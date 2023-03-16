Amazing performance! Stewartville will play for a state championship

A much longer version of this story will appear later today.

MINNEAPOLIS — Who saw that coming?

Well, maybe the Stewartville girls basketball team. Maybe.

But here are the Tigers, a program that had never played in a state basketball tournament until this week, now headed to the state championship game.

Yes, the Tigers did it. They beat the No. 1 ranked team in the state on Thursday, using a wildly impressive second-half performance to emerge a 60-59 winner over Becker at Williams Arena.

Incredible, especially considering the Tigers looked in huge trouble at halftime against the state’s No.1 team, trailing by 11. And also incredible considering that Becker was looking to advance to its fifth straight state championship game.

Stewartville, having trouble containing Becker and its richly talented guards the first half, changed things up after that. The Tigers went to a zone defense.

They also got big shot after big shot from a pack of players, including a second-half surge by freshman center Ella Theobald. The 6-foot-1 Theobald finished tied for scoring honors with junior forward Savannah Hedin with 15 points.

And then there was point guard Haylie Strum. After suffering a sprained ankle in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, the senior star still came through with a massive effort — 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

It was the Tigers 26th straight win, moved them to 29-2 and landed them in a the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena. They will play the winner between Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Alexandira.

