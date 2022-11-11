SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

All-Area Girls Soccer Team: Byron's Halder, Century's Nowicki among those highlighting 2022 selections

Byron's Paige Halder was good for 21 goals and six assists this season. Century's Jordan Nowicki had 13 goals and 11 assists. They are two of the many standouts on our All-Area Girls Soccer Team.

Byron, Dover-Eyota girls soccer
Byron’s Paige Halder (18) passes the ball during a girls soccer game against Dover-Eyota on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 11, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FIRST TEAM

Paige Halder

School: Byron

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 21 goals, 6 assists.

Why she made the team: Halder uses elite speed to be a menace at the top of the Byron offense. Has the ability to play physically and is elusive in tight spaces while working around the opposition. Ranked first in the HVL in scoring. Also one of the state’s top sprinters in track and field.

ADVERTISEMENT

101420.S.RPB.BYRON.STEWIE.GSOCCER.194.jpg
Byron’s Cassie Vagt (21) is defended by Stewartville’s Ella Quam during a game on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Byron High School.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Cassie Vagt

School: Byron

Year: Senior

Position: Defense

2022 stats: 9 goals

Why she made the team: Vagt was great in the back of the Byron defense, sweeping up many balls. Byron only allowed nine goals all season, with Vagt playing a huge role in that.

Mayo vs. Century Girls Soccer
Mayo's Evita Hansen (4), left, and Sofia Haakenson (11), right, and Century's Jordan Nowicki (13), center, struggle for the ball during a girls soccer match Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Century beat Mayo 2-1.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Jordan Nowicki

School: Century

ADVERTISEMENT

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

2022 stats: 13 goals, 11 assists

Why she made the team: Nowicki, a multi-year star, has great ball control. She plays the ball well off of either foot, has an accurate header and consistently finishes on goal.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Girls Soccer - Makadyn Gust
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's Makadyn Gust on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in St. Charles.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Makadyn Gust

School: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

Year: Junior

Position: Goalie

ADVERTISEMENT

2022 stats: .954 save percentage, 11 shutouts, 8 goals allowed all season.

Why she made the team: Gust might be the most athletic goalie ever from southeastern Minnesota. Also a basketball star, Gust utilizes her speed, quickness and strength to stop shot after shot.

Araceli White

School: St. Charles/Dover-Eyota

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 18 goals

Why she made the team: White has a nice combination of strength, speed and ball control. Her 18 goals were a team high for a Saints team that reached its first state tournament. White was named All-State.

083121-CENTURY-LAKEVILLE-SOUTH-GIRLS-SOCCER-3072.jpg
Century’s McKenna Baker clears the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

McKenna Baker

School: Century

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 11 goals, 11 assists

Why she made the team: Speed may be Baker’s best asset. She’s got a lot of it which makes her a strong attacker. She can strike the ball with power and finesse, and as her 11 goals and 11 assists suggest, she’s an unselfish player.

Century, Red Wing girls soccer
Century's Annika Torbenson (9) clears the ball during a girls soccer game against Red Wing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Annika Torbenson

School: Century

Year: Junior

Position: Defender

2022 stats: A crucial part of a Century defense that allowed 1.8 goals per game.

Why she made the team: Torbenson uses her speed and strength to stop opponent's attacks. The junior has an ability to win most 1-on-1 battles. Once winning the ball, she makes excellent contributions to Century’s attacks.

Cotter girls soccer
Cotter's Allyssa Williams dribbles the ball up the field in the first half against Minnehaha Academy on Nov. 4, 2021, during the Class A girls soccer state semifinal in Minneapolis.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Allyssa Williams

School: Winona Cotter

Year: Senior

Position: Attacking midfield

2022 stats: 21 goals, 15 assists.

Why she made the team: Williams has been a multi-year sensation for the Ramblers. The senior has a rare feel for the game and an ability to move the ball through tight spaces. Her season statistics — 21 goals, 15 assists — reflect her all-around game and vision. Named first-team All-State and a Ms. Soccer cansdidate.

Lourdes vs Cotter Girls Soccer
Winona Cotter's Ava Killian, right, collides with a Lourdes player while going for ball during the Section 1A girls soccer championship match Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Winona.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Ava Killian

School: Winona Cotter

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield/forward

2022 stats: 21 goals, 10 assists

Why she made the team: A first-team All-State selection, Killian showed that she was a budding star last year. She took things up another notch this season with 21 goals and 10 assists (up from 15 and six last year).

