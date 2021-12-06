All-State selections fill the 2021 Post Bulletin All-Area Boys Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

MAX COMFERE

School: Century

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2021 stats: 22 goals, 4 assists

Why he made the team: A powerful combination of speed and strength, Comfere was a true game-changer with the ball at his feet. A first-team Class AAA All-State selection after being named to the second-team as a junior. The back-to-back first-team All-Big Nine performer finished with 42 goals and 10 assists for his career, despite never playing a full 16-game season.

Mayo goalkeeper Jack Hobday warms up before a game against Northfield on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

JACK HOBDAY

School: Mayo

Year: Senior

Position: Goalkeeper

2021 stats: 12 goals against in 980 minutes in over 14 games, 67 saves, 84.8% save percentage, 5 shutouts

Why he made the team: Hobday was viewed by many around the area as the region's best goalkeeper. A terrific blend of size, soft hands and good instincts, the senior really blossomed in the postseason. He and the Spartans' back line allowed just four goals in their first four postseason contests that included shutouts of high-powered Lakeville South and Minneapolis Southwest. He was named to the Section 1AAA All-Tournament team and the Class AAA state All-Tournament team in helping Mayo place fourth at the Class AAA state tournament.

LUKE HANSON

School: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura

Year: Senior

Position: Midfielder/Forward

2021 stats: 11 goals, 3 assists

Why he made the team: A two-time All-Three Rivers Conference selection who was just as crucial off the field as he was on it for a young SLCA squad. " It was a unique situation, our team is very young, and Luke did an amazing job helping encourage his teammates to get together in the offseason to train to prepare for the season," SCLA coach Jeff Apse said. " Luke's leadership has had a tremendous impact on your younger players and helped them learn the level of commitment it takes to be successful." Hanson will play at Upper Iowa next year.

ETHAN KLEIN

School: Byron

Year: Senior

Position: Center defender

2021 stats: No stats available.

Why he made the team: Time-after-time Klein had the toughest assignment and continually aced it. He was named to the Class A All-State second-team and was a key piece in helping Byron reach the program's first state tournament. "Ethan Klein was a monster who seldom left the field," Byron coach Dave Bahr said. "Game-after-game, he was matched up against the opponent's best attacker and excelled."

Lourdes’ McKaid Schotzko (3) stops the ball during a Section 1A boys soccer championship match against Dover-Eyota Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

MCKAID SCHOTZKO

School: Lourdes

Year: Junior

Position: Center defender

2021 stats: 9 goals, 1 assists

Why he made the team: A true two-way player, Schotzko led the Eagles with nine goals -- the first time a defender led Lourdes in scoring. His size and athleticism were truly lethal on corner kicks, as well as in shutting down opposing players. "He was the rock of our team," Lourdes' coach Sean Kane said. "Very dynamic in the air both offensively and defensively." Was selected to the All-HVL team, All-Section 1A team, Class A state All-Tournament team and was also named to the Class A All-State second team.

Yonis Muse and the Mayo boys soccer team are a win away from reaching the Class AAA state title match. They'll play in the state semifinals this morning in Minneapolis. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

YONIS MUSE

School: Mayo

Year: Senior

Position: Center midfield

2021 stats: 12 goals, 5 assists

Why he made the team: A terrific two-way midfielder and perhaps the most impactful player on a talented Mayo squad that made its first state appearance since 2015. He finished with a team-best 12 goals -- including three in the section tournament -- but his ability to get back and defend was just as instrumental for Mayo. "Our most creative and dynamic midfielder," coach Tim Jennings said. "Leading goal-scorer on the team, played nearly every minute of sections/state and willing to defend when needed, yet was still the spark for our offense." Selected to the All-Big Nine, All-Section 1AAA teams.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Mark Quintero kicks the ball during a Section 2A boys soccer championship match against Fairmont Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Wescott Field in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

MARK QUINTERO

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Senior

Position: Defender/Midfielder

2021 stats: 5 goals, 3 assists

Why he made the team: With great speed and strength, Quintero could play any position you asked of him. A finalist for Mr. Soccer, Quintero often took away the other team's best player and was instrumental in helping the Wildcats only allow nine goals on the season. "He sees the whole field well and pushes everyone to be their best," coach Rafal Konik said. Quintero was named to the Class A All-State first team in addition to being named to the Class A state All-Tournament and Section 2A team. Also a three-time Three Rivers All-Conference performer.

Century’s Rivaldo Pena (10) heads the ball during a soccer game against Mayo on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

RIVALDO PENA

School: Century

Year: Senior

Position: Midfielder

2021 stats: 4 goals, 5 assists

Why he made the team: Pena was key in helping the Big Nine champion Panthers control the midfield. Had the ability to always make something happen, thanks to impressive ball skills and versatility. He was named to the Class AAA All-State second team in addition to now being a three-time All-Big Nine performer.

Cotter's Roberto Perez, left, and Lourdes' Trent Neff, right, battle for the ball during a Section 1A semifinal match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

TRENT NEFF

School: Lourdes

Year: Senior

Position: Center midfielder

2021 stats: 8 goals, 5 assists

Why he made the team: A five-year letter winner and a four-year starter, Neff provided valuable stability for a Lourdes team rocked by injury this season. Two-time All-HVL and was named to the Class A All-State second team.

