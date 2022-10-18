All-Lourdes finals the order of the day in Section 1A girls tennnis

ROCHESTER — Taylor Elliott was asked what it was like, taking on fellow Lourdes teammates and doubles partners Caroline Daly and Elyse Palen.

“It’s hard,” Elliott said.

The hardest part for Elliott and doubles teammate Erin Witter wasn’t so much the emotion of it, but how well Daly and Palen played together on Tuesday as the Lourdes doubles teams met in the final of the Section 1A individual tournament at the Rochester Athletic Club.

“They come up to the net so much,” Elliott said of Daly/Palen, the section’s No. 1 seed and a 6-4, 6-3 winner over No. 2 seed Elliott and Witter in the championship.

The “hard” part stretched beyond Daly’s and Palen’s talents. There was also the matter of having to battle girls they know so well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott says there’s a strong competitive streak running through the entire Lourdes tennis team, which is ranked No. 2 in Class A and will play in the state team tournament starting Tuesday, Oct. 26.

That competitiveness goes to another level when across the net from them are teammates and friends.

“It is fun, but it gets really competitive,” Elliott said. “Everyone on our team is really competitive.”

For Witter, the enjoyment of the match won out. Also factoring into her good post-match mood was that all four of these Lourdes girls will be heading to state, with the section champion and runnerup both advancing to the individual tournament, Oct. 27-28 at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis, the same site as the team tournament.

It was actually a bit of a novel experience to face Palen and Daly.

“We really don’t get a chance to play them much,” Witter said. “It was really competitive; but we knew in the end that we’d both (get to state), so there wasn’t that much pressure.”

Palen teamed with Elliott a year ago in winning the section title, then landed second at state. This time, her partner is Daly, someone she also connects with well.

Besides being comfortable with Daly on a personal level, Palen also likes the way their games complement each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daly, Lourdes’ No. 2 singles player in team competitions, is excellent at the baseline and has an ability to chase down balls. Palen is the stronger server and at about 6 feet tall, gobbles up shots at the net.

It looks to be an ideal mix.

“Caroline is consistent and really quick,” Palen said. “She gets to the lobs that I can’t get to. I am really aggressive and can control the net a little bit more.”

A year ago, Daly and Witter teamed in doubles, losing to Palen/Elliott in the section final and ultimately finishing sixth at state.

Daly has her eyes on the top prize this year.

“We (Palen and Daly) both want to win it this year,” said Daly, who like Palen, Elliott and Witter is a junior. “But we’re going to have to just take it match by match.”

Star Ryann Witter repeats as singles champ

It was a foregone conclusion who was going to win the Section 1A girls singles title — Lourdes star senior Ryann Witter.

Witter is not only the section’s defending section champion, but the sweet-stroking senior is ranked second in the state and landed third at state a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

What wasn’t a foregone conclusion was who Witter would meet in the section final. The singles championship also turned into an all-Lourdes affair, with Witter playing Katherine Sieve, a junior who’s only in her second season of playing tennis.

Witter won with ease, 6-0, 6-0. But she couldn’t help but notice how far that Sieve has come this season.

“In two years, Katherine has improved dramatically,” Witter said. “She went from being in our top 12 or 13 players last year, to now having made the (varsity) team where she has been at No. 4 singles. She has just been a rock there. Katherine put in a lot of work in the offseason and now she is like a wall. She doesn’t miss much.”

• Sieve is playing Winona Cotter’s Olivia Moore in the true-second place match this afternoon, with the winner advancing to state.

SINGLES

Semifinals: Ryann Witter (Lourdes) def. Olivia Moore (Cotter) 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Sieve (Lourdes) def. Livia Tennessen (Cannon Falls) 6-1, 6-4. Final: Witter (Lourdes) def. Sieve (Lourdes) 6-0, 6-0. Third place: Moore (Cotter) def. Tennessen (Cannon Falls) 6-2, 6-3. True second: Sieve (Lourdes) vs. Moore (Cotter), no result yet.

DOUBLES

Semifinals: Caroline Daly/Elyse Palen (Lourdes) def. Brooke Bee/Liberty Heise (Lake City) 6-0, 6-2; Taylor Elliott/Erin Witter (Lourdes) def. Elanna Kohner/Grace Renk (Cotter) 6-0, 7-5. Final: Daly/Palen (Lourdes) def. Elliott/E. Witter (Lourdes) 6-4, 6-3. Third place: Kohner/Renk (Cotter) def. Bee/Liberty Heise (Lake City) 6-3, 6-2.