the Post Bulletin Player of the Year for a second straight season. He will play college baseball at the University of Minnesota.

• • • • •

Mayo senior Kyle Prindle has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin File photo

KYLE PRINDLE

MAYO

Senior • Catcher/Pitcher

The Numbers: .425 average, 10 doubles, 27 runs, 15 RBIs, 1-1 record, 2 saves, 4.05 ERA.

Of Note: Excellent hitter, defensive catcher and team leader. Was All-Conference, All-Section and only area player named Class AAAA All-State. Will play college baseball at Division III Edgewood College in Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

• • • • •

Hayfield senior Nolan Klocke, who helped the Vikings place second in the state in Class A, has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

NOLAN KLOCKE

HAYFIELD

Senior • Catcher/Pitcher

The Numbers: .369 average, 4 doubles, 1 triples, 2 home runs, 32 runs, 21 RBIs, 28 steals, 8-1 record, 2 saves, 0.79 ERA, 119 K’s.

Of Note: Became the staff ace on the mound and among state strikeout leaders. Reached 88 mph on his fastball during the Class A state title game, when he struck out 15 while suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Randolph. Was Class A All-State and will play at Luther College.

• • • • •

Chatfield senior Caden Nolte, right, has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin file photo

CADEN NOLTE

CHATFIELD

Senior • First base/pitcher

The Numbers: .447 average, 36 RBIs, 8-0 record, 1.59 ERA, 64 K’s.

Of Note: The big right-hander was a force at the plate and on the mound for the Gophers, who earned the No. 1 seed in the East Subsection of Section 1AA. He was a Class AA All-State selection as well as being named All-Conference and All-Section.

• • • • •

Byron senior John Lutzi has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JOHN LUTZI

BYRON

Senior • Pitcher

The Numbers: Was steller on the mound, going 9-1, 1.73 ERA, 56 K’s.

Of Note: Excelled as the staff ace on a team that was unbeaten in the HVL and earned a top seed in Section 1AAA, finishing as the runner-up. Named to the Class AAA All-State team. Will play college ball at D-III Bethany Lutheran College.

• • • • •

Mayo junior Ian Regal has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

IAN REGAL

MAYO

Senior • First base/Pitcher/OF

The Numbers: .378 average, 10 doubles, 14 runs, 18 RBIs, 3-1 record, 1.25 ERA, 71 K’s.

Of Note: The hard-throwing left-hander led Mayo in innings pitched and excelled hitting in the No. 3 spot in order. The All-Big Nine pick has been getting looks from some Division I colleges.

• • • • •

Mayo sophomore Chase Gasner has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

CHASE GASNER

MAYO

Sophomore • 1B/Catcher/Pitcher

The Numbers: .412 averaged, 4 doubles, 4 HRs, 18 runs, 20 RBIs, 2-2 record, 1 saves, 0.77 ERA.

Of Note: Developed into a power hitter in first varsity season and was also dependable on the mound. Was All-Conference and All-Section. Led the Spartans in homers, RBIs and ERA.

• • • • •

Hayfield senior Karver Heydt, who helped the Vikings finish second in the state in Class A, has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

KARVER HEYDT

HAYFIELD

Senior • Utility/Pitcher

The Numbers: .326 average,6 doubles, 2 HRs, 28 runs, 43 RBIs, 12 steals, 6-0 record, 2 saves, 0.73 ERA, 50 K’s.

Of Note: Excelled as a pitcher when Fritcher was limited by an injury, even threw a no-hitter against Kenyon-Wanamingo. When not pitching, he filled in where needed around the diamond and drove in a lot of runs. Was Class A All-State on state runner-up team.

• • • • •

Byron junior Jake Coshenet has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JACOB COSHENET

BYRON

Junior • Catcher

The Numbers: .408, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 4 HRs, 24 runs, 30 RBIs.

Of Note: The top hitter on the HVL championship team. Put up power numbers and helped the Bears to a Section 1AAA runner-up finish after earning the top section seed. Had a .718 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.234.

• • • • •

Plainview-Elgin-Millville junior Jameson Brinkman has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

JAMESON BRINKMAN

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Junior • Third base/Pitcher

The Numbers: .444 average, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HRs, 28 runs, 35 RBIs, 15 steals, 5-2 record, 3.53 ERA.

