All-State players headline the 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area Football Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

SAM BACKER

QB • CHATFIELD

5-11 • 190 • Senior

Noteworthy: Backer is the second most prolific runner in the history of Minnesota high school football. Originally a running back who was shifted to quarterback the last two years (but remained primarily a runner), Backer finished his career having rushed for a staggering 7,377 yards. This season, the Minnesota State University, Mankato recruit sprinted and banged his way for 2,782 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. He also passed for 581 yards and nine touchdowns. Backer, an Associated Press All-State selection, is the perfect blend of speed (4.5 in the 40-yard dash), power, patience and toughness. Backer is the Post Bulletin’s All-Area Player of the Year and led his team to the Class AA state championship game.

Stewartville's Owen Sikkink (3) runs the ball during a football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Kasson. Stewartville defeated Kasson-Mantorville 31-10. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

OWEN SIKKINK

RB • STEWARTVILLE

6-0 • 185 • Senior

Noteworthy: Sikkink had one of the best seasons from a running back in Stewartville history. Speedy, elusive and ultra-competitive, Sikkink rushed for 1,165 yards and also was a primary pass receiver. He had 35 catches for 536 yards and ended with a whopping 34 touchdowns overall. Sikkink was the Big Southeast-Blue District Player of the Year and is on the Minnesota Vikings’ All-State Team. Sikkink will play baseball next year at North Iowa Area Community College.

Goodhue’s Malakye Parker (33) makes a catch during a Section 1AA championship game against Chatfield Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

MALAKYE PARKER

RB • GOODHUE

5-10 • 180 • Senior

Noteworthy: Parker is among the fastest running backs around and that helped him to a huge season. The senior finished with 1,153 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. Parker led Goodhue in rushing the last three seasons. He is a playmaker with breakaway speed.

Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball defended by Owatonna’s Owen Beyer (1) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

CARTER HOLCOMB

WR • MAYO

5-9 • 160 • Junior

Noteworthy: Outside of Chatfield’s Sam Backer, Holcomb was the most impactful player in southeastern Minnesota. The explosive and strong junior led the state in receiving yards with 1,257 and was also No. 1 among receivers with 18 touchdowns. Holcomb, who helped his team to the state tournament and was named to the Associated Press All-State team, was third in total receptions with 82. Holcomb is already a four-year starter.

CARTER TODD

WR • LA CRESCENT-HOKAH

6-3 • 190 • Senior

Noteworthy: Todd was a huge playmaker for the Lancers and finished with 11 touchdown catches. Todd, a big target at 6-3, 190 and also with excellent speed,

finished with 67 catches for 932 yards. He also ran the ball 60 times for 508 yards and five touchdowns, and threw a touchdown pass. Todd will play next year at Winona State University.

Dover-Eyota's Brayden Swee (6) carries the ball as Goodhue's Adam Poncelet (23) closes in on him during a football game Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Eyota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

BRAYDEN SWEE

TE • DOVER-EYOTA

6-4 • 200 • Senior

Noteworthy: Swee was a big part of the Eagles’ resurrection as they went from two wins a year ago to 5-4 this season. Swee finished with 20 receptions for 538 yards and nine touchdowns. He did that despite D-E being mostly a run-first offense. Swee has a combination of size (6-4, 200) and speed that is tough to match.

Kasson-Mantorville's Reese Tripp reacts after making a tackle behind the line of scrimmage against Fridley during a 2021 Class AAAA football state quarterfinal at Lakeville South High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

REESE TRIPP

OL • KASSON-MANTORVILLE

6-7 • 330 • Senior

Noteworthy: Tripp is the most known player in southeastern Minnesota, as he’s headed to play at Minnesota next season. The massive offensive lineman is more than just big. The Associated Press All-State choice plays with an edge and moves well. He helped K-M average 293 rushing yards per game this season. On defense, Tripp had seven sacks.

Stewartville senior Peyton Byrne celebrates a Tigers touchdown during a Section 1AAAA semifinal on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Stewartville High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

PEYTON BYRNE

OL • STEWARTVILLE

6-3 • 275 • Senior

Noteworthy: Byrne, who was named to the Associated Press All-State team, is a fantastic blend of size, power and athleticism. Byrne also plays with a passion that makes him great. A left tackle for a Tigers team that finished with just one loss, Byrne has a pile of Division II offers.

