SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

American Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 18, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
June 19, 2022 12:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A's lose one, tie one in tourney play

BLOOMINGTON — The Rochester A's suffered a loss and than played to a tie during the second day of pool play at the Red Haddox Wood Bat Tournament in American Legion baseball on Saturday.

The A's suffered an 8-7 loss to Coon Rapids and then played to a 4-4 win with Excelsior to finish 1-1-1 in pool play. The A's were slated to play in either the third- or fifth-place game on Sunday.

"It was a really good day despite not winning a game," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "We have a lot of regular players missing this weekend so a lot of players are getting a chance to play and get some quality innings and quality at-bats."

The A's appeared to be on the verge of winning their first game Saturday. But Coon Rapids rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off victory.

Sam Johnston went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for he A's.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the A's that rallied in the second game. They scored a run in the top of the seventh to tie Excelsior at 4-4. Extra innings were not played. George Boyce was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the A's while Xavier Felder was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

"We had good pitching today from George Boyce and Blake Baudoin," Stellmaker said. "Boyce had some big hits today and so did Xavier Felder and Sam Johnston. All three of them came up in the clutch."

Coon Rapids 8, Rochester A's 7
A's#005#100#1#—#7#8#2
Coon Rapids#030#011#3#—#8#8#3
A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-4, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 1 R; George Boyce 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Sam Johnston 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Peyton Milene 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Micah Satele 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Xavier Felder 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Blake Baudoin 1-for-4, 2 R. Pitchers: George Boyce 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Tristan Ohly (LP) 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K.
Coon Rapids: No stats provided.

Rochester A's 4, Excelsior 4, tied
A's#000#102#1#—#4#4#2

Excelsior#021#010#0#—#4#6#1
A's: George Boyce 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Xavier Felder 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Peyton Milene 1 R; Tristan Ohly 1 R; Micah Satele 1 R. Pitchers: Blake Baudoin 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Sam Johnston 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Excelsior: No stats provided.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Karl Urbaniak Mabel Head Coach 2019
Prep
Mabel-Canton's Urbaniak looks back on five decades of coaching
Karl Urbaniak began coaching at Mabel-Canton in 1985. He is now stepping away at the age of 69.
June 18, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball state tournament pairings, results
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 17, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Legion baseball results for Friday, June 17, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
June 17, 2022 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061822.S.WCT.MACCRAY Base Gavin Husman swing.jpg
Prep
State baseball and golf: MACCRAY's Husman handles double duty
Wolverines senior played in Class A golf championship, then suited up in CF for the baseball team
June 17, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown