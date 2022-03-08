All you need to know about The Tourney — the 2022 boys hockey state tournament

The biggest event in high school hockey is upon us.

The Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament — what has come to be known simply as “The Tourney” — is set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday when Monticello and Warroad meet in the first Class A quarterfinal at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Class AA tournament begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, when upstart Prior Lake — led by Mr. Hockey finalist and University of Vermont commit, forward Alex Bump — makes its Tourney debut against Cretin-Derham Hall.

Consolation games in both classes will be played at Mariucci Arena.

All championship-round games can be streamed at Prep45.com. Here’s a look at the 2022 boys hockey state tournament:

ADVERTISEMENT

16 Teams, 16 Paragraphs

CLASS AA

• Lakeville South (Section 1): The No. 9-ranked Cougars (25-3-0) are in the state tournament for a fourth consecutive season after beating rival Lakeville North in the section championship game, 4-1. First-year head coach Josh Storm grew up in Lakeville and took the job at South after guiding Owatonna for the past decade. The Cougars are led by Omaha commit Tanner Ludtke, a junior forward who has 22 goals and 60 points this season.

• Prior Lake (Section 2): The Lakers are making their first-ever state tournament appearance, after winning a tough section as the No. 4 seed, beating Holy Family, Eden Prairie and Chaska to get to state. Senior forward Alex Bump, a Mr. Hockey finalist, has 70 points this season and is committed to Division I Vermont. The No. 17-ranked Lakers (18-10-0) are 12-3-0 since Jan. 8, with two of those losses coming to Lakeville South.

• Cretin-Derham Hall (Section 3): The No. 1-ranked Raiders (24-3-0) have a Mr. Hockey finalist — senior forward Drew Fisher (28-31—59) and a Senior Goalie of the Year finalist — Marko Belak (23-3-0, 1.57 GAA, .938 save pct., 3 shutouts). They have five players with 30 or more points, including junior forward Jake Fisher, a Northern Michigan commit who has 23 goals and 52 points.

Hill-Murray School forward Dylan Godbout (17) celebrates his goal against St. Thomas Academy in the first period of a Class 2A semifinal game of the State Boys' Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 6, 2020. John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

• Hill-Murray (Section 4): The Pioneers, ranked No. 2 in the state, are at state for a third straight season and a fifth time in six years. The Pioneers (23-4-1) won the state title in 2020 and are 23-4-1 entering state this week. They are led by a pair of Mr. Hockey finalists. University of Wisconsin commit Dylan Godbout, a senior forward, has 29 goals and 53 points. Leo Gruba, a 6-2, 205-pound senior defenseman, has 11 goals and 32 points.

• Maple Grove (Section 5): The Crimson (21-6-1), one of the preseason favorites to win the state title, is making its third straight appearance. Ranked No. 5 in the state, It is led by junior forward and playmaker Landen Gunderson. The 6-1, 180-pound winger has 19 goals and 72 points this season. Maple Grove has won 12 of its last 13 games, the only loss in that stretch coming against fellow Tourney qualifier Hill-Murray on Feb. 16, 3-0.

• Edina (Section 6): The No. 10-ranked Hornets (20-8-0) had to go overtime in the section semifinals, beating Wayzata on a Jimmy Clark goal 26 seconds in. The Hornets are led by senior forward Trey Fechko (20-20—40), an Arizona State commit, and Clark (15-21—36), a University of Minnesota commit. Junior goalie Robbie Clarkowski has been the key to Edina’s postseason success so far, though. He has pitched four consecutive shutouts — including stopping all 56 shots he faced in the section tournament. He has a 1.74 GAA, a .928 save pct. and eight shutouts this season.

Andover goaltender Austin Brauns (1) makes a save against Grand Rapids forward Hayden DeMars (20) on March 3 at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Clint Austin / Forum Communications

• Andover (Section 7): The No. 7-ranked Huskies (22-5-1) are at state for a third consecutive season. Austin Brauns is a Senior Goalie of the Year finalist. He is 19-5-1 with a 1.72 GAA, a .927 save percentage and five shutouts. The Huskies are top-heavy offensively, with two 60-plus point scorers leading the way. No one else on the team has more than 29. Junior forward Cayden Casey is the team’s top scorer (21-46—67), with classmate Gavyn Thoreson right behind him (25-41—66). Those two combined for 25 points in Andover’s three Section 7AA wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Moorhead (Section 8): The No. 4-ranked Spuds bring a 21-6-1 mark into state, and they bring a Mr. Hockey finalist along with them, in senior forward Gavin Lindberg (21-43—64). He is one of three Spuds with more than 50 points, including the team’s co-leader in points, junior forward Harper Bentz (37-27—64), and senior Carson Triggs (23-31—54). Moorhead, at state for a fourth straight season, starts a sophomore in goal, Kai Weigel (19-3-1, 2.37 GAA, .898 save pct., 4 shutouts). Moorhead has lost just once since Dec. 18, a 5-4 OT loss to Hill-Murray on Feb. 19.