JACKSON DUELLMAN

OL • DOVER-EYOTA

5-11 • 235 • Senior

Noteworthy: Duellman was named his district’s Lineman of the Year due to his ability to move people against their will up front. With tremendous strength, Duellman was a tough down blocker and was athletic enough to also block in space. He’s also regarded as an ideal leader.

BEN NELSON

OL • KASSON-MANTORVILLE

6-1 • 240 • Senior

Noteworthy: Nelson was a three-year starter for K-M on the offensive line. An all-district choice, he helped the KoMets have an elite running game with his excellent explosion off the ball. Nelson will play next year at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

CARTER GEERTS

OL • BYRON

6-2 • 255 • Senior

Noteworthy: Geerts, who was chosen to play in the Minnesota All-Star Game, is a three-year starter and a guy who plays with tremendous effort. Also a fine leader, Geerts will play football next year at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) carries the ball during a football game against Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

FIRST TEAM SPECIALIST

KAIDEN PETERS

KICK RETURNER • PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

6-2 • 170 • Senior

Noteworthy: Peters was the undoubted top player on a talented Plainview-Elgin-Millville team. In the return game, he was absolutely electric. Peters averaged 26 yards per punt return and brought six of them back for touchdowns. On kickoffs, he averaged 32 yards per return with one touchdown. Peters will play football next year at Winona State University.

ETHAN POST

KICKER • MAYO

6-3 • 170 • Sophomore

Noteworthy: Post was nearly perfect on his endless extra-point kicks, going 54-for-55 on them. He was also 4-for-7 on field-goal tries, the longest make from 39 yards. As a punter, he averaged 35 yards per boot and as a place kicker had seven touchbacks into the end zone. Post is just a sophomore.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

John Marshall's Troy Lee (14) is brought down by Mayo's Rudy Lozoya (44) during a high school football game Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

RUDY LOZOYA

DL • MAYO

5-9 • 220 • Senior

Noteworthy: Lozoya was a terror on both sides of the ball, a wrecking ball as a fullback and punishing as a defensive lineman. Lozoya, who combines size, speed and power, had 35 tackles, including 10 for loss and 5 sacks. Voted Most Valuable Player on a Mayo team that reached the state Class AAAAA tournament, he’ll play in the Minnesota All-Star Game.

Chatfield's Isaac Stevens (66) chases Eden Valley-Watkins quarterback Nolan Geislinger (2) during a Class AA state semifinal football game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

ISAAC STEVENS

DL • CHATFIELD

6-2 • 205 • Senior

Noteworthy: Stevens isn’t a huge guy, but he made up for whatever size he lacked with top-notch speed, quickness and strength. The defensive end totaled 35 tackles, including 6.5 sacks en route to helping Chatfield to the Class AA state title game.

TATE ZELLER

DL • JOHN MARSHALL

6-4 • 230 • Senior

Noteworthy: Zeller was a major talent and the ultimate team player on a John Marshall team that struggled. With size, speed and tenacity, he finished with 35.5 tackles, eight of them for loss and five sacks. He is being recruited by a pack of Division II schools.

Mayo's Ethan Kramer (left) and Tore Papenfuss lead the Spartans onto the field before a game Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, against Northfield. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

ETHAN KRAMER

DL • MAYO

6-2 • 215 • Senior

Noteworthy: Kramer just completed his third year as a Mayo starter and was named his district’s co-lineman of the year. The strongest weight-room athlete that Mayo has ever had, Kramer finished the season with 38 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 1 interception which he turned into a touchdown.

Rocori quarterback Jack Steil (1) dives on his own fumble before Winona's Bryan Cassellius (11) during a Class AAAA state football semifinal game Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

BRYAN CASSELLIUS

LB • WINONA

6-0 • 185 • Senior

Noteworthy: A six-year letterwinner for the Winhawks, Cassellius had a huge final season with 83 total tackles (14 of them for loss), 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a whopping 6 interceptions. Cassellius was voted Defensive Player of the Year in his district and led his team in virtually every defensive statistic. Cassellius has offers to play at Winona State University and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

DREW O’CONNER

LB • CHATFIELD

6-3 • 190 • Senior

Noteworthy: An extremely intelligent player who always seemed to be at the right place at the right time, O’Conner was also highly productive. He had 31 solo tackles, 41 assists, a whopping 7 sacks and 3 interceptions. All of that helped Chatfield to its 12-1 record and state runner-up finish.

