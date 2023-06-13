American Legion baseball results for Monday, June 12, 2023

Rochester A's 8, Rochester Redhawks 1

ROCHESTER — Jerry Fletcher went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Rochester A's rolled past city rival Rochester Redhawks 8-1 in American Legion baseball.

The A's opened up a 6-0 lead when they scored five times in the top of the second inning. Harrison Esau went 3-for-3 for the A's and Peyton Milene was 2-for-3.

Ryan Ohm went the first four innings for the win and he allowed one run on five hits. Sam Johnston threw three scoreless innings for a save.

"We were able to jump out early and never look back," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "We had good pitching and some good, heads up defensive plays and some timely hitting that gave us the win."

Kyle Prindle went 3-for-4 with a double for the Redhawks, who drop to 0-2 overall and in First District play.

The A's (3-1 overall, 3-0 First District) will play at Waseca on Tuesday.

Rochester A's#150#200#0#—#8#9#3

Rochester Redhawks#000#100#0#—#1#8#0

Rochester A's: Peyton Milene 2-for-3; Blake Baudoin 1 RBI; Ryan Ohm -for- 2 R; Jack Eustice 1 R; Sam Johnston 1-for-2, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 3-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Harrison Esau 3-for-3, 1 R; Owen Kelly 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Sam Johnston (sv) 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Rochester Redhawks: Kasey Carlson 1-for-4; Zach Condon 1-for-4, 1 R; Sam Hruska 1-for-3; Mason Leimbek 1-for-2, 1 SB; Kyle Prindle 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 SB.

