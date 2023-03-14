6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

All-Southeast Conference girls basketball team: Grand Meadow leads with three players chosen

Schaeffer Academy, Houston girls basketball
Houston’s Sydney Torgerson (2) goes up for a shot during a girls basketball game against Schaeffer Academy on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Schaeffer Academy in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
March 13, 2023 08:52 PM

FIRST TEAM

Lanesboro: Kaci Ruen, Sr., F/C; Jensyn Storhoff, Fr., G Houston: Sydney Torgerson, Sr., F. Grand Meadow: Lexy Foster, Jr., C; Lauren Queensland, So., F; Kendyl Queensland, Sr., F. Kingsland: Anika Reiland, Sr., G/F. Mabel-Canton: Kinley Soiney, Fr., G.

SECOND TEAM

Lanesboro: Jessie Schreiber, Sr., F. Grand Meadow: Sydney Cotten, Sr., G. Kingsland: Katelyn Hauser, Jr., G. LeRoy-Ostrander: Benita Nolt, So, F; Jordan Runde, Sr., G. Schaeffer Academy: Kate Friese, Sr., G. Spring Grove: Addyson McHugh, Sr., G/F.

Also Read

HONORABLE MENTION

Lyle/Pacelli: Kirsten Koopal, So., G/F; Mabel-Canton: Hope Erickson, So., F. Southland: Bria Nelson, Sr., F. Lanesboro: Skyler Check, Sr., G. Houston: Avery Kingsley, Fr., G. Grand Meadow: Rebecca Hoffman, Sr., F. Kingsland: Ryley Guy, Jr., F. LeRoy-Ostrander: Jenna Olson, Jr., G. Schaeffer Academy: Lily Morrisey, Fr., F. Spring Grove: Kylie Hammel, Fr., G/F.

Co-Players of the Year: Kaci Ruen, Lanesboro; Sydney Torgerson, Houston

By Staff reports