Of note: Big-time run producer while hitting in the clean-up spot for the Bulldogs. Helped the team advance to the section title game in a stacked 1AA field. A strong No. 3 pitcher on the mound for P-E-M. Was named to the All-Section team.

• • • • •

THANE MEINERS

CALEDONIA

Senior • Shortstop/Pitcher

The Numbers: .312 average, 7 doubles, 1 HR, 18 runs, 12 RBIs, 8 steals, 7-3 record, 1.80 ERA, 78 K’s.

Of note: Anchored the Caledonia infield when he was not excelling on the mound. Was the staff ace and led the team in a number of offensive categories while being named All-State in Class AA as well as All-Section. Will play college at Division II Upper Iowa.

SECOND TEAM

Century senior Ryan Ohm has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

RYAN OHM

CENTURY

Senior • Pitcher/Outfield

The Numbers: Batted .301 with 15 runs scored and 10 RBIs. Had a 2-3 record, 2.57 ERA, 42 K’s.

Of Note: Batted at the top of the order for the Panthers and right-hander was also the staff ace on the mound. Was named All-Conference in the Big Nine and to the All-Section 1AAAA team.

• • • • •

Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Jason Feils has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season.Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JASON FEILS

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Senior • Shortstop/Pitcher

The Numbers: .398 average, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 33 runs, 10 RBIs, 18 steals, 5-3 record, 2.39 ERA, 56 K’s.

Of note: Hit at the top of the order and anchored the infield defense on a team that advanced to the Section 1AA title game. Also a big factor on the mound. Was named to the All-Section team.

• • • • •

JACK WELCH

La CRESCENT-HOKAH

Senior • Catcher/Pitcher

The Numbers: Batted .382 with 7 doubles, 9 runs, 17 RBIs. Had a 4-0 record, 2.60 ERA.

Of Note: A standout defensive catcher, he led the Lancers in RBIs as the team finished 18-6. Also had the most wins on a balanced pitching staff. Was named All-Section. He will play college ball at D-III Luther College.

• • • • •

Pine Island senior Johnny Bauer has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

JOHNNY BAUER

PINE ISLAND

Senior • Utility/Pitcher

The Numbers: Batted .419 with 6 doubles, 10 runs, 16 RBIs. Had a 3-2 record, 1 save, 2.24 ERA, 55 K’s.

Of Note: The staff ace and overall offensive leader for the Panthers, who placed third in Section 1AA, and upset state-ranked Chatfield in the section final four. Named All-HVL and All-Section. He will play college ball at Benedictine College, an NAIA school in Kansas.

• • • • •

BEAU ZIMMERMAN

CANNON FALLS

Senior • First base/Pitcher

The Numbers: Batted .370 with 7 doubles, 3 HRs, 26 RBIs. Had a 5-3 record, 3.52 ERA, 66 K’s.

Of Note: The power hitter had 26 RBIs in just 23 games. He also was a workhorse on the mound as he logged 53 ⅔ innings pitched. He will play junior college ball at Dakota County Technical College.

• • • • •

Chatfield junior Carter Daniels has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

CARTER DANIELS

CHATFIELD

Junior • Outfield/Pitcher

The Numbers: .385 average, 19 RBIs, 7-1 record, 2.11 ERA, 45 K's.

Of note: Was a standout at the plate and on the mound while helping the Gophers finish 20-3 and to a Three Rivers Conference division title. Was All-Conference and named to All-Section 1AA team.

• • • • •

Southland senior Harrison Hanna has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

HARRISON HANNA

SOUTHLAND

Senior • Infield/Pitcher

The Numbers: 9-1 record, 1.27 ERA, 87 K's.

Of note: Helped Southland finish as Section 1A runner-up to Hayfield. Excelled on the mound and led the team in a number of hitting categories. Was named the Southeast Conference Player of Year. Will play college ball at Riverland Community College.

• • • • •

Lourdes sophomore Isaac Wenszell has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

ISAAC WENSZELL

LOURDES

Sophomore • Outfield/Pitcher

The Numbers: .342 average, 1 triple, 4 HRs, 36 runs, 16 RBIs, 7 steals, 3-0 record, 1.79 ERA.

Of note: A power-hitting run producer who helped the Eagles win the Section 1AA title and place third in the state in Class AA. Led the team in runs scored and was also effective when called on to pitch.

