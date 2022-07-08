SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

American Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 7, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 07, 2022 11:17 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A's 7, Austin 4

AUSTIN — The Rochester A's wrapped up play in the regular season and won the First District title with a 7-2 record after bouncing back to beat Austin 7-4 on Thursday in American Legion baseball.

Zach Bollinberg threw four scoreless innings as Austin jumped out to a 2-0 lead. But the A's scored four times in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.

Jerry Fletcher, Peyton Milene and Matt Haun all drove in runs for the A"s in the fifth. Fletcher then had a huge hit in the sixth, a three-run homer with two outs to make the score 7-2.

"That gave us the cushion we needed," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "It was a clutch two-out hit and for Jerry a bonus (was) that it went over the fence and off the scoreboard for his first career home run."

On the mound, Josh Fletcher pitched a complete game and allowed four earned runs for the A's as he improved to 6-0 on the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Austin is a good team and they aren't going to swing and miss often," Stellmaker said. "Josh was able to do enough to get the outs when it mattered. He goes up there and throws strikes and our defense was really good behind him tonight."

The A's (12-7-1 overall) clinch the top seed for the Sub-State 1 playoffs, which start July 17 with play-in games and the double elimination tournament starts July 18.

Austin falls to 5-2 in the first district and 8-4 overall.

"I feel like we're playing really good baseball and have put together a good regular season in our league," Stellmaker said. "We can enjoy this one for a couple days but we need to keep sharp and focused because the playoffs will be a whole new season and everybody will be fresh and gunning for us. We played a lot of close games and were able to find ways to earn wins. But any team can beat any team in this league so we have to stay on top of our game."

Rochester A's 7, Austin 4
A's#000#043#0#—#7#6#1
Austin#200#001#1#—#4#10#1
A's: Owen Kelly 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 SB; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R; Sam Johnston 1-for-2; Xavier Felder 1-for-1, 2 R; Peyton Milene 1-for-3 ,1 RBI; Jack Eustice 1 R; Matt Haun 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitcher: Josh Fletcher (WP) 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Austin: Zach Bollingberg 1-for-4, R, SB; Dakota Retterath 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nick Robertson 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jared Lillemon 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Jake Truckenmiller 1-for-3; Isaac Stromlund 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R; Bray Klapperick 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Peyton Ransom 1-for-3. Pitchers: Zach Bollingberg (LP) 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 4 ER, 4 K; Nick Robertson, 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 1 K; Cole Walter, 1 IP, 1 BB, 0 R.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Legion baseball results for Wednesday, July 6, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
July 06, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
072421-ROCHESTER-REDHAWKS-AUSTIN-BASEBALL-1553.jpg
Prep
American Legion baseball Division I rankings
DIVISION I
July 06, 2022 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, July 5, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
July 05, 2022 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
USRA B Mod Feature Winner Michael Johnson.jpg
Prep
First-time feature winners again the norm at Chateau Speedway
Racing results from Chateau Speedway on Friday night.
July 03, 2022 12:50 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports