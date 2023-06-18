American Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 17, 2023

Rochester Redhawks 15, Rosemount 3

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks scored multiple runs in all four innings they batted en route to an easy 15-3 win over over Rosemount in five innings in American Legion baseball.

Rosemount was not fielding its regular team as the Irish were coming off an appearance in the Class AAAA high school baseball state championship game on Friday.

Alec Sadowy threw three perfect innings for the Redhawks to earn the win while the offense collected 12 hits.

"He pounded the zone," Redhawks coach Tom Senne said. "Our guys were fantastic at adjusting to the pitching and sitting back and driving the ball."

Kasey Carlson and Sam Hruska both hit home runs and drove in two runs for the Redhawks. Mason Leimbek went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Hayden Mathern was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

The Redhawks (3-3) will host the Rochester Patriots at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Dale Massey Field.