• • • • •

Dover-Eyota junior Karsen Behnken, making a catch for an out at first base, has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

KARSEN BEHNKEN

DOVER-EYOTA

Junior • First base

The Numbers: .446, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 4 HRs, 16 runs, 28 RBIs.

Of note: Hit for a lusty average and with plenty of power. The junior was the top overall run producer for a Dover-Eyota team that finished 13-8 overall.

• • • • •

Red Wing senior Reese Tripp has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Post Bulletin file photo

REESE TRIPP

RED WING

Senior • Third base/Outfield/Pitcher

The Numbers: .328 average, 3 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HRs, 18 runs, 19 RBIs, 6 steals, 3-2 record, 3 saves, 3.10 ERA.

Of Note: Provided plenty of power in the middle order as he combined for 11 extra-base hits. He was also dependable on the mound and counted on to close out games when he was not starting. Named to the All-Section 1AAA team and will play college ball at D-II Bemidji State.

• • • • •

Winona senior Cody Hundorf has been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team in baseball for the 2022 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

CODY HUNDORF

WINONA

Senior • Pitcher/First base

The Numbers: 5-2 record, 1.62 ERA, 46 K’s, .217 average, 10 runs, 6 RBIs, 4 steals.

Of Note: The left-hander made his mark as a pitcher. He was the staff ace of the Section 1AAA winning Winhawks. Pitched a strong game in Class AAA state quarterfinals and allowed one earned run in six innings as Winona suffered 4-1 loss to event state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

• • • • •

HUNTER VaDEER

LYLE/PACELLI

Freshman • Outfield/Pitcher

The Numbers: .543 average, 4 doubles, 6 triples, 2 HRs, 39 runs, 32 RBIs, 27 steals.

Of Note: Already in his second year as a starter, the freshman put up gaudy offensive numbers for the 17-6 Athletics. He excelled at getting on base, scoring runs and driving in runners while hitting for power. Named All-Section in 1A.

• • • • •

PETER MEYER

ZUMBROTA/MAZEPPA

Senior • Shortstop/Pitcher

The Numbers: .479 average, 5 doubles, 11 runs, 18 RBIs, 4 steals, 3-3 record, 5.20 ERA.

Of Note: A stellar defensive shortstop, he also led the team in hitting and wins. He was also asked to close out games in relief. He and his twin brother, Mitchell, will both play college ball at Division III Crown College.

• • • • •

HONORABLE MENTION

AUSTIN

Dakota Retterath, Soph., C: .417, 5 doubles, 9 runs, 17 RBIs, 7 steals. Nick Robertson, Jr., 1B/P: .357, 11 runs, 9 RBIs, 10 steals, 2-5 record, 4.07 ERA. Jared Lillemon, Sr., SS/3B: .271, 6 doubles, 5 runs, 12 RBIs. RJ Wieseler, Sr., IF/OF: .306, 6 runs, 5 RBIs.

BYRON

James Durst, Sr., 1B/P: .321, 12 runs, 7 RBIs, 4-1 record, 1.83 ERA, will play football at Winona State. Jake Isaak, Sr., OF: .298, 4 doubles, 16 runs, 20 RBIs, will play college baseball at Iowa Central C.C. Riley Knudson, Sr., DH: .315, 13 runs, 11 RBIs. Jackson Schroeder, Sr., 2B: .273, 5 doubles, 17 runs, 16 RBIs.

CALEDONIA

Tristan Augedahl, Jr., P: 5-3, record, 1 save, 1.19 ERA, 84 K’s.

CANNON FALLS

Jonny Monson, Sr., 3B/P: .364, 6-1 record, 2.73 ERA, 45 K’s. Will play college ball at Division III Northwestern-St. Paul.

CENTURY

Matt Haun, Sr., 3B/P: .273, 5 doubles, 13 RBIs, 3-0 record, 3.40 ERA. Josh Fletcher, Sr., SS: .313, 4 doubles, 21 runs, 14 RBIs; Mike Rand, Sr., P: 1-1 record, 2.25 ERA.

CHATFIELD

Drew O’Connor, Jr. C/P: .387, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs, 2-1 record, 2.80 ERA.

