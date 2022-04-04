All-Area boys basketball team features star-studded lineup
Led by Player of the Year Eli King, 15 players were selected to the three teams of the annual Post Bulletin All-Area boys basketball team
Southeastern Minnesota has been loaded with boys basketball talent in recent years and the 2021-22 season was certainly no different.
The area was not only filled with quality players, but featured numerous elite teams as well. Hayfield repeated as the Class A state champion while Caledonia placed third in the state in Class AA, after placing second a year ago. Both those teams are represented with All-Area players.
Selecting the annual Post Bulletin All-Area team was again a a difficult task. The choices were very tough as some top notch players didn't quite crack the first three teams and were among the honorable mention selections. The top 15 players selected came from 12 different schools.
Here is the 2021-22 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Basketball Team:
FIRST TEAM
ELI KING
’21-’22 PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CALEDONIA
Senior • Guard • 6-2
The Numbers: Averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.2 steals.
Of Note: Rebounded from missing his junior season with a knee injury to again excelling at an elite level. The Iowa State commit was a human highlight reel with an assortment of dazzling dunks. Also an elite defender, rebounder and passer, King led Caledonia to a Section 1AA title and third-place state finish. Among the final five in the state for Mr. Basketball.
• • • • •
THOMAS MENK
LEWISTON-ALTURA
Senior • Forward • 6-4
The Numbers: Averaged 23.2 points (55.2% FG), 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals.
Of Note: A dominant scorer from the inside and outside despite being double-team by defenders all season. He shot 39.9% from 3-point range. He was a rebounding force and also altered or blocked opponents shots on the inside. Will play college ball at Division III St. John's University.
• • • • •
JASPER HEDIN
WINONA
Senior • Guard • 6-5
The Numbers: Averaged 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists.
Of Note: A fluid and smooth shooting big guard with excellent range. Was again named All-Conference in the Big Nine and was the leading force in helping the Winhawks reach the Section 1AAA title game. Will play college ball, but the 1,000-point career scorer is still undecided.
• • • • •
ISAAC MATTI
HAYFIELD
Junior • Point guard • 6-2
The Numbers: Averaged 20.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists.
Of Note: Became the top scorer for Hayfield while helping the Vikings repeat as Class A state champions. Scored 25 points in the state championship game and was named to the All-Tournament team. Has already scored more than 1,000 career points and is Hayfield’s top defender as well.
• • • • •
JUSTIN WOHLERS
LAKE CITY
Senior • Guard • 6-6
The Numbers: Averaged 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals.
Of Note: A four-year starter who was a top 50 finalist for Mr. Basketball. The HVL Player of the Year helped Lake City finish 22-5 and earn a share of the conference title. Can not only score from anywhere on the court, but also an elite defender. Suffered ACL injury in section play. He will play college football as a quarterback at Winona State.
SECOND TEAM
AERON STEVENS
PLAINVILLE-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
Junior • Forward/center • 6-7
The Numbers: Averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks.
Of Note: Named All-Three Rivers for second straight year. Led the Bulldogs to a state ranking and 28-2 season as the team’s top scorer, rebounder and shot blocker. Had 27 points, 14 rebounds in triple overtime loss to Caledonia in Section 1AA title game.
• • • • •
JACKSON KOEPKE
CALEDONIA
Senior • Guard • 6-4
The Numbers: Averaged 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.7 steals.
Of Note: Excellent outside shooter was a strong No. 2 scoring option for the 29-2 Warriors. Was named All-Three Rivers and All-Tournament in Class AA while helping Caledonia place third in the state. Undecided about choice for college ball.
• • • • •
MAKUEI RIEK
MAYO
Senior • Guard/forward • 6-6
The Numbers: Averaged 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals.
Of Note: The All-Big Nine player was Mayo’s go-to scorer. Long and athletic player who excelled at shooting from the outside. Plans to play college ball, but still undecided.
• • • • •
BUAY KOAK
LYLE/PACELLI
Junior • Forward • 6-5
The Numbers: Averaged 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks.
Of Note: A dynamic scorer, he was the Southeast Conference Player of the Year. Led the SEC in both scoring and rebounding. Already Lyle/Pacelli’s all-time leading scorer with 1,677 points.
• • • • •
DREW KITTELSON
BLOOMING PRAIRIE
Senior • Forward • 6-5
The Numbers: Averaged 23.3 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 blocks, 1.9 steals.
Of note: Put up huge numbers despite playing on a four-win team. Had games with 48 points and 24 rebounds during the season. Will play football (quarterback) at Minnesota State, Mankato.
