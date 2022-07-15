American Legion Baseball results for Thursday, July 14 2022

Rochester RedHawks 12, Albert Lea 7

ROCHESTER — Mason Leimbek homered and drove in four runs as the RedHawks clinched the No. 5 seed for the postseason.

Leimbek tripled as well, as did Ian Regal, who also double with three RBIs. Zach Condon also drove in three runs with the biggest coming on a safety squeeze to score the runner from third base to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth.

It started a six-run inning to put the game away.

Mayo 12, Albert Lea 7

Albert Lea#110#040#1#—#7#8#1

Mayo#03“#126##—#12#11#3

Albert Lea: No stats available.

Mayo: Mason Leimbek 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Ian Regal 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 R; Zach Condon 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 R; James Colletti 2-for-3 1 R; Alec Sadowy 1-for-1 3 R. Pitchers: Win Zach Condon 2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Ian Regal 4.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Patriots 7, Byron 2

ROCHESTER — Aiden Smoley smacked a three-run home run and the A's never looked back.

Smoley also delivered six stellar innings on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits with strikeouts.

Jayden Guillete and Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko each had two hits to lead a Patriots offense that finished with 10 hits.