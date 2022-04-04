All-Area boys basketball team features star-studded lineup

Southeastern Minnesota has been loaded with boys basketball talent in recent years and the 2021-22 season was certainly no different.

The area was not only filled with quality players, but featured numerous elite teams as well. Hayfield repeated as the Class A state champion while Caledonia placed third in the state in Class AA, after placing second a year ago. Both those teams are represented with All-Area players.

Selecting the annual Post Bulletin All-Area team was again a a difficult task. The choices were very tough as some top notch players didn't quite crack the first three teams and were among the honorable mention selections. The top 15 players selected came from 12 different schools.

Here is the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Team:

FIRST TEAM

ELI KING

ADVERTISEMENT

’21-’22 PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CALEDONIA

Senior • Guard • 6-2

The Numbers: Averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.2 steals.

Of Note: Rebounded from missing his junior season with a knee injury to again excelling at an elite level. The Iowa State commit was a human highlight reel with an assortment of dazzling dunks. Also an elite defender, rebounder and passer, King led Caledonia to a Section 1AA title and third-place state finish. Among the final five in the state for Mr. Basketball.

Exclusive Prep A King on the court: Caledonia guard is PB Player of the Year Eli King bounced back from a season-stealing knee injury to have a stellar senior season and earn Post Bulletin Player of the Year honors in boys basketball in 2021-22.

• • • • •

Lewiston-Altura senior Thomas Menk (23) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area first team in boys basketball. He averaged 23.2 points a game this season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

THOMAS MENK

LEWISTON-ALTURA

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior • Forward • 6-4

The Numbers: Averaged 23.2 points (55.2% FG), 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals.

Of Note: A dominant scorer from the inside and outside despite being double-team by defenders all season. He shot 39.9% from 3-point range. He was a rebounding force and also altered or blocked opponents shots on the inside. Will play college ball at Division III St. John's University.

• • • • •

Winona senior Jasper Hedin (10) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area first team in boys basketball. He averaged 20.7 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

JASPER HEDIN

WINONA

Senior • Guard • 6-5

The Numbers: Averaged 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of Note: A fluid and smooth shooting big guard with excellent range. Was again named All-Conference in the Big Nine and was the leading force in helping the Winhawks reach the Section 1AAA title game. Will play college ball, but the 1,000-point career scorer is still undecided.

• • • • •

Hayfield junior Isaac Matti (11) helped the Vikings repeat as the Class A state champion in boys basketball. He has also been named to the Post Bulletin All-Area first team. He averaged 20.8 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Joe Brown / Special for the Post Bulletin

ISAAC MATTI

HAYFIELD

Junior • Point guard • 6-2

The Numbers: Averaged 20.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists.

Of Note: Became the top scorer for Hayfield while helping the Vikings repeat as Class A state champions. Scored 25 points in the state championship game and was named to the All-Tournament team. Has already scored more than 1,000 career points and is Hayfield’s top defender as well.

• • • • •

Lake City senior Justin Wohlers (11) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area first team in boys basketball. He averaged 17.9 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

JUSTIN WOHLERS

LAKE CITY

Senior • Guard • 6-6

The Numbers: Averaged 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals.

Of Note: A four-year starter who was a top 50 finalist for Mr. Basketball. The HVL Player of the Year helped Lake City finish 22-5 and earn a share of the conference title. Can not only score from anywhere on the court, but also an elite defender. Suffered ACL injury in section play. He will play college football as a quarterback at Winona State.

SECOND TEAM

Plainview-Elgin-Millville junior Aeron Stevens was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area second team in boys basketball. He averaged 17.5 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

AERON STEVENS

PLAINVILLE-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Junior • Forward/center • 6-7

The Numbers: Averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks.

Of Note: Named All-Three Rivers for second straight year. Led the Bulldogs to a state ranking and 28-2 season as the team’s top scorer, rebounder and shot blocker. Had 27 points, 14 rebounds in triple overtime loss to Caledonia in Section 1AA title game.

• • • • •

Caledonia senior Jackson Koepke (10) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area second team in boys basketball. He averaged 16.1 points a game during the 2021-22 season and helped the Warriors place third in the state in Class AA. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

JACKSON KOEPKE

CALEDONIA

Senior • Guard • 6-4

The Numbers: Averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.7 steals.

Of Note: Excellent outside shooter was a strong No. 2 scoring option for the 29-2 Warriors. Was named All-Three Rivers and All-Tournament in Class AA while helping Caledonia place third in the state. Undecided about choice for college ball.

• • • • •

Mayo senior Makuei Riek (2) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area second team in boys basketball. He averaged 17.3 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Wescott / Post Bulletin file photo

MAKUEI RIEK

MAYO

Senior • Guard/forward • 6-6

The Numbers: Averaged 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals.

Of Note: The All-Big Nine player was Mayo’s go-to scorer. Long and athletic player who excelled at shooting from the outside. Plans to play college ball, but still undecided.

• • • • •

Lyle/Pacelli junior Buay Koak (34) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area second team in boys basketball. He averaged 22.6 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

BUAY KOAK

LYLE/PACELLI

Junior • Forward • 6-5

The Numbers: Averaged 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks.

