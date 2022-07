Austin's Sam Nelson (8) dives back to first base before the Rochester Redhawks' Ian Regal (10) can tag during the American Legion Division I Sub-State 1 championship Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Austin. Austin lost twice on Thursday in the state Legion tournament in St. Cloud. (Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin)

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.