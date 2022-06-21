All-Area Girls Golf Team led by conference, section medalists

FIRST TEAM

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

JORDANA WINDHORST KNUDSEN

School: Lake City

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: Hiawatha Valley League medalist (78). … Section 1AA medalist (78-77—155) by 14 shots. … Placed 11th at rain-shortened Class AA state meet (82-41—123). … Led Lake City to its second consecutive Class AA team state championship. … Averaged score of 39.6 per 9 holes in postseason. … Had a 74.0 average in four HVL regular-season meets.

• • •

COURTNEY HERSHBERGER

School: Fillmore Central

Year: Junior

Highlights: Placed third in the Three Rivers Conference meet (89). … Section 1A medalist (90-91—181). … Placed third in the Class A state meet (91-82—173). … Led Falcons to Section 1A team championship and fourth place in the state.

• • •

ELLA MATZKE

School: Lake City

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: A key member of the Tigers’ repeat Section 1AA and Class AA state championship teams. … Averaged 81.0 in five postseason rounds. … Class AA individual state runner-up (79-38—117). … The Hiawatha Valley League runner-up (80). … Placed third in Section 1AA (88-82—170).

• • •

Lake City's Emma Berge tees off during Section 1AA boys and girls golf finals on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

EMMA BERGE

School: Lake City

Year: Junior

Highlights: A leader on Lake City’s section championship team and back-to-back Class AA state champion teams. … Had a postseason scoring average of 83.0. … Section 1AA individual runner-up (86-83—169). … Tied for 11th at the state meet (84-39—123) with teammate Jordana Windhorst Knudsen. … Finished third in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (84).

• • •

BRIANNA NOVAK

School: Red Wing

Year: Senior

Highlights: Qualified for the Class AA state meet by placing fifth in the Section 1AA meet (90-87—177). … Finished in a tie for 25th place at state, which was shortened to 27 holes due to inclement weather (90-42—132). … Placed sixth at the Big Nine Conference meet with an 82.

• • •

BROOKE BEE

School: Lake City

Year: Junior

Highlights: Averaged a score of 87.8 in five postseason rounds. … Finished in the top 10 in the Section 1AA meet, placing eighth (89-92—181). … Placed sixth in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (87). … Averaged 88.7 in four HVL meets in the regular season. … Finished 19th at the Class AA state meet (85-43—128). … Helped Lake City win a Class AA team state championship and the Section 1AA team championship.

• • •

St. Charles’ Lily Sullivan chips the ball during a Three Rivers Conference boys and girls golf championship meet on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

LILY SULLIVAN

School: St. Charles

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: Finished 11th in the Section 1AA meet (91-95—186). … Missed qualifying for the Class AA state meet by just one place, and two strokes. … The Three Rivers Conference meet medalist (82).

• • •

AILANI THIRAVONG

School: Austin

Year: 7th Grade

Highlights: Placed fifth in the Big Nine Conference meet (80) and 10th in the Section 1AAA meet (97-84—181) in her first season of varsity golf. … Missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet by three places, and six strokes. … Consistently shot in the 80s, with at least six rounds under 90 this spring.

SECOND TEAM

MARIN KELLER

School: Winona

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: Finished 11th in the Big Nine Conference meet (87), just one stroke out of the top 10. … Placed eighth in the Section 1AAA meet (91-88—179). … Narrowly missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet; she was two places and four strokes away from a state-meet berth.

• • •

CALIE DOCKTER

School: Byron

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: Missed more than a month of the regular season with a severe back injury. … Physical therapy and perseverance helped her return for the Section 1AA meet, where she finished sixth overall (88-90—178) and qualified for the Class AA state meet. … Placed 37th at state (90-48—138), which was reduced to 27 holes due to rain and lightning.

• • •

MATTIE MEARS

School: Lake City

Year: Freshman

Highlights: Often the fifth golfer in Lake City’s lineup, Mears would have been a top-four — if not top-two — player for most other teams in the conference and section. … Placed fifth in the HVL meet (86), fourth in the Section 1AA meet (86-90—176) and 51st at the Class AA state meet (94-48—142). … Helped the Tigers win the section team championship and their second consecutive Class AA team state championship.

• • •

ELLIE LEISE

School: Lourdes

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: Qualified for the Class AA state meet last week at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, where she placed 30th (86-47—133). … Shot rounds of 95-84—179 to place seventh at the Section 1AA meet early this month. … Placed 20th in the Hiawatha Valley League meet. … Tied for medalist honors (90) with John Marshall’s Olivia Gorden at the Rochester All-City Invitational on May 17.

• • •

BAILIE ROSCHEN

School: Red Wing

Year: Sophomore

Highlights: Averaged a solid 92.4 score per 18 holes during the postseason. … Placed 14th in the Big Nine Conference meet (88) and ninth in the Section 1AA meet (95-87—182) to qualify for the Class AA state meet. … Finished 53rd at state, with rounds of 94-49—143 (the final round was shortened to nine holes).

• • •

CHLOE MOREM

School: Fillmore Central

Year: Junior

Highlights: One of the Falcons’ top two golfers, along with Courtney Hershberger, all season. … Was the runner-up in the Three Rivers Conference meet (87) behind only Lily Sullivan of St. Charles. … Runner-up at the Section 1A meet (89-94—193) behind only Hershberger. … Helped Fillmore Central win the Section 1A team championship and place fourth at the Class A state meet.

• • •

AVA FEVOLD

School: John Marshall

Year: Junior

Highlights: Had a postseason scoring average of 91.3 … Placed 15th in the Big Nine Conference championship (89). … Finished 11th in the Section 1AAA meet (90-95—185). … Missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet by five places, 10 strokes. … Tied for third in the Rochester All-City Invitational on May 17, with a 94.

• • •

RACHEL BOE

School: Stewartville

Year: Junior

Highlights: Averaged 92.0 in three postseason rounds, narrowly missing out on a trip to the Class AA state meet. … Placed 15th in the Section 1AA meet (96-96—192). … Finished third in the Hiawatha Valley League meet with an exceptional round of 84.

HONORABLE MENTION

Byron: Soph. Natalie Appel; Sr. Isabel Higgins; Soph. Rylee Finney. Caledonia: Jr. Elenore Milde, Jr. Miranda Schroeder; Soph. Libby Jilek. Fillmore Central: Fr. Myleigh Scheevel (Class A state meet qualifier); Soph. Aubrey Larson (Class A state meet qualifier); Fr. Annika Mensink (Class A state meet qualifier); Sr. Marissa Topness (Class A state meet qualifier). Hayfield: Jr. Avery Towey (Class A state meet qualifier), So. Kristen Watson (Class A state meet qualifier); 8th Carly Bronson (Class A state meet qualifier). Kasson-Mantorville: Fr. Keigan Cummings. Kenyon-Wanamingo: Fr. Lydia Flotterud. La Crescent-Hokah: Sr. Alyssa Tollefson. Lake City: Jr. Kaitlin Schmidt. Lanesboro: Jr. Chloe Schnebly (Class A state meet qualifier). Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Sr. Alexis Knott (Class AA state meet qualifier); Soph. Anna Cylkowski; Fr. Olivia Cordes. Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Sr. Kayla Kujath. Red Wing: 8th Hailie Johnson. Rochester Century: Soph. Briar Daire. Rochester John Marshall: Soph. Bailey Glandon. Rochester Mayo: Soph. Avery Meyer; 8th Flora Bolster. Stewartville: Jr. Lauren Howe. Wabasha-Kellogg: Jr. Rachel Smith (Class A state meet qualifier).