6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Amazing performance! Stewartville will play for a state championship

Stewartville knocked off the No. 1 team in the state Thursday and now will play on Saturday for a state Class AAA girls basketball championship.

32C6994F-4CA4-4149-B230-B9F2F2C3D9D4.jpeg
Stewartville guard Haylie Strum goes high to get a shot off against the defense of Becker on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 2:28 PM

A much longer version of this story will appear later today.

MINNEAPOLIS — Who saw that coming?

Well, maybe the Stewartville girls basketball team. Maybe.

But here are the Tigers, a program that had never played in a state basketball tournament until this week, now headed to the state championship game.

Yes, the Tigers did it. They beat the No. 1 ranked team in the state on Thursday, using a wildly impressive second-half performance to emerge a 60-59 winner over Becker at Williams Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read

Incredible, especially considering the Tigers looked in huge trouble at halftime against the state’s No.1 team, trailing by 11. And also incredible considering that Becker was looking to advance to its fifth straight state championship game.

Stewartville, having trouble containing Becker and its richly talented guards the first half, changed things up after that. The Tigers went to a zone defense.

They also got big shot after big shot from a pack of players, including a second-half surge by freshman center Ella Theobald. The 6-foot-1 Theobald finished tied for scoring honors with junior forward Savannah Hedin with 15 points.

And then there was point guard Haylie Strum. After suffering a sprained ankle in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, the senior star still came through with a massive effort — 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

It was the Tigers 26th straight win, moved them to 29-2 and landed them in a the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena. They will play the winner between Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Alexandira.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complete box score: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2023-03/GBB%202023%20AAA%20semi%20Stew-Becker.pdf

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
State girls basketball tournament pairings
March 15, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Prep
Stewartville doesn't look like a newcomer as it roars into state semifinals
March 15, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Spring Grove coach Wade Grinde.jpg
Prep
State-ranked Class A teams square off in Section 1A boys basketball final
March 15, 2023 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
March Rain
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2023
March 16, 2023 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
20230315_121955.jpg
Business
Bombon is open and serving sweet treats in northeast Rochester
March 16, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Austin High School
Local
Police not able to confirm firearm was present at Austin High School
March 16, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RST file
Local
Rochester city staff says there's no benefit to tracking airline miles
March 16, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen