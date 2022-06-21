All-Area Girls Golf Team led by conference, section medalists
Five members of the Class AA state champion Lake City Tigers are on the inaugural Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Golf Team.
FIRST TEAM
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
JORDANA WINDHORST KNUDSEN
School: Lake City
Year: Sophomore
Highlights: Hiawatha Valley League medalist (78). … Section 1AA medalist (78-77—155) by 14 shots. … Placed 11th at rain-shortened Class AA state meet (82-41—123). … Led Lake City to its second consecutive Class AA team state championship. … Averaged score of 39.6 per 9 holes in postseason. … Had a 74.0 average in four HVL regular-season meets.
• • •
COURTNEY HERSHBERGER
School: Fillmore Central
Year: Junior
Highlights: Placed third in the Three Rivers Conference meet (89). … Section 1A medalist (90-91—181). … Placed third in the Class A state meet (91-82—173). … Led Falcons to Section 1A team championship and fourth place in the state.
• • •
ELLA MATZKE
School: Lake City
Year: Sophomore
Highlights: A key member of the Tigers’ repeat Section 1AA and Class AA state championship teams. … Averaged 81.0 in five postseason rounds. … Class AA individual state runner-up (79-38—117). … The Hiawatha Valley League runner-up (80). … Placed third in Section 1AA (88-82—170).
• • •
EMMA BERGE
School: Lake City
Year: Junior
Highlights: A leader on Lake City’s section championship team and back-to-back Class AA state champion teams. … Had a postseason scoring average of 83.0. … Section 1AA individual runner-up (86-83—169). … Tied for 11th at the state meet (84-39—123) with teammate Jordana Windhorst Knudsen. … Finished third in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (84).
• • •
BRIANNA NOVAK
School: Red Wing
Year: Senior
Highlights: Qualified for the Class AA state meet by placing fifth in the Section 1AA meet (90-87—177). … Finished in a tie for 25th place at state, which was shortened to 27 holes due to inclement weather (90-42—132). … Placed sixth at the Big Nine Conference meet with an 82.
• • •
BROOKE BEE
School: Lake City
Year: Junior
Highlights: Averaged a score of 87.8 in five postseason rounds. … Finished in the top 10 in the Section 1AA meet, placing eighth (89-92—181). … Placed sixth in the Hiawatha Valley League meet (87). … Averaged 88.7 in four HVL meets in the regular season. … Finished 19th at the Class AA state meet (85-43—128). … Helped Lake City win a Class AA team state championship and the Section 1AA team championship.
• • •
LILY SULLIVAN
School: St. Charles
Year: Sophomore
Highlights: Finished 11th in the Section 1AA meet (91-95—186). … Missed qualifying for the Class AA state meet by just one place, and two strokes. … The Three Rivers Conference meet medalist (82).
• • •
AILANI THIRAVONG
School: Austin
Year: 7th Grade
Highlights: Placed fifth in the Big Nine Conference meet (80) and 10th in the Section 1AAA meet (97-84—181) in her first season of varsity golf. … Missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet by three places, and six strokes. … Consistently shot in the 80s, with at least six rounds under 90 this spring.
SECOND TEAM
MARIN KELLER
School: Winona
Year: Sophomore
Highlights: Finished 11th in the Big Nine Conference meet (87), just one stroke out of the top 10. … Placed eighth in the Section 1AAA meet (91-88—179). … Narrowly missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet; she was two places and four strokes away from a state-meet berth.
• • •
CALIE DOCKTER
School: Byron
Year: Sophomore
Highlights: Missed more than a month of the regular season with a severe back injury. … Physical therapy and perseverance helped her return for the Section 1AA meet, where she finished sixth overall (88-90—178) and qualified for the Class AA state meet. … Placed 37th at state (90-48—138), which was reduced to 27 holes due to rain and lightning.
