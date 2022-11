All-Three Rivers Conference volleyball team: Caledonia, Chatfield each have four selected

Emily Garrison, an elite senior for the Century swimming team, begins every meet by swimming the first leg of the first relay. With the section meet just a day away, she hopes to be a state qualifier the fourth straight year.

Schaeffer Academy: Kate Friese, sr., outside hitter. Southland: Katelyn McCabe, jr., outside hitter. Glenville-Emmons: Rachel Heskett, sr., middle blocker/setter. Kingsland: Anika Reiland, sr., outside hitter. Houston: Sydney Torgerson, sr., middle blocker/outside hitter; Jaden Woodard, so., outside hitter. LeRoy-Ostrander: Jordan Runde, sr., outside hitter; Jenna Olson, jr. setter; Benita Nolt, so., middle blocker. Lanesboro: Jessi Schrieber, sr., middle blocker; Kaci Ruen, sr., middle blocker; Jensen Storhoff, fr., setter/outside hitter; Skyler Check, sr., outside hitter. Grand Meadow: Izabel Fretty, sr., setter; Kendyl Queensland, sr., outside hitter; Lauren Queensland, so., outside hitter. Spring Grove: Addyson McHugh, sr., middle blocker; Maggie Life, sr., libero; Kenadee Gerard, sr., outside hitter; Kendal VanMinsel, so., setter. Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken, so., setter; Sophie Morken, sr., outside hitter; Kinley Siney, fr., middle blocker; Saijal Slater, so., middle blocker; MaKenzie Kelly, sr., libero.

The Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team has reached the state tournament for the second consecutive year. The KoMets have leaned on their connectedness to make it happen.