THIRD TEAM
PEYTON SCHUMACHER
PLAINVILLE-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
Senior • Guard • 5-10
The Numbers: Averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals.
Of Note: An All-Three Rivers selection, he was one of the best defensive players in the area. Team captain helped the Bulldogs go on both ends of the floor. Shot 80% the line, 43% from 3-point range.
• • • • •
CAMDEN HOLECEK
KASSON-MANTORVILLE
Senior • Guard • 6-3
The Numbers: Averaged 18.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals.
Of Note: Named All-HVL and was a strong scorer and defender. Made 66 3-pointers and set a school record with six steals in a game. Plans to play college basketball, likely in D-III or NAIA, but is still undecided.
• • • • •
COLLIN BONOW
LEWISTON-ALTURA
Senior • Guard • 6-0
The Numbers: Averaged 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.0 steals.
Of note: A reliable scorer and elite defender, set school single-season and career records for steals. Also a strong rebounder for his size, will play college basketball, but still undecided where.
• • • • •
JUSTIN RUBERG
RUSHFORD-PETERSON
Senior • Forward • 6-4
The Numbers: Averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds.
Of note: An inside scoring and rebounding force who muscled opponents all season long. A three-time All-Three Rivers selection, he finished with 1,445 career points and 789 rebounds.
• • • • •
JADEN WYSOCKI
CENTURY
Senior • Forward • 6-7
The Numbers: Averaged 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 blocks.
Of note: All-Big Nine player who led the team in every statistical category. Was asked to defend the other team's best player each game. Will play college ball at D-II Minot State.
HONORABLE MENTION
AUSTIN
Victor Idris, Sr., forward: 12.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.2 bkpg. Cham Okey, Jr., forward: 11.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg; Kaden Murley, Sr., forward: 7.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.2 apg. Gage Manahan, Sr., guard: 7.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3.9 spg.
BYRON
Jaxon Marine, Sr., 6-4, forward: 10.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 56% FG, All-HVL. Trent DeCook, Sr., 6-2, guard: 11.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.6 spg, All-HVL. Will run track at D-II Augustana. James Durst, Sr., 6-5, forward: 10.1 ppg,10.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.3 spg, broke single-season school record for rebounds in a season.
CALEDONIA
Ja’Shon Simpson, Sr., 6-1, guard: 12.2 ppg, 4,2 rpb, 1.4 spg, 1.9 spg, All-Three Rivers. Thane Meiners, Sr., 5-11, guard: 7.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.6 spg, All-Three Rivers HM. Chris Pieper, Sr., 6-3, forward: 6.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, All-Three Rivers HM.
CANNON FALLS
Jacob Wulf, Sr., 6-3, forward: 11.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.7 apg.
CENTURY
Jub Ogak, Sr., 6-2, forward: 8.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg. Ryan Ohm: Jr., 6-3, point guard: 7.1 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.5 apg All-Big Nine HM. Caleb Bancroft: Fr., 6-6, forward: 7ppg, 4 rpg.
CHATFIELD
Cole Johnson, Sr., 6-4, forward: All-Three Rivers. Drew Schindler, Jr., 5-10, point guard: All-Three Rivers.
DOVER-EYOTA
Elvis Pina, Sr., forward: 13.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, All-Three Rivers. Brady Myers, Sr., guard: 11.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.4 apg.
FILLMORE CENTRAL
Jayce Keihne, Soph., 6-1, guard: All-Three Rivers.
GOODHUE
Dayne Wojcik, Sr., 6-4, forward: 16.0 ppg, 9.1 rpb, had 20 double-doubles this year, All-HVL. Finished with 1,088 career points and 650 rebounds. Will Opsahl, Jr., 6-5, guard: 14.5 ppg, 4.7 apg, 5.4 rpg, 2.8 spg. All-HVL. Currently at 997 career points. Adam Poncelet, Jr., 6-3, guard: 10.8 ppg, 2.5 apg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 spg.
GRAND MEADOW
Roman Warmka, Sr., 6-2, forward: 15.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, All-SEC. Taylor Glynn, Sr., 6-0, guard: 13.1 ppg, 4.4 apg. Jace Kraft, Jr., 5-11, guard: 10.0 ppg.
HAYFIELD
Ethan Pack, Jr., 5-11, guard: 15.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, made more than 100 3-pointers at 39%. Easton Fritcher, Sr., 6-0, forward: 13.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 5.5 apg, 58% FG. Scored 1,000 career points, had 900 career rebounds. Will play baseball for the University of Minnesota.
