All-Southeast Conference volleyball team: Champion Mabel-Canton has five selected

Owatonna junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey was injured in his team's Section 1AAAAA final game against Mayo. After laying motionless for 15 minutes and then taken to the hospital, things are looking much better for him.

Emily Garrison, an elite senior for the Century swimming team, begins every meet by swimming the first leg of the first relay. With the section meet just a day away, she hopes to be a state qualifier the fourth straight year.

The Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team has reached the state tournament for the second consecutive year. The KoMets have leaned on their connectedness to make it happen.

Schaeffer Academy: Kate Friese, sr., outside hitter. Southland: Katelyn McCabe, jr., outside hitter. Glenville-Emmons: Rachel Heskett, sr., middle blocker/setter. Kingsland: Anika Reiland, sr., outside hitter. Houston: Sydney Torgerson, sr., middle blocker/outside hitter; Jaden Woodard, so., outside hitter. LeRoy-Ostrander: Jordan Runde, sr., outside hitter; Jenna Olson, jr. setter; Benita Nolt, so., middle blocker. Lanesboro: Jessi Schrieber, sr., middle blocker; Kaci Ruen, sr., middle blocker; Jensen Storhoff, fr., setter/outside hitter; Skyler Check, sr., outside hitter. Grand Meadow: Izabel Fretty, sr., setter; Kendyl Queensland, sr., outside hitter; Lauren Queensland, so., outside hitter. Spring Grove: Addyson McHugh, sr., middle blocker; Maggie Life, sr., libero; Kenadee Gerard, sr., outside hitter; Kendal VanMinsel, so., setter. Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken, so., setter; Sophie Morken, sr., outside hitter; Kinley Siney, fr., middle blocker; Saijal Slater, so., middle blocker; MaKenzie Kelly, sr., libero.

