Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

American legion baseball results for Monday, July 11 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 11, 2022 09:55 PM
Byron 6, Rochester Redhawks 5

BRYON — Byron scored two in the first and three more in the second to take a 5-3 lead, but a run in the fifth proved to be the run it needed.

The Redhawks scored a run in the sixth and the seventh. Carson Beavers finished 2-for-4 with two doubles to lead Rochester.

Redhawks: Carson Beavers 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 R; Spencer Kober 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 SB; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Kyle Prindle 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Carson Beavers 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Kyle Prindle 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.
Byron: No stats available.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