OWEN PING

School: Winona

Year: Senior

Position: Forward/Midfielder

2021 stats: 20 goals, 14 assists

Why he made the team: One of the most dynamic offensive players in the area, Ping's numbers are eye-popping with 20 goals and 14 assists for what was a talented Winona squad. "Was a huge part of the team's offense," Winona coach Garrett Ping said. "Created many goals by getting up the line and playing crosses." He was named to the Class AA All-State first team and was a three-time All-Big Nine selection.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Brandt Konik (3) is introduced during a Section 2A boys soccer championship match against Fairmont Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Wescott Field in Austin. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

BRANDT KONIK

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Junior

Position: Midfielder

2021 stats: 5 goals, 9 assists

Why he made the team: The lanky and tall junior possesses great ball skills and is deceptively quick. His strong left foot was crucial for the Wildcats in helping them to a third-place finish at the Class A state tournament. "Very coachable and extremely strong leader on and off the field," coach Rafal Konik said. "Amazing soccer IQ." He was named to the Class A All-State first team and his third All-HVL team.

SECOND TEAM

JON MCBROOM

School: John Marshall

Year: Junior

Position: Midfielder

2021 stats: 3 goals, 5 assists

Why he made the team: McBroom was just as crucial on the field as he was off of it for the Rockets. He was a solid attacking midfielder often putting teammates in the right positions.

JOEY SCHREIER

School: La Crescent-Hokah

Year: Senior

Position: Center midfielder

2021 stats: 8 goals, 12 assists

Why he made the team: Finished his career with 29 goals and 40 assists with the 69 points being the sixth-most in school history after his third straight All-Three Rivers first team selection. Was also named to the Class A All-State second team. The Lancers were 46-11-4 throughout his career when he was in the starting lineup.

ALEC MCBANE

School: Mayo

Year: Junior

Position: Defender

2021 stats: 1 goal, 4 assists

Why he made the team: McBane's play over the final month-and-a-half of the season was key for Mayo's postseason run. He played nearly every minute of the postseason where his play was recognized with a nod for the Class AAA state All-Tournament team.

CHARLIE ODELL

School: Century

Year: Senior

Position: Goalkeeper

2021 stats: Nine goals against this year, 11 shutouts, 55 saves

Why he made the team: Odell capped off an incredible career with his best season yet, notching 11 shutouts with just nine goals against this season. For his career he made 121 career saves, allowing just 35 goals against in over 3400 minutes. Two-time All-Big Nine selection.

TIM PERSONS

School: Mayo

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2021 stats: 6 goals, 10 assists

Why he made the team:

BRADY PICKETT

School: Stewartville

Year: Junior

Position: Forward

2021 stats: 9 goals, 3 assists

Why he made the team: Despite facing constant double and triple-teams, Pickett still proved to be an offensive force. He was also a vital leader for a team that had seven underclassmen starting.

JONAH MORRIS

School: Lourdes

Year: Senior

Position: Sweeper/Defender

2021 stats: 4 goals, 2 assists

Why he made the team: Another solid two-way player. Morris was great at pushing the offense from the back line, in addition to shutting down opponents. He was named to the Class A state All-Tournament team.

DREW CHRISTOPHERSON

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2021 stats: 13 goals, 8 assists

Why he made the team: With the combination of great speed and strength, the senior was the perfect fit up top for a talented PIZM team. He finished second on the team with 13 goals en route to being named to the Class A All-State second team.

BRADLEY PAVON

School: Byron

Year: Senior

Position: Forward/Midfielder

2021 stats: 10 goals, 7 assists

Why he made the team: Led the Bears in goals for the second straight year, in addition to his team-best seven assists. Named to the Class AA state All-Tournament team.

MAVERICK SOBCZAK

School: Dover-Eyota

Year: Junior

Position: Center defender

2021 stats: 5 goals, 4 assists

Why he made the team: The junior instrumental in helping the Eagles record a 0.6 goals against average this season. Third on the team in goals with five.

DAN MIKAEO

School: Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Year: Senior

Position: Forward

2021 stats: 18 goals, 3 assists

Why he made the team: Mikaeo was one of the top goal-scorers in the area, teaming up with Christopherson to form a dynamic duo up top for PIZM.

HONORABLE MENTION

Austin: Aidan Martinez, fr., Forward/Midfielder (Team-best 13 goals). Cannon Falls: Connor Loeschke, sr., defender. Century: Luke Dallman, sr., midfielder (Two-time All-Big Nine selection); Noah Gjervik, sr., midfielder (6 goals, 6 assists). Dover-Eyota: Brodie Kellan, jr., forward (16 goals, 4 assists in 11 games). John Marshall: Ian Carter, jr., defender (team captain); Jonas Fagan, so., goalkeeper. Lake City: Avery Blaser, sr., midfielder (9 goals, 6 assists). Lourdes: Joey Lonzo (8 assists and team-best 6 goals) Mayo: Kole Forsthoffer, sr., Center midfielder (5 goals, 3 assists, All-Big Nine); Alex Shah, sr., Defensive center midfielder (2 goals, 1 assist, All-Big Nine honorable mention, Section-1AAA All-Tournament Team); Bryan Islas Aguirre, jr., Forward/Midfielder (7 goals, 4 assists). Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Jason Ryan, jr., goalkeeper (36 saves, Class A state all-tournament team); Christopher Tree, so., Midfielder (13 goals, 3 assists, All-HVL). Winona: Jasper Hedin, sr., defender (All-Big Nine Honorable Mention); Teis Larson, so., forward (14 goals, 8 assists, All-Big Nine).