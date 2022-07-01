SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
American Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 30, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 01, 2022 02:14 PM
Rochester A's 5, Byron 3

BYRON — Sam Johnston hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie to life the Rochester A's to a 5-3 win over Byron in American Legion baseball on Thursday.

The A's improve to 10-6-1 overall, 6-1 in 1st District play. Byron falls to 2-2 in league play.

Johnston also pitched the bottom of the seventh. He allowed two hits, but tossed a scoreless inning to earn a save.

"He has quietly put together a really nice summer at the plate and on the mound," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said.

A's starter Blake Baudoin took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before giving up a hit to the first hitter in the inning. Byron took advantage of three A's errors in the fourth to score twice.

"I've seen performances from him all spring and summer and this was by far his best performance," Stellmaker said. "He was consistently around the zone and made the pitches he needed to make. We had a tough inning in the fourth where we made three consecutive errors in the field."

Johnston and Jerry Fletcher both had two hits for the A's and Jack Eustice scored two runs.

Rochester A's 5, Byron 3
A's#000#030#2#—#5#9#4
Byron#000#201#0#—#3#4#0
A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Jerry Fletcher 2-for-3, 1 RBI; George Boyce 1 RBI; Sam Johnston 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Peyton Milene 1-for-3; Jack Eustice 1-for-3, 2 R. Pitchers: Blake Baudoin 5 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Tristan Ohly (WP) 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Sam Johnston (Sv) 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Byron: No stats provided.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
