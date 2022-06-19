American Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 18, 2022

A's lose one, tie one in tourney play

BLOOMINGTON — The Rochester A's suffered a loss and than played to a tie during the second day of pool play at the Red Haddox Wood Bat Tournament in American Legion baseball on Saturday.

The A's suffered an 8-7 loss to Coon Rapids and then played to a 4-4 win with Excelsior to finish 1-1-1 in pool play. The A's were slated to play in either the third- or fifth-place game on Sunday.

"It was a really good day despite not winning a game," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "We have a lot of regular players missing this weekend so a lot of players are getting a chance to play and get some quality innings and quality at-bats."

The A's appeared to be on the verge of winning their first game Saturday. But Coon Rapids rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory.

Sam Johnston went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for he A's.

It was the A's that rallied in the second game. They scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie Excelsior at 4-4. Extra innings were not played. George Boyce was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the A's while Xavier Felder was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

"We had good pitching today from George Boyce and Blake Baudoin," Stellmaker said. "Boyce had some big hits today and so did Xavier Felder and Sam Johnston. All three of them came up in the clutch."

Coon Rapids 8, Rochester A's 7

A's#005#100#1#—#7#8#2

Coon Rapids#030#011#3#—#8#8#3

A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-4, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 1 R; George Boyce 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Sam Johnston 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Peyton Milene 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Micah Satele 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Xavier Felder 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Blake Baudoin 1-for-4, 2 R. Pitchers: George Boyce 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Tristan Ohly (LP) 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K.

Coon Rapids: No stats provided.

Rochester A's 4, Excelsior 4, tied

A's#000#102#1#—#4#4#2