American Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 30, 2022

Rochester A's 5, Byron 3

BYRON — Sam Johnston hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie to life the Rochester A's to a 5-3 win over Byron in American Legion baseball on Thursday.

The A's improve to 10-6-1 overall, 6-1 in 1st District play. Byron falls to 2-2 in league play.

Johnston also pitched the bottom of the seventh. He allowed two hits, but tossed a scoreless inning to earn a save.

"He has quietly put together a really nice summer at the plate and on the mound," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said.

A's starter Blake Baudoin took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before giving up a hit to the first hitter in the inning. Byron took advantage of three A's errors in the fourth to score twice.

"I've seen performances from him all spring and summer and this was by far his best performance," Stellmaker said. "He was consistently around the zone and made the pitches he needed to make. We had a tough inning in the fourth where we made three consecutive errors in the field."

Johnston and Jerry Fletcher both had two hits for the A's and Jack Eustice scored two runs.