All-Area Girls Soccer Team: Byron's Halder, Century's Nowicki among those highlighting 2022 selections

FIRST TEAM

Paige Halder

School: Byron

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 21 goals, 6 assists.

Why she made the team: Halder uses elite speed to be a menace at the top of the Byron offense. Has the ability to play physically and is elusive in tight spaces while working around the opposition. Ranked first in the HVL in scoring. Also one of the state’s top sprinters in track and field.

Byron’s Cassie Vagt (21) is defended by Stewartville’s Ella Quam during a game on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Byron High School. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Cassie Vagt

School: Byron

Year: Senior

Position: Defense

2022 stats: 9 goals

Why she made the team: Vagt was great in the back of the Byron defense, sweeping up many balls. Byron only allowed nine goals all season, with Vagt playing a huge role in that.

Mayo's Evita Hansen (4), left, and Sofia Haakenson (11), right, and Century's Jordan Nowicki (13), center, struggle for the ball during a girls soccer match Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Century beat Mayo 2-1. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Jordan Nowicki

School: Century

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

2022 stats: 13 goals, 11 assists

Why she made the team: Nowicki, a multi-year star, has great ball control. She plays the ball well off of either foot, has an accurate header and consistently finishes on goal.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's Makadyn Gust on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in St. Charles. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Makadyn Gust

School: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

Year: Junior

Position: Goalie

2022 stats: .954 save percentage, 11 shutouts, 8 goals allowed all season.

Why she made the team: Gust might be the most athletic goalie ever from southeastern Minnesota. Also a basketball star, Gust utilizes her speed, quickness and strength to stop shot after shot.

Araceli White

School: St. Charles/Dover-Eyota

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 18 goals

Why she made the team: White has a nice combination of strength, speed and ball control. Her 18 goals were a team high for a Saints team that reached its first state tournament. White was named All-State.

Century’s McKenna Baker clears the ball during a girls soccer game against Lakeville South on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

McKenna Baker

School: Century

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 11 goals, 11 assists

Why she made the team: Speed may be Baker’s best asset. She’s got a lot of it which makes her a strong attacker. She can strike the ball with power and finesse, and as her 11 goals and 11 assists suggest, she’s an unselfish player.

Century's Annika Torbenson (9) clears the ball during a girls soccer game against Red Wing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Annika Torbenson

School: Century

Year: Junior

Position: Defender

2022 stats: A crucial part of a Century defense that allowed 1.8 goals per game.

Why she made the team: Torbenson uses her speed and strength to stop opponent's attacks. The junior has an ability to win most 1-on-1 battles. Once winning the ball, she makes excellent contributions to Century’s attacks.

Cotter's Allyssa Williams dribbles the ball up the field in the first half against Minnehaha Academy on Nov. 4, 2021, during the Class A girls soccer state semifinal in Minneapolis. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Allyssa Williams

School: Winona Cotter

Year: Senior

Position: Attacking midfield

2022 stats: 21 goals, 15 assists.

Why she made the team: Williams has been a multi-year sensation for the Ramblers. The senior has a rare feel for the game and an ability to move the ball through tight spaces. Her season statistics — 21 goals, 15 assists — reflect her all-around game and vision. Named first-team All-State and a Ms. Soccer cansdidate.

Winona Cotter's Ava Killian, right, collides with a Lourdes player while going for ball during the Section 1A girls soccer championship match Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Winona. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Ava Killian

School: Winona Cotter

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield/forward

2022 stats: 21 goals, 10 assists

Why she made the team: A first-team All-State selection, Killian showed that she was a budding star last year. She took things up another notch this season with 21 goals and 10 assists (up from 15 and six last year).

Lourdes cheers as Amelia Gossman (2) is introduced during a Section 2A girls soccer championship match against Fairmont Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Wescott Field in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Amelia Gossman

School: Lourdes

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 14 goals, 12 assists

Why she made the team: Gossman is one of Lourdes’ top all-time scorers, with 43 career goals. A fearless player, she was a four-year Lourdes starter.

Lourdes’ Grace Buntrock (10) kicks the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Grace Buntrock

School: Lourdes

Year: Senior

Position: Defender

2022 stats: 1 goal, 5 assists

Why she made the team: Buntrock is one of the fastest and most active defenders in the state. She played a huge role in the Eagles allowing just .9 goals per game and reaching the state tournament. Buntrock was named All-State this season.

SECOND TEAM

Marissa Ellavsky

School: Byron

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

2022 stats: 6 goals, 6 assists

Why she made the team: Ellavsky has excellent savvy and a high soccer IQ. Byron’s most technical player. Can create off the dribble or with sheer determination. Was critical in Byron’s midfield, generating the attack or closing down the opponent’s transition.

Faith Quinn

School: Winona

Year: Junior

Position: Midfield

2022 stats: 10 goals, 11 assists

Why she made the team: Quinn was a dominating force in the midfield, controlling the ball and creating openings all over the field. A terrific all-around player, Quinn was named second-team All-State for the second straight year.

Ella Mathias

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Junior

Position: Defender

2022 stats: Crucial part of a K-M defense that allowed just 13 goals all season.

Why she made the team: Mathias is an excellent ball winner and passer once the ball has been won. She texturizes the ball on through passes to the front and has an ability to continually win 1-on-1 duels.

Ella Stafford

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Sophomore

Position: Defender

2022 stats: Crucial part of a K-M defense that allowed just 13 goals all season.

Why she made the team: Stafford covered for and provided the K-M defense with good shape retention with her position in various parts of the field. Delivers a quality flighted long ball and checks up to allow front runners to get to the goal.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Kaylee Narveson (10) controls the ball during a girls soccer game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Sept. 11, 2021, at Eckstein Field in Plainview. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kaylee Narveson

School: Kasson-Mantorville

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 17 goals, 4 assists

Why she made the team: A natural scorer, Narveson had 36 goals the past two seasons. Narveson has plenty of speed and strength.

Mayo's Isabel Wright (2) is introduced before a girls soccer match against Century on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Isabel Wright

School: Mayo

Year: Senior

Position: Midfield

2022 stats: 7 goals, 4 assists.

Why she made the team: Wright was key to helping Mayo retain possession in games. An excellent distributor, when a teammate makes a run she gets the ball to them in goal-scoring situations.

Red Wing's Sammi Chandler (9) battles with Century's Jordan Nowicki (13) during a girls soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Sammi Chandler

School: Red Wing

Year: Senior

Position: Forward/midfield

2022 stats: 16 goals, 4 assists

Why she made the team: Chandler is a dynamic player who has been three times all-Big Nine Conference. Chandler changes the game with her speed and ability to consistently create dangerous chances.

Alivia Bell

School: Winona

Year: Eighth grade

Position: Forward

2022 stats: 17 goals, 4 assists

Why she made the team: Bell showed herself to be among the best young players around as an eighth-grader. Her 17 goals led Winona in scoring. Bell has speed and a willingness to find the ball.

Byron takes a shot on John Marshall goalie Jordan Clark during a girls soccer game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Byron Middle School in Byron. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Jordan Clark

School: John Marshall

Year: Senior

Position: Goalie

2022 stats: 158 saves, .832 save percentage.

Why she made the team: A four-year JM starter, Clark was busy this season with 158 saves. The senior was named all-Big Nine Conference.

Abbey Gardner

School: Winona Cotter

Year: Junior

Position: Central defender

2022 stats: 2 goals, part of 11 shutouts

Why she made the team: Gardner anchored the back line for the Ramblers as a central defender and was a key to the Ramblers posting 11 shutouts this season. She’s excellent at reading the game and combines that with speed, making her difficult to get around.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Brynne Kelley (6) heads the ball during a Section 2A semifinal match against Lourdes on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Brynn Kelley

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Senior

Position: Outside midfield

Stats: 12 goals, 6 assists

Why she made the team: An attack-minded player with a nose for the net, Kelley was a consistent fixture in front of the opponent’s goal. She finished as PIZM's all-time leading scorer with 35 goals and 19 assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

Byron: Aubrey Akervik, sr., defense (3 goals, 2 assists, helped Byron to 13 shutouts). Century: Katie Kopp, sr., goalie (four-year starter, part of Panthers defense that allowed 1.8 goals per game). Dover-Eyota: Marly Tuma, sr., central midfield (7 goals, 4 assists); Megan Johnson, sr., defensive central midfield (1 goal, 1 assist, led the defense). John Marshall: Ayana Robinson, sr., forward (7 goals, 6 assists, all-Big Nine); Sydney Kelley, sr., defender (a starter since her freshman year). Kasson-Mantorville: Delaney Awe, so., forward (14 goals, 6 assists). Mayo: Maia Kirkeby, so., midfield; Sophia Haakenson, sr., defender (key piece on defense that allowed 1.5 goals per game). Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Elena Hartung, so., forward (14 goals, 8 assists); Liz Winkels, so., defensive midfield (2 goals, 2 assists, great versatility). Red Wing: Kayla Radtke, sr., midfield (13 goals, 5 assists, three-times all-Big Nine); Lillie Sonju, sr., midfield (6 goals, 8 assists, two times all-Big Nine); Sophia Rahn, sr., midfield (2 goals, 5 assists, Section 1AA all-tournament). St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura: Mya Omdahl, jr., forward (10 goals, 7 assists); Samantha Perez, forward/midfield (10 goals, 6 assists); Peyton Schiebel, jr., midfield (1 goal, 5 assists); Grace Buringa, sr., defender (3 assists, helped SCLA allow just .6 goals per game). Stewartville: Anna Myhre, sr, defense (all-HVL); Hailey Strum, sr., forward. Winona: Gwen Buswell, sr., forward (7 goals, 10 assists, all-Big Nine).