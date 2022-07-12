American legion baseball results for Monday, July 11 2022
Byron 6, Rochester Redhawks 5
BRYON — Byron scored two in the first and three more in the second to take a 5-3 lead, but a run in the fifth proved to be the run it needed.
The Redhawks scored a run in the sixth and the seventh. Carson Beavers finished 2-for-4 with two doubles to lead Rochester.
Redhawks#300#001#1#—#5#7#1
Byron#230#010##—#6#8#2
Redhawks: Carson Beavers 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 R; Spencer Kober 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 SB; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Kyle Prindle 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Carson Beavers 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Kyle Prindle 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.
Byron: No stats available.