COLTEN BLACK

LB • CANNON FALLS

5-10 • 170 • Junior

Noteworthy: Black was a major problem for opposing offenses. Not only did the senior finish the season with 79 tackles, but 20 of them were for loss and he had a rare 13.5 sacks. He’s got great tackling skills and a relentless motor.

Cannon Falls' Logan Anderson-Rosebear is brought down by Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Kyler Lamb (11) and Kadin Pries (51) during the Section 1AAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

KADIN PRIES

LB • PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE

5-11 • 195 • Junior

Noteworthy: Pries led the entire area in total tackles with 185. That included 38 solos, 22 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also caused four fumbles and recovered four fumbles. Strong and fast, Pries is also a student of the game.

Blooming Prairie’s Alex Lea (12) takes down St. Clair-Loyola’s Devin Embacher (7) during a football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Blooming Prairie High School in Blooming Prairie. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ALEX LEA

LB • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

6-1 • 180 • Sophomore

Noteworthy: Lea was a tackling machine for Blooming Prairie. The linebacker finished with 53 solo tackles, 82 assists and 8 1/2 sacks. Lea is an instinctive player and has a motor that doesn’t stop. And he’s just a sophomore.

Mayo’s Calder Sheehan cheers as he heads off the field during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

CALDER SHEEHAN

DB • MAYO

5-6 • 160 • Sophomore

Noteworthy: Sheehan was everywhere for an outstanding Mayo team that finished with just two losses and reached the state tournament. Sheehan was second on his team in tackles with 81 and he had one interception.

Rushford-Peterson’s Dalton Hoel (3) tries for a long pass during a Class A state football Semifinal game against Minneota Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

DALTON HOEL

DB • RUSHFORD-PETERSON

5-7 • 120 • Senior

Noteworthy: After making the transition from cornerback to safety this season, Hoel flourished. He was a thief, with eight interceptions and was explosive enough to take two of those back for touchdowns. Hoel had 17 solo tackles.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Mayo quarterback Rees Grimsrud (12) throws a pass during a football game against Mankato West on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mankato West beat Mayo 28-24. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

REES GRIMSRUD

QB • MAYO

6-1 • 180 • Junior

Noteworthy: In his first year as a starter and with some large shoes to fill, Grimsrud was sensational. He completed 65% of his passes (a school record) and threw for 2,460 yards, 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also helped lead the Spartans to the state tournament where it was nipped in the final seconds by eventual state runner-up Mankato West.

Cannon Falls’ Logan Anderson-Rosebear (24) carries the ball during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elgin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

LOGAN ANDERSON-ROSEBEAR

RB • CANNON FALLS

5-11 • 170 • Senior

Noteworthy: Anderson-Rosebear was the leading rusher on one of the top handful of rushing attacks in the state. The senior ran for 1,026 yards and averaged a lofty 9.5 yards per rush. The explosive Anderson-Rosebear finished with 10 touchdowns.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Broc Barwald (3) carries the ball during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

BROC BARWALD

RB • KASSON-MANTORVILLE

6-0 • 195 • Senior

Noteworthy: Barwald is a tough, physical runner who finished the season with 1,365 hard-earned yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. For his career, Barwald had more than 2,000 rushing yards. He was named all-district this season.

Goodhue's Adam Poncelet (23) catches a pass over Pine Island's Matthew Horkey (81) and Sam Knox (23) before running it in for a touchdown during a football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Pine Island. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist Joe Ahlquist

ADAM PONCELET

WR • GOODHUE

6-3 • 190 • Senior

Noteworthy: Poncelet put together back-to-back fantastic seasons and will be headed to play Division I college football next year at the University of North Dakota. A great route runner with soft hands and excellent size, Poncelet had 790 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 45 receptions this season. For his career, he totaled 1,957 yards receiving. He led Goodhue in receiving three straight years.

Fillmore Central's Bryce Corson (12) pulls in a touchdown pass during a state Class A semifinal football game against Minneota on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

BRYCE CORSON

WR • FILLMORE CENTRAL

5-7 • 160 • Senior

Noteworthy: Corson is one of the most productive players that Fillmore Central has ever had. He finished this season with school records of 870 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns. Also at times shifted to running back, Corson finished his career with 46 touchdowns. A workout warrior and fierce competitor, he helped lead the Falcons to the state tournament with one big play after another.

Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde (15) breaks loose for a punt return touchdown during a 9-Man state semifinal football game against Fertile-Beltrami on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

TYSEN GRINDE

WR • SPRING GROVE

6-3 • 180 • Senior

Noteworthy: Grinde was as athletic a player as Spring Grove had on its state runner-up and just once-beaten team. At 6-3, 180 pounds and with excellent jumping ability and fluidness, Grinde was a tough guy to stop. He finished with 933 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns. He was third in scoring on the team, with 102 points.

ISAAC GONZALEZ

OL • TRITON

6-0 • 250 • Senior

Noteworthy: Gonzalez is one of the best offensive lineman that Triton coach Brandon Neseth has ever directed. Lining up at guard, Gonzalez was a primary reason the Cobras were able to run for more than 2,000 yards this season and average nearly 6 yards per carry.

COOPER FERRIE

OL • LANESBORO

6-2 • 240 • SENIOR

Noteworthy: An offensive tackle, Ferrie was named Lineman of the Year in his district. His teams went a combined 19-3 in his two years as a starter.

OWEN KRUEGER

OL • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

6-4 • 295 • Sophomore

Noteworthy: It’s rare to be 6-4, 295 as a sophomore and also move well. But all of that describes Krueger, who opened a bunch of gaping holes for the Blooming Prairie running backs to glide through. He was also able to get out in front to block on screens.

ZACH CONDON

OL • MAYO

6-2 • 240 • Senior

Noteworthy: A two-year starter on a team that went 18-4 in that time, Condon was a great center for the Spartans. Snapping out of the pistol formation the vast majority of the time, Condon didn’t have a single bad hike. He was named first-team all-district.

CASEY KRAMER

OL • MAYO

6-4 • 220 • Sophomore

Noteworthy: Kramer is another young but super impressive southeastern Minnesota offensive lineman. Smart and physical, Kramer didn’t allow a sack the entire season.

SECOND TEAM SPECIALIST

Lourdes’ Aidan Jahns (23) kicks off during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

AIDAN JAHNS

P • LOURDES

6-3 • 185 • Senior

Noteworthy: Jahns made 59 straight extra-point kicks dating back to last year. He was 29-for-29 this season and also hit 3 of 4 field-goal tries. That included the game-winner against then No. 1-ranked Cannon Falls.

PARKER WANGEN

K • STEWARTVILLE

6-3 • 195 • Sophomore

Noteworthy: Wangen successfully drilled 52 extra-point kicks for the Tigers, who reached the state tournament. He also made three field goals and averaged 50 yards per kickoff with nine touchbacks. Just a sophomore, Wangen already holds the Stewartville record in career extra-point makes with 78

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

JACKSON BERGAN

DL • RUSHFORD-PETERSON

5-10 • 240 • Senior

Noteworthy: A nose tackle, Bergan had a big year with 34 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Bergan plays with physicality and can get off blocks.

SAM PIRKL

DL • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

6-2 • 235 • Senior

Noteworthy: Pirkl drew double teams most of the season as Blooming Prairie’s top defensive lineman. Still, he was able to free himself to make 43 tackles, nine of them solos, including four sacks. Pirkl is extremely strong and also able to run opponents down from behind.

WESLEY WOLLAN

DL • WINONA

6-2 • 215 • Senior

Noteworthy: The Winona State University commit was great on both sides of the ball, dominating both lines. On defense, Wollan had 47 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four sacks in seven games. Blessed with excellent quickness, Wollan is effective in all phases of the game.

EASTON SUESS

DL • KASSON-MANTORVILLE

6-4 • 200 • Junior

Noteworthy: Suess was a menace at defensive end, with 6 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 8 tipped passes and an interception. He did all of that in just eight games.

Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Barwald (3) is brought down by Stewartville's Caleb Jannsen (52) during the Section 1AAAA championship football game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 46-22 to advance to the state tournament. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

CALEB JANNSEN

LB • STEWARTVILLE

6-4 • 240 • Junior

Noteworthy: Jannsen has freakish athleticism with his ability to chase sideline to sideline at 6-4, 240 pounds. He was the leader of Stewartville’s stout defense. Jannsen finished with 45 tackles, six of them for loss and one forced fumble.

DREW O’CONNER

LB • CHATFIELD

6-3 • 190 • Senior

Noteworthy: O’Conner used his brains as much as his brawn to be a playmaker, as he’s among the smartest players that Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson says he’s ever coached. O’Conner finished with 31 solo tackles, 41 assists, 7 sacks and 3 interceptions.

Spring Grove's Elijah Solum (2) wraps up Fertile-Beltrami's Brayden Werpy (14) on a run during a 9-Man state semifinal football game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

ELIJAH SOLUM

LB • SPRING GROVE

6-1 • 190 • Junior

Noteworthy: Solum likely drew the most attention as a quarterback where he lit things up in the air and on the ground. But his linebacker play was stellar. The junior totaled 138 tackles, 60 of them solos and had 16.5 tackles for loss. All of it guided Spring Grove to the NIne-Man state championship game.

Caledonia’s Ayden Goetzinger (81) celebrates a touchdown during a Section 1AA football championship game against Chatfield on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

AYDEN GOETZINGER

LB • CALEDONIA

5-10 • 190 • Senior

Noteworthy: Goetzinger was the best overall player on a Caledonia team that finished 8-3. At linebacker, he had 59 tackles and two interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown. Also an outstanding wrestler, Goetzinger is fast, strong and aggressive.

Spring Grove’s Caleb Griffin (3) intercepts a pass intended for Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Nik Jesch during the State Class Nine-Man Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

CALEB GRIFFIN

DB • SPRING GROVE

5-11 • 160 • Senior

Noteworthy: Griffin led his state runner-up team with four interceptions, was third in solo tackles with 53, had 4 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Griffin is an athletic player who was also a prolific wide receiver and an excellent kicker.

PEYTON RANSOM

DB • AUSTIN

6-2 • 158 • Junior

Noteworthy: Ransom used his football smarts to continually put himself in the right position to make plays. A result of that was he had six interceptions, taking one of them back for a touchdown. He also had 18 tackles and was named All-District.

CAYDEN TOLLEFSRUD

DB • MABEL-CANTON

5-10 • 170 • Junior

Noteworthy: Tollefsrud, also an outstanding running back, was his team’s best player. At safety/linebacker, he had four interceptions, 101 tackles and forced a fumble.

HONORABLE MENTION

Austin: Toby Holtz, Sr., LB (82 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble); Tommy Fritz, Sr., DB (61 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception which was returned for a TD).

Blooming Prairie: Brady Kittelson, So., QB (119 completions, 222 attempts, 1,801 yards, 21 TDs, 7 ints, 76 rushing attempts, 493 yards, 6 TDs).

Byron: Tyler Fox, Sr., RB (107 carries, 641 yards, 6 TDs, 7 receptions, 127 yards, 2 TDs); Nick Netzke, Sr., DT (26 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, will play at Division II Minnesota State University Moorhead next year); Reid Beilen, Sr., LB (3-year starter, academic All-State, 48 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks); Payton Jax, Jr., OL (center, keeps offensive together, relentless effort); Zach Vanderpool, Jr., DL (5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 7 tackles for loss, big potential).

Caledonia: Kyle Bechtel, Sr., WR (26 receptions, 448 yards, 8 TDs); Grant Ness, Sr., OL (tough and rangy); Garrett Ness, Sr., DL (30 tackles, 2 sacks); Eric Mauss, Sr., RB (108 carries, 729 yards, 8 TDs); Tucker Ginther, Sr., LB (40 tackles, 1 forced fumble).

Cannon Falls: Isaac Fehling, Sr., OL (excellent center who helped Bombers run for 5,050 yards this season).

Century: Josh Berg, Sr., WR (35 receptions, 564 yards, 8 TDs, excellent speed); Miles Prochnow, Jr., DL (48 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 3 sacks); Eli Thompson, Jr., WR (30 receptions, 494 yards, 6 TDs); Carson Skime, DB (51 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 1 interception for a touchdown).

Chatfield: Kail Schott, Jr., LB (48 solo tackles, 39 assists, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 2 blocked punts helped Chatfield to state title game, fast and aggressive); Drew Schindler, Sr., CB (Academic All-State, 39 tackles, 1 interception which he returned for a touchdown); Luke Carrier, Sr., OLB; Blake Thompson, Sr., OL.

Dover-Eyota: Landon Lehnertz, Jr., RB (122 carries, 669 yards, 11 TD).