• • • • •

CLASS A

• New Prague (Section 1): The unranked Trojans knocked off the Nos. 5, 1 and 3 seeds in the section tournament to qualify for state for the first time since 2015. At 11-15-2, they are one of just teams in the tournament, in either class, with a sub-.500 record (Monticello is the other). They aren’t flashy offensively — leading scorer John Schmidt has just 26 points — but goalie Carter Puente was the equalizer in the section tournament, stopping 77 of the 82 shots he faced.

• Minneapolis (Section 2): Ranked No. 5 in the latest state poll, Minneapolis (21-6-1) is in the state tournament for the first time in any of its players lifetimes. Edison was the last Minneapolis team to make state, doing so in 1994. Senior Alex Lamont has played all but 16 minutes in goal this season, compiling a 21-6-1 record, a 2.18 goals-against and .899 save percentage. Three players have more than 30 points, led by senior forward Jack Hanson (24-28—52).

• Mankato East (Section 3): After spending three decades in Section 1 — and qualifying for state three times — the unranked and unseeded Cougars (17-10-1) needed just one season in Section 3 to win it and advance to The Tourney. East stormed through the section tournament, outscoring three opponents by a combined 19-1, including a 6-0 win against New Ulm in the title game. East, which doesn’t have a 30-point scorer, is led by goalie Caelin Brueske (16-9-1, 2.22 GAA, .910 save pct., 8 shutouts).

Mahtomedi goalie Ben Dardis (32) celebrates the Zephyrs 3-2 victory over Hermantown for the Class 1A championship in the State Boys' Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (John Autey / Pioneer Press)

• Mahtomedi (Section 4): The Zephyrs’ success starts in goal, where Senior Goalie of the Year finalist Ben Dardis resides. The 5-10, 170-pounder is 14-11-1, but has a lights-out save percentage of .942, to go with a 1.97 goals-against average and five shutouts. No. 4-ranked Mahtomedi (16-11-1) can put the puck in the net, too, with five players who have 13 or more goals. Junior forward David Wolsfeld leads the team with 22 goals and 46 points.

• Monticello (Section 5): It was five years ago that Monticello captured the state’s love with its run to the Class A title game. This week will mark its third appearance since then and it faces a tough test off the bat, against Warroad. The Moose (13-14-1) have one dynamic scorer, senior forward Wilson Dahlheimer (23-24—47). No one else on the team has more than 25 points. The Moose won three one-goal games to win the section tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Alexandria (Section 6): The No. 6-ranked Cardinals (19-6-2) have some firepower up front, led by senior forward Josiah Gronholz (25-34—59). He has led Alexandria to its first state appearance since 2018, when it was the state runner-up. Junior forward Tyler Kludt (13-35—48) and senior Brycen Berg (27-16—43) are the team’s other top scoring threats. The Cardinals haven’t lost since Jan. 21, and outscored three opponents in the section playoffs a combined 33-4.

• Hermantown (Section 7): The Hawks (26-2-0) are No. 1 with a bullet. They haven’t lost to a Class A team this season, and their only two losses all year are to teams that made the Class AA tournament — 4-2 against Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 23, and 6-3 against Maple Grove on Jan. 29. They have nine players with 10 or more goals, led by a pair of brothers who are among the most dynamic playmakers in the state — sophomore Max Plante (16-50—66) and junior Zam Plante (20-35—55), a UMD commit who missed a half-dozen games this season due to injury.

• Warroad (Section 8): For a program that carries such a strong tradition, this is just the second time the Warriors have been to state since 2011 (2020 was the other). The No. 2-ranked Warriors haven’t been in a state championship game since they last won a title, in 2005, but they hope to change that this time around. They have six players with more than 30 points, and two stars with more than 70, led by Mr. Hockey finalist Daimon Gardner (39-37—76), a Clarkson commit, and junior Jayson Shaugabay (25-49—74), a UMD commit. Junior goalie Hampton Slukynsky has been lights-out, too, with a 24-3-1 record, a 1.48 GAA, a .928 save pct. and 9 shutouts.

