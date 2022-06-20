American Legion baseball results for Sunday, June 19, 2022

Rochester A's place fourth in tourney

BLOOMINGTON — The Rochester A's settled for fourth placed at the Red Haddox Wood Bat Tournament with a 5-3 loss to host Bloomington Blue in American Legion baseball on Sunday.

"Bloomington was a very experienced team with several varsity regulars and a handful of college freshmen," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said.

The A's were playing with three varsity regulars and the rest were junior varsity players from the spring season.

"We even had to pull a ninth-grade VFW player out of the VFW game so that we could have nine players," Stellmaker said. "All in all, we put up a really good fight."

Jerry Fletcher got the start on the mound for the A's and suffered the loss. He went a solid 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, four earned.

"He gave us almost five full innings of work and it was exactly what we needed since we were light on pitching all weekend," Stellmaker said. "Jerry only pitched one inning in the spring so he wasn't super effective, but he did what he had to do to keep us in the game."

Fletcher was also 3-for-4 at the plate. Sam Johnston had a two-run single in the fifth as the A's pulled within 5-3, but they could get no closer.

"On paper we should not have had much of a chance against this team, but we were gritty all weekend and really came to play ball," Stellmaker said. "It was a really fun team to be around this weekend."

The A's finished the tourney with a 1-2-1 record.

Bloomington Blue 5, Rochester A's 3

A's#000#120#0#—#3#8#2

Bloomington Blue#310#100##—#5#7#2

A's: Jerry Fletcher 3-for-4, 1 R; George Boyce 1 R; Sam Johnston 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Peyton Milene 1-for-4, 1 R; Hayden Binnicker 1-for-4; Brady Buchmann 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Jerry Fletcher (LP) 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Sam Johnston 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Bloomington Blue: No stats provided.

Winona 14, Rochester Patriots 3

ROCHESTER — Winona collected 14 hits and took advance of six Rochester Patriots errors to post a 14-3 victory in six innings.

Cody Hundorf and Ethan Merchlewitz were both 3-for-4 and they combined to score seven runs. Merchlewitz scored four runs, hit a double and had one RBI.

Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko, Jacob Schmidt and Aiden Smoley were all 2-for-3 for the Partiots. Smoley hit a double and had two RBIs.

