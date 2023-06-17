American Legion baseball results for Friday, June 16, 2023
AREA GAMES
Pine Island 8, Lewiston-Altura 0
Lewiston-Altura#000#000#0#—#0#2#2
Pine Island#003#401#x#—#8#5#1
Lewiston-Altura: No stats provided.
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 SB; Alex Knox 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Landon Lowrie 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 R; Ivan Loy 1-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Bodi Horton 1-for-1. Pitchers: Ivan Loy (WP) 5 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K; Alex Knox 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
Notes: Pine Island improves to 2-0.