Players to Watch

CLASS AA

• Alex Bump, F, Prior Lake: The senior’s Mr. Hockey steam has gained considerable traction in recent weeks, as the University of Vermont commit has led the Lakers to state for the first time. He has 41 goals and 75 points, averaging 2.68 points per game, and has six hat tricks this season.

• Landen Gunderson, F, Maple Grove: The Crimson junior and team captain is 12th in the state with 72 points, including 53 assists. He has produced multiple points in 12 of the past 13 games, totaling 42 points in that span (3.23 points per game).

• Jack Hochsprung, G, Lakeville South: In a tournament filled with some of the state’s best players, the Cougars’ junior goalie’s numbers are right up there with anyone’s. Hochsprung is 21-3-0 (tied for the third-most wins in the state), with a state-leading 1.35 goals-against and a .931 save percentage (fourth in the state).

• • • • •

CLASS A

• Ben Dardis, G, Mahtomedi: The goal support hasn’t always been there — the Zephyrs have scored more than two goals in just one of their 11 losses — but Dardis’ play has. The lone Class A finalist for Senior Goalie of the Year, Dardis is 14-11-1, with a 1.97 goals-against average, a state-leading .942 save percentage and five shutouts.

• Daimon Gardner, F, Warroad: The lone Class A finalist among the 10 Mr. Hockey finalists, the Clarkson commit is the older half of the Warriors 1-2 scoring punch. The senior has 39 goals and 76 points, while junior Jayson Shaugabay has 74 points. Gardner ranks seventh in the state in goals and sixth in points.

• Zam Plante, F, Hermantown: His younger brother leads the Hawks in scoring, but junior Zam Plante is averaging the most points on the team — by more than a half-point. His 55 points in 19 games (2.89 per game) is .53 per game better than sophomore Max Plante, who has also put up gaudy numbers (16-50—66). Plante and the Hawks look unstoppable heading to The X this week.

Tournament Essentials

CLASS AA

• When: Thursday (quarterfinals), Friday (semifinals, consolation semifinals) and Saturday (fifth-place, third-place, championship)

• Where: Championship-round games at Xcel Energy Center; consolation games at Mariucci Arena.

• How to Watch: Live streaming of all championship round games available at Prep45.com. Consolation games streamed at PrepSpotlight.TV/MSHSL

• Tickets: Tickets may be available online prior to each session, based on the number of tickets purchased by qualifying teams. Watch the MSHSL website and @mshsl on Twitter for updates. Cost is $20 for an adult or $13 for a student for championship sessions, and $15 for an adult or $10 for a student for consolation sessions.

• • • • •

CLASS A

• When: Wednesday (quarterfinals), Thursday (consolation semifinals), Friday (semifinals) and Saturday (fifth-place, third-place and championship).

• Where: Championship-round games at Xcel Energy Center; consolation games at Mariucci Arena.

• How to Watch: Live streaming of all championship round games available at Prep45.com. Consolation games streamed at PrepSpotlight.TV/MSHSL

• Tickets: On sale now at MSHSL.org/Tickets. Cost is $20 for an adult or $13 for a student for championship sessions, and $15 for an adult or $10 for a student for consolation sessions.

The Schedule

CLASS A

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Quarterfinals: No. 2 Warroad vs. Monticello, 11 a.m; No. 3 Mahtomedi vs. Mankato East, 1 p.m.; No. 1 Hermantown vs. New Prague, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Minneapolis vs. No. 5 Alexandria, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Consolation semifinals: Warroad/Monticello loser vs. Mahtomedi/East loser, 10 a.m.; Hermantown/N.P. loser vs. Minneapolis/Alexandria loser, noon.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Consolation semifinals: Warroad/Monticello winner vs. Mahtomedi/East winner, 11 a.m.; Hermantown/N.P. winner vs. Minneapolis/Alexandria winner, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Fifth-place game (Mariucci): Consolation semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

Third-place game (Xcel): Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Championship (Xcel): Semifinal winners, noon

• • • • •

CLASS AA

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Quarterfinals (Xcel): No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Prior Lake, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Maple Grove vs. Edina, 1 p.m.; No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. Lakeville South, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Moorhead vs. No. 5 Andover, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Consolation semifinals (Mariucci): C-DH/P.L. loser vs. M.G./Edina loser, 10 a.m.; H-M/L.S. loser vs. Moorhead/Andover loser, noon.

Semifinals (Xcel): C-DH/P.L. winner vs. M.G./Edina winner, 6 p.m.; H-M/L.S. winner vs. Moorhead/Andover winner, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Fifth-place game (Mariucci): Consolation semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Third-place game (Xcel): Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship (Xcel): Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.