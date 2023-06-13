99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

American Legion baseball results for Monday, June 12, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM

Rochester A's 8, Rochester Redhawks 1

ROCHESTER — Jerry Fletcher went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the Rochester A's rolled past city rival Rochester Redhawks 8-1 in American Legion baseball.

The A's opened up a 6-0 lead when they scored five times in the top of the second inning. Harrison Esau went 3-for-3 for the A's and Peyton Milene was 2-for-3.

Ryan Ohm went the first four innings for the win and he allowed one run on five hits. Sam Johnston threw three scoreless innings for a save.

"We were able to jump out early and never look back," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "We had good pitching and some good, heads up defensive plays and some timely hitting that gave us the win."

Kyle Prindle went 3-for-4 with a double for the Redhawks, who drop to 0-2 overall and in First District play.

The A's (3-1 overall, 3-0 First District) will play at Waseca on Tuesday.

Rochester A's#150#200#0#—#8#9#3
Rochester Redhawks#000#100#0#—#1#8#0
Rochester A's: Peyton Milene 2-for-3; Blake Baudoin 1 RBI; Ryan Ohm -for- 2 R; Jack Eustice 1 R; Sam Johnston 1-for-2, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 3-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R; Harrison Esau 3-for-3, 1 R; Owen Kelly 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm (W) 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Sam Johnston (sv) 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Rochester Redhawks: Kasey Carlson 1-for-4; Zach Condon 1-for-4, 1 R; Sam Hruska 1-for-3; Mason Leimbek 1-for-2, 1 SB; Kyle Prindle 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 SB.

AREA GAMES

Pine Island 5, Adams 2
Southland#000#011#0#—#2#2#0
Pine Island#202#001#x#—#5#6#1
Adams: Gavin Nelsen 1-for-3; Travis Kirtz 1-for-4. Pitchers: Travis Kirtz (LP) 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Pine Island: Nick Bauer 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Landon Lowrie 1-for-3; Luke Sems 2-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Brandon Week 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Nick Bauer (WP) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Alex Knox (Sv) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
