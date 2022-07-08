American Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 7, 2022

A's 7, Austin 4

AUSTIN — The Rochester A's wrapped up play in the regular season and won the First District title with a 7-2 record after bouncing back to beat Austin 7-4 on Thursday in American Legion baseball.

Zach Bollinberg threw four scoreless innings as Austin jumped out to a 2-0 lead. But the A's scored four times in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.

Jerry Fletcher, Peyton Milene and Matt Haun all drove in runs for the A"s in the fifth. Fletcher then had a huge hit in the sixth, a three-run homer with two outs to make the score 7-2.

"That gave us the cushion we needed," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "It was a clutch two-out hit and for Jerry a bonus (was) that it went over the fence and off the scoreboard for his first career home run."

On the mound, Josh Fletcher pitched a complete game and allowed four earned runs for the A's as he improved to 6-0 on the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Austin is a good team and they aren't going to swing and miss often," Stellmaker said. "Josh was able to do enough to get the outs when it mattered. He goes up there and throws strikes and our defense was really good behind him tonight."

The A's (12-7-1 overall) clinch the top seed for the Sub-State 1 playoffs, which start July 17 with play-in games and the double elimination tournament starts July 18.

Austin falls to 5-2 in the first district and 8-4 overall.

"I feel like we're playing really good baseball and have put together a good regular season in our league," Stellmaker said. "We can enjoy this one for a couple days but we need to keep sharp and focused because the playoffs will be a whole new season and everybody will be fresh and gunning for us. We played a lot of close games and were able to find ways to earn wins. But any team can beat any team in this league so we have to stay on top of our game."