Fillmore Central: Garrett Gossman, Sr, LB (94 tackles, 56 solo tackles, school-record 103 career solo tackles); Gunner Benson, Sr., DT (32 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, 14 solo tackles for loss, 6 assists for loss, 5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception); Dillon O’Connor, Sr., QB (2,226 yards, 26 TDs, calm quarterback).

Goodhue: Will Opsahl, Sr., QB (93 completions, 165 attempts, 1,340 yards, 8 TDs); Kade Altendorf, Sr., DL (21 solo tackles, 59 assisted tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 3-year starter); Gavin Schaefer, Jr., LB (19 solo tackles, 68 assisted tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Grand Reed, Jr., LB (37 assisted tackles, 83 assisted tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, team’s tackles leader).

Grand Meadow: Corbin Ludemann, Jr., RB (306 carries, 1,389 yards, 2 TDs, 24 completions, 49 attempts, 250 yards, 4 TDs, 1 int.).

Hayfield: Ethan Pack, Sr., QB (60 passing completions, 134 attempts, 1,276 yards, 14 TDs, 8 int.); Isaac Matti, Sr., WR (31 catches, 710 yards, 9 TDs, 79 yards per game); Zander Jacobson, Jr., DE (30 tackles, 5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery); Cole Selk, Sr., RB/WR (287 yards rushing, 4 TDs, 211 yards receiving, 2 TDs); Diezel Waldner, Sr., RB/WR (275 yards rushing, 7.2 yards per carry, 183 yards receiving, 3 TDs); Ty Bronson, Jr., RB/TE (321 yards rushing, 4 TDs).

Houston: Conner Porter, Sr., OL (6-4, 265 pounds and great feet).

John Marshall: Nolan Radke, Jr., LB (52 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks); Zach Ladu, Jr., WR (22 receptions, 263 yards, 1 TD).

Kingsland: Mason Kolling, Sr., DL (11 solo tackles, 30 assisted tackles, 5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, great size at 6-4, 235, broke his foot in Week 6, will play at Winona State University next year); Beau Wiersma, Jr., RB (161 carries, 1,470 yards, 14 TDs, 16 receptions, 241 yards, 1 TD, a workout warrior and tremendous worker).

Kenyon-Wanamingo: Carl Luebke, Sr., LB (64 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles).

La Crescent: AJ Donovan, Jr., QB (148 completions, 254 attempts, 1,956 yards, 25 TDs, 13 int., 391 yards passing per game); Noah Gierak, Jr., OL (center who helped team average 390 yards per game, 5-11, 250); Noah Bjerke-Wieser, Sr., WR (41 catches, 630 yards, 9 TDs, great ball skills); Logan DeBoer, Sr., DL (32 tackles, school record 6.5 sacks).

Lake City: Keegan Ryan, Jr., WR (49 receptions, 605 yards, 8 TD, skilled and great size at 6-5, 190); Cam Alvarez, Sr., LB (44 solo tackles, 17 assists, 5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, excellent pass rusher).

Lanesboro: Orion Sass, Sr. RB (1,401 yards rushing, 21 TDs, great vision and hard-nosed style); Stephan Schultz, Sr., OL (Lanesboro’s starting center the last three years on teams that went a combined 26-4, plays with emotion); Hayden Lawstuen, Sr., RB (fullback for Lanesboro, a three-year starter, physical); Mason Howard, Jr., QB (600 yards passing, 600 yards rushing, 8 TD passes, 8 TD runs).

LeRoy-Ostrander: Peyton Roe, Sr., LB (104 tackles, 1.5 sacks, heart and soul of the team); Camden Hungerholt, So., QB (1,260 yards passing, 11 TDs, 6 int., 1,016 yards rushing, 12 TDs, a great talent).

Lewiston-Altura: Kaige Koetter, Sr., LB (25 tackles, 1 interception for touchdown).

Lyle/Pacelli: Trey Anderson, Sr., RB (961 yard rushing); Jake Truckenmiller, Sr., QB (588 yards passing, 234 yards rushing; Dylan Christianson, So., DL (48 tackles).

Mabel-Canton: Tyler Larson, So., RB (122 carries, 827 yards, 15 TDs, 9 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD).

