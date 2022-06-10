American Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 9, 2022

A's, Patriots split doubleheader

ROCHESTER — Owen Kelly hit a two-run single to cap a three-run bottom of the seventh inning as the Rochester A's rallied past the Rochester Patriots 5-4 in the first game of an American Legion doubleheader on Thursday.

The Patriots bounced back to win the second game 16-4.

The A's scored five runs on just three hits in the game. They managed to scored two runs off of Zach Carr in the first inning without the benefit of a hit.

The A's had just one hit heading into the seventh inning. After two walks, Josh Fletcher hit an RBI double to cut the Patriots' lead to 4-3. Kelly followed with a two-run single up the middle to win the game.

"It was a great case of grinding out the win and never giving up," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "It seemed pretty bleak for us there or a while but we just kept at it.and then got after it when we needed to. It was good to see and a good win."

Garrett Hermanson drove in two runs for the Patriots and Aiden Smoley went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The A's are now 2-0 in the First District and with the loss in the second game they are 2-1 overall.