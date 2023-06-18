Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

American Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 17, 2023

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 17, 2023 at 11:59 PM

Rochester Redhawks 15, Rosemount 3

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks scored multiple runs in all four innings they batted en route to an easy 15-3 win over over  Rosemount in five innings in American Legion baseball.

 Rosemount was not fielding its regular team as the Irish were coming off an appearance in the Class AAAA high school baseball state championship game on Friday.

Alec Sadowy threw three perfect innings for the Redhawks to earn the win while the offense collected 12 hits.

"He pounded the zone," Redhawks coach Tom Senne said. "Our guys were fantastic at adjusting to the pitching and sitting back and driving the ball."

Kasey Carlson and Sam Hruska both hit home runs and drove in two runs for the Redhawks. Mason Leimbek went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Hayden Mathern was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redhawks (3-3) will host the Rochester Patriots at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Dale Massey Field.

Rochester Redhawks 15, Rosemount 3
Rosemount#000#03#—#3#2#1
Redhawks#642#3x#—#15#12#2
Rochester Redhawks: Hayden Mathern 3-for-3, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R; Kasey Carlson 2-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Will Kipp 1 R; Sam Hruska 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Mason Leimbek 4-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R; Kyle Prindle 2 RBI, 1 R; Carson Beavers 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 SB; Alex Sadowy 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Alec Sadowy (WP) 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K; Caron Bevers 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Pink Out Night
Prep
With thousands of dollars raised, annual 'Pink Out Night' once again a hit at Deer Creek Speedway
June 17, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Friday, June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 11:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061623-Lyle-Pacelli ClassA Baseball Championship
Prep
Photos: Lyle/Pacelli, Fosston baseball Class A championship on June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Sports
Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion FC men's soccer on June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Sports
Tolbert giving Med City FC everything he can, including a win Saturday night
June 17, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061723-UMR Celebration
Local
UMR envisions 'spectacular' future with investments in students, future campus planning
June 17, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
061723-Rochester Juneteenth
Local
Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration on June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II