Mayo: Ben McCann, Jr., OL (big guy at 6-5, 250, played right tackle); Remington Gau, Jr., OL (part of a dominant offensive line); Isaiah Beale, So., RB (138 carries, 950 yards, 12 TDs, explosive and burst onto the scene for Mayo, just a sophomore); Lucas Peterson, Jr., WR (28 receptions, 309 yards, 2 TDs, at 6-4, a big target); Brig Poppe, Sr, DL (34 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 2-year starter); Jorge Martinez, Sr., DT (31 tackles, 2 sacks, strong, physical, 2-year starter); Tore Papenfuss, Sr., LB (34 tackles, 4 interceptions, huge piece of Mayo’s defense); Logan Burger, Sr., LB (89 tackles, hard nosed); James Mankana, Jr., DB; LeBron SeeStadstad, Jr., DB.

Pine Island: Sam Knox, Sr., RB (145 carries, 810 yards, averaged 101 yards per game).

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Kyler Lamb, Sr., DB (19 solo tackles, 21 assists, 1 interception 21 passesd defended, 1 fumble recovered, knowledgeable player).

Red Wing: Mitchell Seeley, Sr., DB (32 solo tackles, 44 assisted tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble); Tyler Rodgers, Sr., DB (25 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 4 pass deflections, 3-year starter, ); Kaleb Hove, Sr., RB (171 carries, 688 yards, 5 TDs, 11 receptions, 100 yards, 4-year starter).

Rushford-Peterson: Grady Hengel, Sr., RB/WR/QB (87 carries, 557 yards, 11 TDs, 14 receptions, 281 yards, 3 TDs, 14-29 passing, 195 yards, 4 TDs); Jackson Bergan, Sr., DL (34 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery).

Southland: Travis Kirtz, Jr., DL (68 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 275 pounds and plays sideline to sideline); Tyson Stevens, So, DB (95 tackles, 1 interception, 1 sack); Isaac Felten, Sr., LB (80 tackles, 1 sack); Royce Jax, Fr., LB (83 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery); Jack Bruggeman, Jr., TE (33 receptions, 583 yards, 7 TDs); Noah Bauer, Jr. QB (109 completions, 238 attempts, 1,299 yards, 12 TDs, 5 int.)

Spring Grove: Jaxon Strinmoen, Jr. WR (20.8 yards per reception, 645 yards receiving, 9 touchdowns; Jacob Olerud, Jr., LB (72 solo tackles, 130 total tackles, 5 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles); Hunter Holland, Sr., RB (1,286 yards rushing, 14 TDs); Noah Blackburn, Sr. DT (67 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 1 sack, 3 fumble recoveries); Logan Brumm, Sr, DE (7.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, 40 solo tackles, 93 overall tackles, 1 forced fumble); Ethan Crouch, Jr., TE (23 receptions, 270 yards, 6 touchdowns; Ty Cleven, Sr., OL (starting center for Prep Bowl team).

Stewartville: Colton Parker, LB (48 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles); Ayden Helder, Jr., QB (109 completions, 158 attempts, 1,556 yards, 24 TDs, 3 int., 3 rushing TDs); Carter Miller, Jr., WR (19 receptions, 376 yards, 2 TDs); John Becker, Sr., OL (smart, a leader, and as center helped get everyone on the same page); Henry Tschetter, Jr., WR (21 receptions, 258 yards, 2 TDs); Ian Hoot, Sr., LB (42 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks).

Triton: Owen Garness, Sr., RB (723 rushing yards, 9 touchdowns, single game of 254 yard rushing).

Wabasha-Kellogg: Jack Vold, Sr., OL (6-7, 240 pounds, leader, smart player).

Winona: Mason Langowski, Sr., WR (15 receptions, 175 yards, 1 TD); Dominic Davis, Sr., RB (90 carries, 544 yards, 7 TD, 6 receptions, 31 yards); Peyton Hoff, Sr. LB (24 solo tackles, 46 assisted tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble); Aiden Kronebusch, DB (13 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions).

Winona Cotter: Luke Gardner, Jr., WR (61 receptions, 807 yards, 9 TDs, speedy receiver, great hands).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Egan Ladewig, Sr., LB (58 tackles, 28 assisted tackles, team’s defensive MVP; Conner Preston, Sr., WR (31 receptions, 468 yards, 2 TDs, extremely versatile, offers from UW-River Falls and Southwest Minnesota State); Sam Knowlton, Sr., WR (31 receptions, 466 yards, 4 TDs, highlight-reel catches); Oliver Liffrig, Jr., DL (42 tackles, 19 assisted tackles, 5 sacks, played defensive end).

