SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

American Legion Baseball results for Thursday, July 14 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 14, 2022 11:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Rochester RedHawks 12, Albert Lea 7

ROCHESTER — Mason Leimbek homered and drove in four runs as the RedHawks clinched the No. 5 seed for the postseason.

Leimbek tripled as well, as did Ian Regal, who also double with three RBIs. Zach Condon also drove in three runs with the biggest coming on a safety squeeze to score the runner from third base to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth.

It started a six-run inning to put the game away.

Mayo 12, Albert Lea 7
Albert Lea#110#040#1#—#7#8#1
Mayo#03“#126##—#12#11#3
Albert Lea: No stats available.
Mayo: Mason Leimbek 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Ian Regal 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 R; Zach Condon 2-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 R; James Colletti 2-for-3 1 R; Alec Sadowy 1-for-1 3 R. Pitchers: Win Zach Condon 2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Ian Regal 4.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Patriots 7, Byron 2

ROCHESTER — Aiden Smoley smacked a three-run home run and the A's never looked back.

Smoley also delivered six stellar innings on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits with strikeouts.

Jayden Guillete and Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko each had two hits to lead a Patriots offense that finished with 10 hits.

Rochester Patriots 7, Byron 2
Byron#003#000#0#—#2#5#0
Patriots#300#400#X#—#7#10#2
Byron: Isaiah Brennan 2-for-3 1 R; Jake Coshenet 1-for-2 1 RBI; Tyler Fox 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Quinten Holmes (LP) 3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Tyler Fox 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
Patriots: Jayden Guillette 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Adam Hegrenes 1-for-3 1 R; Ethan Loos 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 SB; Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko 2-for-4 2 RBI; Jacob Schmidt 1-for-3; Aaron Terpstra 1-for-3 1 R; Aiden Smoley 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes (WP) 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Jake Schmidt 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
John Marshall Football Coach Kyle Riggott
Exclusive
Prep
Rookie head coach embracing the challenges of JM football
Kyle Riggott and his staff are trying to infuse the Rochester John Marshall football program with as much positive energy and purpose as they can. The 29-year-old Riggott, in his first year as JM's head coach, is doing it while also addressing the myriad challenges the program faces.
July 13, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
Prep
Carlson's pitching gives Redhawks win over Carr, Patriots
Kasey Carlson worked all seven innings and struck out 13 in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Patriots. That helped provide the Redhawks with a 5-1 win in the First District game.
July 12, 2022 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
Prep
Photos: Rochester Patriots, Rochester Redhawks baseball
The Patriots faced off against the Redhawks in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at John Adams Middle School in Rochester. The Redhawks beat the Patriots 5-1.
July 12, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Division II Legion baseball Southeast Sub-State pairings
SOUTHEAST SUB-STATE
July 12, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports