American Legion baseball results for Thursday, June 9, 2022
A's, Patriots split doubleheader
ROCHESTER — Owen Kelly hit a two-run single to cap a three-run bottom of the seventh inning as the Rochester A's rallied past the Rochester Patriots 5-4 in the first game of an American Legion doubleheader on Thursday.
The Patriots bounced back to win the second game 16-4.
The A's scored five runs on just three hits in the game. They managed to scored two runs off of Zach Carr in the first inning without the benefit of a hit.
The A's had just one hit heading into the seventh inning. After two walks, Josh Fletcher hit an RBI double to cut the Patriots' lead to 4-3. Kelly followed with a two-run single up the middle to win the game.
"It was a great case of grinding out the win and never giving up," A's coach Todd Stellmaker said. "It seemed pretty bleak for us there or a while but we just kept at it.and then got after it when we needed to. It was good to see and a good win."
Garrett Hermanson drove in two runs for the Patriots and Aiden Smoley went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
The A's are now 2-0 in the First District and with the loss in the second game they are 2-1 overall.
A's 5, Patriots 4
First game
Patriots#002#002#0#—#4#8#0
A's#200#000#3#—#5#3#1
Patriots: Jayden Guillette 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Garrett Hermanson 2 RBI; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Zach Carr 4 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 9 K; Aaron Terpstra (LP) 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
A's: Josh Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-2; Harrison Esau 1 R; Peyton Milene 1 RBI; George Boyce 1 R; Jack Eustice 1 R; Owen Kelly 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Matt Haun 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Josh Fletcher (WP) 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.