HOUSTON
Tanner Kubitz, Sr., 6-3, forward: 11.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.1 bkpg.
JOHN MARSHALL
Tyler Smith, Sr., 6-3, forward: 13.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE
Mason Flom, Sr., 6-8, forward/center: 9.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2 bkpg. Had one triple-double during the season, broke the single-season K-M record for blocks (95). Potentially going to play at RCTC. Jake Hallstrom, Jr., 6-3, guard: 11.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 42% 3-pointer shooter.
KENYON-WANAMINGO
Laden Nerison, Sr., 6-3, guard: 17 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.4 spg, first team All-Gopher Conference. Paul Kortsch, Sr., 6-10, post: 11.6 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3.6 bkpg, 48% FG.
KINGSLAND
Walker Erdman, Sr., 6-4, forward: 8.3 rpg, All-SEC.
LA CRESCENT-HOKAH
Carter Todd, Jr., 6-4, guard: 17.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg, All-Three Rivers.
LAKE CITY
Hunter Lorenson, Soph., 5-10 guard: 16.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 spg, 2.1 apg, All-HVL, set single-game school record 10 steals in a game. Keegan Ryan, Soph., 6-4, forward: 8.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 1.8 apg, 1.5 spg. All-HVL. Ryan Heise, Jr., 6-8, forward: 9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 44.7% 3-point shooter.
LANESBORO
John Prestemon, Jr., 6-1, point guard: 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.2 apg, 2.7 spg. Second team All-SEC. Mason Howard, Soph, 6-0, guard: 12.0 ppg, 2.4 apg, 40% 3-point shooter. Second team All-SEC.
LEROY-OSTRANDER
Tanner Olson, Sr., 6-3, forward: 18 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.0 spg. First team All-SEC, he will play football at Minnesota State, Mankato. Levi Royston, Sr., 6-3, point guard: 16.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.6 spg, 46% FG. Second team All-SEC. Will play college basketball at D-III Crown College.
LEWISTON-ALTURA
Kyle Fredrickson, Sr., 6-2, forward: 12.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.8 spg.
LOURDES
Parker Dunham, Jr., forward: 12.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, All-HVL.
LYLE/PACELLI
Jake Truckenmiller, Jr., 6-1, point guard: 16.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.8 spg, first team All-SEC.
MAYO
KaiRee Gadson, Jr., 6-2, guard: 12.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.0 apg. Isaiah Hanson, Jr., 6-2, guard/forward: 10.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg 1.8 apg.
PINE ISLAND
Johnny Bauer, Sr., guard: 16.0 ppg, 6.0 rpb, All-HVL.
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
Kaiden Peters, Jr., 6-3, guard/forward: 16.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, Three Rivers All-Conference.
RANDOLPH
Clay Nielsen, Sr., 6-3, post: 16 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 2.2 apg. All-Gopher Conference, undecided about college choice.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON
Malachi Bunke, Sr., guard: 13.0 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.2 spg, All-Three Rivers Conference.
SCHAEFFER ACADEMY
Ethan VanSchepen, Fr., 6-2, guard, All-SEC. Matthew Gingerich, Sr., 6-3, forward.
SOUTHLAND
Eli Wolff, Sr., 6-2: 22.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, first team All-SEC. Harrison Hanna, Sr., 6-2: 21.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, first team All-SEC.
SPRING GROVE
Tysen Grinde, Jr., 6-4, guard: 16 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.8 spg, first team All-SEC, set a single-season school steals record with 139 for the SEC champs. Elijah Solum, Soph., guard: 15.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.6 spg, first team All-SEC.
STEWARTVILLE
Miles Hettinger, Sr., 6-8, post: 10 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 apg, 2 bkpg, first team All-HVL. Will play college basketball at D-III Wisconsin-Platteville. Henry Tschetter, Soph., 6-2, guard: 12 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2 spg, first team All-HVL.
TRITON
Owen Petersohn, Sr., 6-0, point guard: 14.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.8 spg. Will run track at D-II Minnesota State, Mankato. Braxton Munnikhuysen, Sr., 5-11, guard: 16.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg. Will play football at D-III Wisconsin Stout.
WABASHA-KELLOGG
Adam Dunagan, Sr., 6-5, guard/forward: All-Three Rivers.
WINONA
Bryan Cassellius, Jr., 6-0, guard: 13.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 spg, Big Nine All-Conference. Shane Scharmach, Sr., 6-0, forward: 8.6 ppg, 4.5 rpb, 3.6 apg, Big Nine HM.
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA
Kayden Rodrick, Jr., 6-4, guard: 15.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.9 spg.