DOVER-EYOTA

Nolan Thompson, Jr., C: .612, 10 runs, 8 RBIs. Maverick Sobczak, Jr., SS/OF: .404, 3 doubles, 25 runs, 22 RBIs, 7 steals. Landon Lehnertz, Soph., 3B/P: .375, 4 doubles, 1 HR, 18 runs, 11 RBIs, 8 steals.

FILLMORE CENTRAL/LANESBORO

Byrce Corson, Jr., SS: .433, 11 runs, 15 RBIs, 16 steals. Dillon O’Connor, Jr.: .276, 5 doubles, 11 runs, 7 RBIs, 10 steals. Cooper Ferrie, Jr., IF/P: .33, 4 doubles, 16 runs, 6 RBIs, 5 steals, 4-3 record, 4.31 ERA. Stephan Schultz, Jr.: .306, 16 runs, 1 HR, 2 RBIs.

GOODHUE

Adam Poncelet, Jr., CF: .370, 5 runs, 10 RBIs, 10 stolen bases.

JOHN MARSHALL

Aiden Smoley, Jr, C/P, .300, 7 doubles, 1 HR, 12 RBIs, fourth on team in innings pitched.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Kyle Nelson, Soph., SS/P: 284, four doubles, 17 runs, 12 RBIs, 11 steals, 2-2 record, 3.88 ERA.

KENYON-WANAMINGO

Gavin Sommer, Sr., P/IF: .364, 2 HRs, 22 runs, 13 RBIs, 13 steals, 4-4 record, 3.90 ERA, 65 K’s. Trevor Steberg, Sr., P/OF: .299, 21 runs, 8 RBIs, 21 steals, 5-2 record, 2.88 ERA. Will Van Epps, Soph., IF/P: .275 5 doubles, 11 runs, 22 RBIs, 4-2 record, 2.76 ERA, 66 K’s. Cal Luebke, Jr., OF: .342, 3 doubles, 10 runs, 7 RBIs, 5 steals.

La CRESCENT-HOKAH

Zack Bentzen, Sr., 3B/P: .207, 3 doubles, 17 runs, 15 RBIs, 13 steals, 3-3 record, 4 saves, 1.58 ERA, playing college ball at D-III Luther College. Karson Pape, Sr, 2B/SS/P/: .424, 3 doubles, 21 runs, 14 RBIs, 2-1 record, 4.41 ERA. Will play college ball at D-III Bethany Lutheran College. Eli McCool, Jr., OF/P: .357, 16 runs, 15 RBIs, 13 steals, 2-1 record, 2.78 ERA. Brady Grupa, Soph, OF: .314, 17 runs, 10 RBIs, 9 steals.

LAKE CITY

Jon Harvey, Sr., P: 3-6 record, 4.7 ERA, 40 K’s, will be wrestling at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

LEWISTON-ALTURA

Caleb Mueller, Sr., IF/P: .467, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HRs, 22 runs, 10 steals, 2-7 record, 2.43 ERA, 69 K's. Kyle Fredrickson, Sr., C/U: .393, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 15 runs, 6 steals.

LOURDES

Sam Schneider, Sr., C: .288, 4 doubles, 15 runs, 18 RBIs. Sam Stanley, Sr., CF/P: .325, 3 doubles, 30 runs, 10 RBIs, 11 steals, 2-0 record, 2.72 ERA. Carter Wenszell, Sr, P/RF: 2-1 record, 1 save, 1.09 ERA. Nick Bowron, Frosh., 3B/2B: .491, 8 doubles, 8 runs, 34 RBIs.

LYLE/PACELLI

Mac Nelson, Jr.: .324, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 29 runs, 14 RBIs, 7 steals, 5-2 record, 3.55 ERA, 70 K's. Jake Truckenmiller, Jr.: .342, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR, 24 runs, 25 RBIs, 13 steals. Landon Meyer, Frosh.: .405, 8 doubles, 33 runs, 14 RBIs, 9 steals.

MABEL-CANTON

Cayden Tollefsrud, Soph. C/P: Hit well over .300 while leading the team in runs scored, RBIs, stolen bases and most pitching categories.

MAYO

Jonah Alleckson, Sr., 2B: .397, 5 doubles, 12 runs, 9 RBIs. Mason Leimbek, Jr., CF: .400, 1 HR, 18 runs, 19 RBIs. Kasey Carlson, Jr., P: 2-1 record, 1.22 ERA.

PINE ISLAND

Matt Horkey, Sr., U/P: 346, 4 doubles, 1 HR, 29 runs, 15 RBIs, 2-2 record, 1.52 ERA. Was a career .395 hitter.

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Matthew Keller, Sr., C/3B/P: .422, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HRs, 24 runs, 23 RBIs, 10 steals, 1-1 record, 2.05 ERA. Carson Reeve, Sr., P/OF: .286, 3 doubles, 8 runs, 13 RBIs, 5-1 record, 2.73 ERA, 60 K’s, lefty was staff ace, led team in innings pitched.

RED WING

Cooper Chandler, Sr., P/OF: 7-0 record, 1.81 ERA, 60 K’s, .250 average, 14 runs, 10 RBIs. Deso Buck, Sr. OF/P: .256, 16 runs, 11 RBIs, 2-1 record, 3 saves. Reid Hartmann, Soph., C: .305, four doubles, 11 RBIs, no errors on defense.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

Justin Ruberg, Sr., IF/P: .275, 6 doubles, 6 RBIs, 4-2 record, 3.10 ERA, threw a perfect game with 15 K’s against Schaeffer Academy. Alex Ronnenberg, Sr., SS: .284, 7 doubles, 1 HR, 16 RBIs, 15 steals, .908 fielding percentage. Malachi Bunke, Sr., CF: .251, 4 doubles, 10 RBIs, 18 steals. Thomas Ekern, Sr., C: .215, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 14 RBIs, .894 fielding. Andrew Wilkemeyer, Jr.: .261, 4 doubles, 12 RBIs.

ST. CHARLES

Tytan Small, Jr, 2B: .431, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 17 runs 12 RBIs. Carson Sanders, Jr., 1B: .392. 8 doubles, 8 runs, 17 RBIs.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Cole Morgan, Sr., SS/P: 614, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 10 runs, 23 RBIs, 15 steals, 0.82 ERA, 57 K's.

SPRING GROVE

Caleb Griffin, Jr., P/OF: .234, 16 runs, 11 RBIs, 16 steals, 3-0 record, 1.56 ERA, 70 K's. Jaxon Strinmoen, Soph.,1B/P: .457, 5 doubles, 17 runs, 11 RBIs, 14 steals, 1-1 record, 3.06 ERA. Elijah Solum, Soph., C: .409, 2 triples, 14 runs, 13 RBIs, 17 steals.

STEWARTVILLE

Eli Klavetter, Sr., P: .292, 5-3 record, 1.72 ERA. Owen Sikkink, Jr., OF: .300, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR, 14 RBIs, 15 steals, 15 outfield assists. Parker Klavetter, Sr., IF: .313, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 3 HRs, 17 RBIs, 7 steals. Riley Eickhoff, Sr., IF: .347, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 9 RBIs, plans to play at RCTC.

TRITON

Braxton Munnikhuysen, Sr., C/P: .450, 11 RBIs, 10 stolen bases. Left-handed throwing catcher threw out more than 50% of would-be base stealers.

WABASHA-KELLOGG

Ryan Hartert, Soph.: .429, 17 runs, 18 RBIs, 8 steals. Blake Passe, Jr.: .352, 18 runs, 11 RBIs, 7 steals. Garret Pavelka, Frosh: .365, 23 runs, 13 RBIs, 14 steals. Cole Scheel, Frosh, P: 5-2 record, 3.26 ERA, 45 K’s, threw 2 shutouts, and had a no-hitter in Section 1A opener.

WINONA

Quinn Larson, Sr., SS: .351, 8 doubles, 16 runs, 15 RBIs, missed first 3 weeks due to an injury.

WINONA COTTER

Brett Biesanz, Soph., 1B/P: .416, 9 doubles, 13 runs, 15 RBIs, 2-2 record, 2.63 ERA.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

Mitchell Meyer, Sr., CF: .300, 15 runs, 6 RBIs, 7 steals. Will play college ball at Division III Crown College. Is the twin brother and teammate of Peter Meyer. Preston Ohm, Soph., OF/1B/P: .304, 4 doubles, 11 runs, 10 RBIs, 2-3 record, 3.68 ERA. Jack Krier, Soph., IF/OF: .433, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 14 runs, 5 RBIs, 6 steals. Sam Knowlton, Jr., C/OF/1B: .366, 12 runs, 6 RBIs.

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com