Of Note: A dynamic scorer, he was the Southeast Conference Player of the Year. Led the SEC in both scoring and rebounding. Already Lyle/Pacelli’s all-time leading scorer with 1,677 points.

• • • • •

Blooming Prairie senior Drew Kittelson (25) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area second team in boys basketball. He averaged 23.3 points and 12.6 rebounds a game during the 2021-22 season. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

DREW KITTELSON

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

Senior • Forward • 6-5

The Numbers: Averaged 23.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 blocks, 1.9 steals.

Of note: Put up huge numbers despite playing on a four-win team. Had games with 48 points and 24 rebounds during the season. Will play football (quarterback) at Minnesota State, Mankato.

THIRD TEAM

Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior Peyton Schumacher (20) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area third team in boys basketball. He averaged 14.1 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

PEYTON SCHUMACHER

PLAINVILLE-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Senior • Guard • 5-10

The Numbers: Averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals.

Of Note: An All-Three Rivers selection, he was one of the best defensive players in the area. Team captain helped the Bulldogs go on both ends of the floor. Shot 80% the line, 43% from 3-point range.

• • • • •

Kasson-Mantorville senior Camden Holecek was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area third team in boys basketball. He averaged 18.2 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

CAMDEN HOLECEK

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Senior • Guard • 6-3

The Numbers: Averaged 18.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals.

Of Note: Named All-HVL and was a strong scorer and defender. Made 66 3-pointers and set a school record with six steals in a game. Plans to play college basketball, likely in D-III or NAIA, but is still undecided.

• • • • •

Lewiston-Altura senior Collin Bonow (4) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area third team in boys basketball. He averaged 16.1 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

COLLIN BONOW

LEWISTON-ALTURA

Senior • Guard • 6-0

The Numbers: Averaged 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.0 steals.

Of note: A reliable scorer and elite defender, set school single-season and career records for steals. Also a strong rebounder for his size, will play college basketball, but still undecided where.

• • • • •

Rushford-Peterson senior Justin Ruberg (21) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area third team in boys basketball. He averaged 17.5 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

JUSTIN RUBERG

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

Senior • Forward • 6-4

The Numbers: Averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds.

Of note: An inside scoring and rebounding force who muscled opponents all season long. A three-time All-Three Rivers selection, he finished with 1,445 career points and 789 rebounds.

• • • • •

Century senior Jaden Wysocki (11) was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area third team in boys basketball. He averaged 10.2 points a game during the 2021-22 season. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

JADEN WYSOCKI

CENTURY

Senior • Forward • 6-7

The Numbers: Averaged 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 blocks.

Of note: All-Big Nine player who led the team in every statistical category. Was asked to defend the other team's best player each game. Will play college ball at D-II Minot State.

HONORABLE MENTION

AUSTIN

Victor Idris, Sr., forward: 12.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.2 bkpg. Cham Okey, Jr., forward: 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg; Kaden Murley, Sr., forward: 7.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.2 apg. Gage Manahan, Sr., guard: 7.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3.9 spg.

BYRON

Jaxon Marine, Sr., 6-4, forward: 10.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 56% FG, All-HVL. Trent DeCook, Sr., 6-2, guard: 11.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.6 spg, All-HVL. Will run track at D-II Augustana. James Durst, Sr., 6-5, forward: 10.1 ppg,10.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg, broke single-season school record for rebounds in a season.

CALEDONIA

Ja’Shon Simpson, Sr., 6-1, guard: 12.2 ppg, 4,2 rpb, 1.4 spg, 1.9 spg, All-Three Rivers. Thane Meiners, Sr., 5-11, guard: 7.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.6 spg, All-Three Rivers HM. Chris Pieper, Sr., 6-3, forward: 6.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, All-Three Rivers HM.

CANNON FALLS

Jacob Wulf, Sr., 6-3, forward: 11.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.7 apg.

CENTURY

Jub Ogak, Sr., 6-2, forward: 8.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg. Ryan Ohm: Jr., 6-3, point guard: 7.1 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.5 apg All-Big Nine HM. Caleb Bancroft: Fr., 6-6, forward: 7ppg, 4 rpg.

CHATFIELD

Cole Johnson, Sr., 6-4, forward: All-Three Rivers. Drew Schindler, Jr., 5-10, point guard: All-Three Rivers.

DOVER-EYOTA

Elvis Pina, Sr., forward: 13.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, All-Three Rivers. Brady Myers, Sr., guard: 11.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg.

FILLMORE CENTRAL

Jayce Keihne, Soph., 6-1, guard: All-Three Rivers.

GOODHUE

Dayne Wojcik, Sr., 6-4, forward: 16.0 ppg, 9.1 rpb, had 20 double-doubles this year, All-HVL. Finished with 1,088 career points and 650 rebounds. Will Opsahl, Jr., 6-5, guard: 14.5 ppg, 4.7 apg, 5.4 rpg, 2.8 spg. All-HVL. Currently at 997 career points. Adam Poncelet, Jr., 6-3, guard: 10.8 ppg, 2.5 apg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 spg.

GRAND MEADOW

Roman Warmka, Sr., 6-2, forward: 15.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, All-SEC. Taylor Glynn, Sr., 6-0, guard: 13.1 ppg, 4.4 apg. Jace Kraft, Jr., 5-11, guard: 10.0 ppg.

HAYFIELD

Ethan Pack, Jr., 5-11, guard: 15.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, made more than 100 3-pointers at 39%. Easton Fritcher, Sr., 6-0, forward: 13.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 58% FG. Scored 1,000 career points, had 900 career rebounds. Will play baseball for the University of Minnesota.

HOUSTON

Tanner Kubitz, Sr., 6-3, forward: 11.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.1 bkpg.

JOHN MARSHALL

Tyler Smith, Sr., 6-3, forward: 13.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE

Mason Flom, Sr., 6-8, forward/center: 9.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2 bkpg. Had one triple-double during the season, broke the single-season K-M record for blocks (95). Potentially going to play at RCTC. Jake Hallstrom, Jr., 6-3, guard: 11.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 42% 3-pointer shooter.

KENYON-WANAMINGO

Laden Nerison, Sr., 6-3, guard: 17 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.4 spg, first team All-Gopher Conference. Paul Kortsch, Sr., 6-10, post: 11.6 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3.6 bkpg, 48% FG.

KINGSLAND

Walker Erdman, Sr., 6-4, forward: 8.3 rpg, All-SEC.

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH

Carter Todd, Jr., 6-4, guard: 17.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg, All-Three Rivers.

LAKE CITY

Hunter Lorenson, Soph., 5-10 guard: 16.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 spg, 2.1 apg, All-HVL, set single-game school record 10 steals in a game. Keegan Ryan, Soph., 6-4, forward: 8.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg. All-HVL. Ryan Heise, Jr., 6-8, forward: 9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 44.7% 3-point shooter.

LANESBORO

John Prestemon, Jr., 6-1, point guard: 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.2 apg, 2.7 spg. Second team All-SEC. Mason Howard, Soph, 6-0, guard: 12.0 ppg, 2.4 apg, 40% 3-point shooter. Second team All-SEC.

LEROY-OSTRANDER

Tanner Olson, Sr., 6-3, forward: 18 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.0 spg. First team All-SEC, he will play football at Minnesota State, Mankato. Levi Royston, Sr., 6-3, point guard: 16.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.6 spg, 46% FG. Second team All-SEC. Will play college basketball at D-III Crown College.

LEWISTON-ALTURA

Kyle Fredrickson, Sr., 6-2, forward: 12.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.8 spg.

LOURDES

Parker Dunham, Jr., forward: 12.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, All-HVL.

LYLE/PACELLI

Jake Truckenmiller, Jr., 6-1, point guard: 16.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.8 spg, first team All-SEC.

MAYO

KaiRee Gadson, Jr., 6-2, guard: 12.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.0 apg. Isaiah Hanson, Jr., 6-2, guard/forward: 10.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg 1.8 apg.

PINE ISLAND

Johnny Bauer, Sr., guard: 16.0 ppg, 6.0 rpb, All-HVL.

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

Kaiden Peters, Jr., 6-3, guard/forward: 16.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, Three Rivers All-Conference.

RANDOLPH

Clay Nielsen, Sr., 6-3, post: 16 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.2 apg. All-Gopher Conference, undecided about college choice.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON

Malachi Bunke, Sr., guard: 13.0 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 spg, All-Three Rivers Conference.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY

Ethan VanSchepen, Fr., 6-2, guard, All-SEC. Matthew Gingerich, Sr., 6-3, forward.

SOUTHLAND

Eli Wolff, Sr., 6-2: 22.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, first team All-SEC. Harrison Hanna, Sr., 6-2: 21.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, first team All-SEC.

SPRING GROVE

Tysen Grinde, Jr., 6-4, guard: 16 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.8 spg, first team All-SEC, set a single-season school steals record with 139 for the SEC champs. Elijah Solum, Soph., guard: 15.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.6 spg, first team All-SEC.

STEWARTVILLE

Miles Hettinger, Sr., 6-8, post: 10 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 apg, 2 bkpg, first team All-HVL. Will play college basketball at D-III Wisconsin-Platteville. Henry Tschetter, Soph., 6-2, guard: 12 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2 spg, first team All-HVL.

TRITON

Owen Petersohn, Sr., 6-0, point guard: 14.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.8 spg. Will run track at D-II Minnesota State, Mankato. Braxton Munnikhuysen, Sr., 5-11, guard: 16.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg. Will play football at D-III Wisconsin Stout.

WABASHA-KELLOGG

Adam Dunagan, Sr., 6-5, guard/forward: All-Three Rivers.

WINONA

Bryan Cassellius, Jr., 6-0, guard: 13.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 spg, Big Nine All-Conference. Shane Scharmach, Sr., 6-0, forward: 8.6 ppg, 4.5 rpb, 3.6 apg, Big Nine HM.

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA

Kayden Rodrick, Jr., 6-4, guard: 15.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.9 spg.