All you need to know about the teams in the 2021 Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament

Like many events, the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Festival is back this season, running Tuesday through Thursday at the Graham Arena complex. The Gold Division will feature six teams, while the Blue Division will feature a four-team round-robin format.

Here’s a team-by-team quick glance at the 10 teams in this year’s Festival.

GOLD DIVISION

NEW RICHMOND (Wis.)

vs. JOHN MARSHALL, 3 p.m.

• NEW RICHMOND (Wis.): The Tigers (4-3-0) are 4-1-0 in their past five after opening the season with a pair of losses. They’ve been feast or famine this season, being outscored 16-2 in the three losses, while outscoring their opponents 27-5 in their four wins. Sophomore forward Catcher Langeness (4-7–11) has been the team’s most dynamic scorer so far, while senior captain Brock Unger (4-6–10) has been the team’s most consistent scorer. Nine Tigers’ players have at least five points.

• ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL: The Rockets (4-4-0) won just one game a year ago but already have won four this season and have found some scoring balance. Cody Ahlstrom (5-4–9), Ryan Hus (3-5–8), Jayden Veney (6-1–7) and Mason Decker (6-0–6) are all averaging at least a point per game played this season. Cody Vlasaty (3-3-0, 4.30 GAA, .878 save pct.) and Camden Magle (1-1-0, 2.32, .913) have shared time in goal.

DODGE COUNTY

vs. CENTURY, 5:30 p.m.

• DODGE COUNTY: The Wildcats (4-3-0) were the Class A state runners-up a year ago, but with University of Minnesota commit Brody Lamb departed for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers, Dodge County has had a bit of an up-and-down start. They haven’t had a fully healthy lineup yet this season, and may not until mid- or late-January. Still, the Wildcats are a talented bunch, led by big and skilled senior defenseman Easton Hammill, who has a team-best eight goals and 13 points. Sophomores Gryffon Funke (3-7—10) and Cooper Jacobson (3-6—9) are developing into dynamic young forwards.

• ROCHESTER CENTURY: The Panthers (4-3-0) are starting to click on all cylinders, having won four of their past five games, after opening the season with back-to-back losses to Holy Angels and Faribault. Senior goalie Branigan Stalder has been a rock in net (4-3-0, .913 save percentage, 3.16 GAA), including three starts with one or fewer goals allowed. Junior forward TJ Gibson – Century’s leading scorer a year ago – is averaging a goal per game and has 10 total points. Senior defenseman Matt Haun is tied for the team lead in points, with four goals and six assists.

FARGO SOUTH/SHANLEY

vs. ROCHESTER MAYO, 7:45 p.m.

• FARGO (N.D.) SOUTH: The Bruins are off to a strong 5-2-0 start under sixth-year coach Dean French. Junior goalie Noel Olsonawski has been tremendous (5-2-0, 2.10 GAA, .908 save pct.), playing nearly every minute so far. South’s only two losses this season have been by one goal each, both to North Dakota powers Fargo Davies and Grand Forks Red River. Junior forward Zach Boren leads the team in scoring (5-7–12), with freshman Andrew O’Neill (3-6–9) and junior Colten Nestler (5-4–9) not far behind.

• ROCHESTER MAYO: The Spartans were 3-1-0 going into Thursday night’s game against Farmington that started after the Post Bulletin had gone to press. A snowstorm wiped out two scheduled games for Mayo earlier this month, but they have played well in all four games, including an impressive 5-2 win at East Ridge on Tuesday. Tate Cothern and Nick Weick have formed a nice 1-2 punch in goal, while 12 skaters had at least three points through the team’s first four games, led by forward Sam Jacobson (5-3–8).

BLUE DIVISION

ALBERT LEA vs.

BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY, 5:15 p.m.

• ALBERT LEA: The Tigers (3-2-0), under first-year head coach Matt Erickson, are looking to win the Festival for just the second time ever and the first since before many of their players were born – in 2004. They were 3-2-0 this season, going into a Thursday night game against Minnehaha Academy that had yet to start as of the Post Bulletin’s press time. Junior Joseph Yoon has been the Tigers’ top scorer, averaging 2.6 points per game (8-5–13), while classmate Max Edwin has three goals and nine points.

• BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY: Kennedy (0-5-1) has struggled defensively, allowing more than 5 goals per game (32 goals against in six games). It scored four goals in a season-opening 7-4 loss to New Prague, but hasn’t topped the two-goal mark since. Sophomore Nicholas Manning and senior Tyler Jost lead the team with five points each.

LUVERNE vs. LOURDES, 7:30 p.m.

• LUVERNE: Luverne (5-2-0) started the season 5-0-0, but suffered a power outage, getting shutout in back-to-back games by Rochester Lourdes (4-0) and Two Rivers (6-0). The Cardinals will look to get back on track behind leading scorer Patrick Kroski, a sophomore who has a remarkable 11 goals and 24 points in seven games. He had points totals of 4, 7, 6, 3, and 4 in the first five games, before the Cardinals were blanked in back-to-back games. Brock Behrend is off to a strong start, too, with six goals and 19 points so far.

• ROCHESTER LOURDES: The Eagles are off to a red-hot 6-1-0 start, and are on a six-game winning streak. Sophomore goalie Xander Carter-Kleven (5-1-0, 2.14 GAA, .930 save pct.) has backstopped five of those victories and has posted three shutouts already this winter. Senior Matt Mahoney leads the way offensively, with 11 goals and 14 points in seven games. Senior D Charlie Kielty (5-5–10) also has double-digit points, while varsity newcomer Peyton Loeslie has become a valuable setup man, with two goals and six assists. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 28-15, including 28-6 in their six-game winning streak.