102121-LOURDES-FAIRMONT-GIRLS-SOCCER-0823.jpg
Lourdes cheers as Amelia Gossman (2) is introduced during a Section 2A girls soccer championship match against Fairmont Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Wescott Field in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Amelia Gossman

School: Lourdes

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 14 goals, 12 assists

Why she made the team: Gossman is one of Lourdes’ top all-time scorers, with 43 career goals. A fearless player, she was a four-year Lourdes starter.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Grace Buntrock (10) kicks the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Grace Buntrock

School: Lourdes

Year: Senior

Position: Defender

2022 stats: 1 goal, 5 assists

Why she made the team: Buntrock is one of the fastest and most active defenders in the state. She played a huge role in the Eagles allowing just .9 goals per game and reaching the state tournament. Buntrock was named All-State this season.

SECOND TEAM

Marissa Ellavsky

School: Byron

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

2022 stats: 6 goals, 6 assists

Why she made the team: Ellavsky has excellent savvy and a high soccer IQ. Byron’s most technical player. Can create off the dribble or with sheer determination. Was critical in Byron’s midfield, generating the attack or closing down the opponent’s transition.

Faith Quinn

School: Winona

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

2022 stats: 10 goals, 11 assists

Why she made the team: Quinn was a dominating force in the midfield, controlling the ball and creating openings all over the field. A terrific all-around player, Quinn was named second-team All-State for the second straight year.

Ella Mathias

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Junior

Position: Defender

2022 stats: Crucial part of a K-M defense that allowed just 13 goals all season.

Why she made the team: Mathias is an excellent ball winner and passer once the ball has been won. She texturizes the ball on through passes to the front and has an ability to continually win 1-on-1 duels.

Ella Stafford

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Sophomore

Position: Defender

2022 stats: Crucial part of a K-M defense that allowed just 13 goals all season.

Why she made the team: Stafford covered for and provided the K-M defense with good shape retention with her position in various parts of the field. Delivers a quality flighted long ball and checks up to allow front runners to get to the goal.

091121-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-GIRLS-SOCCER-724.JPG
Kasson-Mantorville’s Kaylee Narveson (10) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Sept. 11, 2021, at Eckstein Field in Plainview.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kaylee Narveson

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 17 goals, 4 assists

Why she made the team: A natural scorer, Narveson had 36 goals the past two seasons. Narveson has plenty of speed and strength.

Mayo vs. Century Girls Soccer
Mayo's Isabel Wright (2) is introduced before a girls soccer match against Century on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Isabel Wright

School: Mayo

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

2022 stats: 7 goals, 4 assists.

Why she made the team: Wright was key to helping Mayo retain possession in games. An excellent distributor, when a teammate makes a run she gets the ball to them in goal-scoring situations.

Century, Red Wing girls soccer
Red Wing's Sammi Chandler (9) battles with Century's Jordan Nowicki (13) during a girls soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Sammi Chandler

School: Red Wing

Year: Senior

Position: Forward/midfield

2022 stats: 16 goals, 4 assists

Why she made the team: Chandler is a dynamic player who has been three times all-Big Nine Conference. Chandler changes the game with her speed and ability to consistently create dangerous chances.

Alivia Bell

School: Winona

Year: Eighth grade

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 17 goals, 4 assists

Why she made the team: Bell showed herself to be among the best young players around as an eighth-grader. Her 17 goals led Winona in scoring. Bell has speed and a willingness to find the ball.

092521-BYRON-JOHN-MARSHALL-GIRLS-SOCCER-4674.jpg
Byron takes a shot on John Marshall goalie Jordan Clark during a girls soccer game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Byron Middle School in Byron.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Jordan Clark

School: John Marshall

Year: Senior

Position: Goalie

2022 stats: 158 saves, .832 save percentage.

Why she made the team: A four-year JM starter, Clark was busy this season with 158 saves. The senior was named all-Big Nine Conference.

Abbey Gardner

School: Winona Cotter

Year: Junior

Position: Central defender

2022 stats: 2 goals, part of 11 shutouts

Why she made the team: Gardner anchored the back line for the Ramblers as a central defender and was a key to the Ramblers posting 11 shutouts this season. She’s excellent at reading the game and combines that with speed, making her difficult to get around.

101621-lourdes-pizm-gsoc-8108.jpg
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Brynne Kelley (6) heads the ball during a Section 2A semifinal match against Lourdes on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Rochester.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Brynn Kelley

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Senior

Position: Outside midfield

Stats: 12 goals, 6 assists

Why she made the team: An attack-minded player with a nose for the net, Kelley was a consistent fixture in front of the opponent’s goal. She finished as PIZM's all-time leading scorer with 35 goals and 19 assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

Byron: Aubrey Akervik, sr., defense (3 goals, 2 assists, helped Byron to 13 shutouts). Century: Katie Kopp, sr., goalie (four-year starter, part of Panthers defense that allowed 1.8 goals per game). Dover-Eyota: Marly Tuma, sr., central midfield (7 goals, 4 assists); Megan Johnson, sr., defensive central midfield (1 goal, 1 assist, led the defense). John Marshall: Ayana Robinson, sr., forward (7 goals, 6 assists, all-Big Nine); Sydney Kelley, sr., defender (a starter since her freshman year). Kasson-Mantorville: Delaney Awe, so., forward (14 goals, 6 assists). Mayo: Maia Kirkeby, so., midfield; Sophia Haakenson, sr., defender (key piece on defense that allowed 1.5 goals per game). Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Elena Hartung, so., forward (14 goals, 8 assists); Liz Winkels, so., defensive midfield (2 goals, 2 assists, great versatility). Red Wing: Kayla Radtke, sr., midfield (13 goals, 5 assists, three-times all-Big Nine); Lillie Sonju, sr., midfield (6 goals, 8 assists, two times all-Big Nine); Sophia Rahn, sr., midfield (2 goals, 5 assists, Section 1AA all-tournament). St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Mya Omdahl, jr., forward (10 goals, 7 assists); Samantha Perez, forward/midfield (10 goals, 6 assists); Peyton Schiebel, jr., midfield (1 goal, 5 assists); Grace Buringa, sr., defender (3 assists, helped SCLA allow just .6 goals per game). Stewartville: Anna Myhre, sr, defense (all-HVL); Hailey Strum, sr., forward. Winona: Gwen Buswell, sr., forward (7 goals, 10 assists, all-Big Nine).

Also Read
Winona Cotter's Allyssa Williams
Prep
Cotter's visionary one, Allyssa Williams, is PB Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Vision, attitude set Winona Cotter soccer midfielder Allyssa Williams apart.
November 11, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo vs. Mankato West Football
Prep
Mayo, Mankato West ready for Round 2
Mayo and Mankato West delivered one of the games of the season on Sept. 30 in what many had hoped was a state tournament preview. The two juggernauts are set to meet again in Saturday's Class AAAAA state quarterfinals.
November 11, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Mayo senior earns Class AA state berth in diving
Mayo diver Abby Wigle placed third at the Section 1AA meet to earn a Class AA state berth.
November 11, 2022 01:46 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Related Topics: SOCCERROCHESTERMAYO HIGH SCHOOLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLWINONA AREA
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
cecb408d4c435cd2937d3fbfe645745c.jpg
Prep
Change in co-op leads to ‘A’ new excitement in Dodge County
The Dodge County girls hockey team has its sights set on getting to 'The X' after a change in its co-op structure allowed it to move from Class AA into Class A.
November 11, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Cannon Falls football
Prep
Cannon Falls suffers another heartbreaker in state quarterfinals
The Cannon Falls football team has been to the Class AAA state tournament
November 11, 2022 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Prep
Chatfield clicking on all cylinders, fires past Blue Earth Area and into state semifinals
Sam Backer passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Chatfield rolled past Blue Earth Area 35-6 in a Class AA high school football state quarterfinal game on Thursday night at Mayo High School.
November 10, 2022 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Chatfield, Blue Earth Class AA Quarterfinal football
Prep
High school football state tournament schedules, results
The quarterfinal matchups for the high school football state tournaments will be set this weekend. Play begins Thursday at dozens of neutral sites around the state.
November 10, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports