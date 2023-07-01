All three Rochester teams sweep their way into Firecracker 92 semifinals

(Editor's note: This article will be updated as statistics are reported.)

ROCHESTER — The Rochester A’s are likely the hottest Legion baseball team going in southeastern Minnesota. They continued their tear on Saturday with two more wins at the annual Firecracker 92 Tournament, upping their overall record to 12-3.

They'll be joined in Sunday's semifinals by two familiar foes — the Rochester Patriots and Rochester Redhawks — as well as Holmen, Wis., which beat Kasson and Eastview on Saturday to win its pool.

The A’s started play Saturday with a 7-0 shutout of Worthington, getting it done behind stellar starting pitching by Peyton Milene.

Milene pitched the first five innings and was a strikeout machine. The hard-throwing left-hander fanned nine and allowed just two hits and four walks. Sam Johnston then closed things out, working the sixth and seventh innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Boyce hit a towering home run in the fifth inning, driving in three runs. Harrison Esau was 2-for-2 and Brody Josselyn 2-for-3.

The A’s followed that by pushing past St. Peter 4-3, the win coming despite four uncharacteristic A’s errors.

Mike Ruff pitched all seven innings for the A’s. None of the runs against the incoming junior were earned. He allowed five hits, walked one and struck out four. Ryan Ohm made a stellar play at shortstop to end the game, ranging well to his right, then throwing against his body to get the baserunner by a half a step.

Ohm also swung a hot bat. He was 2-for-4 with a triple. Sam Johnston also had two hits for the A’s, who outhit St. Peter 8-5.

The A’s have now gone 3-0 in pool play and will take on the Rochester Patriots at 9 a.m. at Rochester Baseball Complex Field 1. The Patriots have also gone 3-0. The winner plays in the Firecracker championship at 2 p.m. at RBC Field 4.

A’s 7, Worthington 0

Worthington#000#000#0#—#2#3#1

A’s#202#030#x#—#7#5#0

ADVERTISEMENT

Worthington: No stats submitted.

A’s: Ryan Ohm 1-for-4, 1 R; Nicholas Rochelle 1-for-2, 1 2B; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-4, 3 R; Brody Josselyn 2-for-3; Harrison Esau 2-for-2, 1 R; George Boyce 1-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI; Hayden Binnicker 1-for-3. Pitchers: Peyton Milene 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K; Sam Johnson 2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

A’s 4, St. Peter 3

St. Peter#000#021#0#—#3#5#1

A’s#040#000#x#—#4#8#4

St. Peter: No stats submitted.

A’s: Ryan Ohm 2-for-4, 1 3B, 1 R; Nicholas Rochelle 1-for-2; Sam Johnston 2-for-3; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-1, 1 3B, 1 R; George Boyce 1-for-3; Hayden Binnicker 1 R; Mike Ruff 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Mike Ruff 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

FIRECRACKER 92 TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

SATURDAY'S SCORES

ADVERTISEMENT

POOL A

Plattsmouth (Neb.) 4, La Crescent 1

Rochester Redhawks 8, Norwood Young America 5

Rochester Redhawks 3, Plattsmouth 2

Norwood Young America vs. La Crescent, 4:30 p.m.

Standings: Redhawks 3-0, Plattsmouth 2-1, La Crescent 0-2, Norwood Young America 0-2

• • • • •

POOL B

ADVERTISEMENT

Holmen (Wis.) 5, Kasson 2

Austin 6, Eastview 3

Austin 8, Kasson 6

Holmen 10, Eastview 2

Final Standings: Holmen 3-0, Austin 2-1, Kasson 1-2, Eastview 0-3.

• • • • •

POOL C

Eau Claire 6, St. Peter 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester A's 7, Worthington 0

Rochester A's 4, St. Peter 3

Worthington vs. Eau Claire

Standings: Rochester A's 3-0, Eau Claire 1-1, St. Peter 1-2, Worthington 0-2.

• • • • •

POOL D

Albert Lea 2, Pine Island 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Patriots 5, Eden Prairie 3

Rochester Patriots 4, Albert Lea 0

Eden Prairie vs. Pine Island

Standings: Rochester Patriots 3-0, Albert Lea 2-1, Eden Prairie 0-2, Pine Island 0-2.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

(At Rochester Baseball Complex)

SEMIFINALS

Rochester Redhawks vs. Holmen (Wis.), 9 a.m. (Field 4)

Rochester A's vs. Rochester Patriots, 9 a.m. (Field 1)

THIRD PLACE

Semifinal losers, 11:30 a.m. (Field 4)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. (Field 4)

PLACEWINNER GAMES

Pool C 2nd place vs. Albert Lea (Pool D 2nd place), 9 a.m. (at Mayo High School)

Plattsmouth, Neb. (Pool A 2nd place) vs. Austin (Pool B 2nd place), 11:30 a.m. (at Mayo High School)

Pool C 3rd place vs. Pool D 3rd place, 9 a.m. (at John Adams Middle School)

Pool A 3rd place vs. Kasson (Pool B 3rd place), 11:30 a.m. (at John Adams Middle School)

Pool C 4th place vs. Pool D 4th place, 9 a.m. (at Century High School)

Pool A 4th place vs. Eastview (Pool B 4th place), 11:30 a.m. (at Century High School)