• • •
MATTIE MEARS
School: Lake City
Year: Freshman
Highlights: Often the fifth golfer in Lake City’s lineup, Mears would have been a top-four — if not top-two — player for most other teams in the conference and section. … Placed fifth in the HVL meet (86), fourth in the Section 1AA meet (86-90—176) and 51st at the Class AA state meet (94-48—142). … Helped the Tigers win the section team championship and their second consecutive Class AA team state championship.
• • •
ELLIE LEISE
School: Lourdes
Year: Sophomore
Highlights: Qualified for the Class AA state meet last week at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, where she placed 30th (86-47—133). … Shot rounds of 95-84—179 to place seventh at the Section 1AA meet early this month. … Placed 20th in the Hiawatha Valley League meet. … Tied for medalist honors (90) with John Marshall’s Olivia Gorden at the Rochester All-City Invitational on May 17.
• • •
BAILIE ROSCHEN
School: Red Wing
Year: Sophomore
Highlights: Averaged a solid 92.4 score per 18 holes during the postseason. … Placed 14th in the Big Nine Conference meet (88) and ninth in the Section 1AA meet (95-87—182) to qualify for the Class AA state meet. … Finished 53rd at state, with rounds of 94-49—143 (the final round was shortened to nine holes).
• • •
CHLOE MOREM
School: Fillmore Central
Year: Junior
Highlights: One of the Falcons’ top two golfers, along with Courtney Hershberger, all season. … Was the runner-up in the Three Rivers Conference meet (87) behind only Lily Sullivan of St. Charles. … Runner-up at the Section 1A meet (89-94—193) behind only Hershberger. … Helped Fillmore Central win the Section 1A team championship and place fourth at the Class A state meet.
• • •
AVA FEVOLD
School: John Marshall
Year: Junior
Highlights: Had a postseason scoring average of 91.3 … Placed 15th in the Big Nine Conference championship (89). … Finished 11th in the Section 1AAA meet (90-95—185). … Missed qualifying for the Class AAA state meet by five places, 10 strokes. … Tied for third in the Rochester All-City Invitational on May 17, with a 94.
• • •
RACHEL BOE
School: Stewartville
Year: Junior
Highlights: Averaged 92.0 in three postseason rounds, narrowly missing out on a trip to the Class AA state meet. … Placed 15th in the Section 1AA meet (96-96—192). … Finished third in the Hiawatha Valley League meet with an exceptional round of 84.
HONORABLE MENTION
Byron: Soph. Natalie Appel; Sr. Isabel Higgins; Soph. Rylee Finney. Caledonia: Jr. Elenore Milde, Jr. Miranda Schroeder; Soph. Libby Jilek. Fillmore Central: Fr. Myleigh Scheevel (Class A state meet qualifier); Soph. Aubrey Larson (Class A state meet qualifier); Fr. Annika Mensink (Class A state meet qualifier); Sr. Marissa Topness (Class A state meet qualifier). Hayfield: Jr. Avery Towey (Class A state meet qualifier), So. Kristen Watson (Class A state meet qualifier); 8th Carly Bronson (Class A state meet qualifier). Kasson-Mantorville: Fr. Keigan Cummings. Kenyon-Wanamingo: Fr. Lydia Flotterud. La Crescent-Hokah: Sr. Alyssa Tollefson. Lake City: Jr. Kaitlin Schmidt. Lanesboro: Jr. Chloe Schnebly (Class A state meet qualifier). Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Sr. Alexis Knott (Class AA state meet qualifier); Soph. Anna Cylkowski; Fr. Olivia Cordes. Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Sr. Kayla Kujath. Red Wing: 8th Hailie Johnson. Rochester Century: Soph. Briar Daire. Rochester John Marshall: Soph. Bailey Glandon. Rochester Mayo: Soph. Avery Meyer; 8th Flora Bolster. Stewartville: Jr. Lauren Howe. Wabasha-Kellogg: Jr. Rachel Smith (Class A state meet qualifier).