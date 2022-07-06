SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 05, 2022 10:45 PM
Redhawks 2, A's 1

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks nipped the Rochester A's 2-1 in a strong pitching duel in American Legion baseball on Tuesday.

Kasey Carlson went the distance for the Redhawks to collect the win. He tossed a three-hitter and allowed just one unearned run while striking out eight.

The Redhawks also finished with just three hits, but Spencer Kober had a pair of big RBI singles. Kober tied the game at 1-1 with a single in the fifth. He then snapped the 1-1 tie a game-winning RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Prindle scored both runs for the Redhawks.

Peyton Milene also pitched very well for the A’s. The left-hander allowed one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Jerry Fletcher and Sam Johnston both hit doubles for the A's.

Rochester Redhawks 2, Rochester A's 1
A's#001#000#0#—#1#3#1
Redhawks#000#010#1#—#2#3#1
A's: Owen Kelly 1-for-2; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 2B; Sam Johnston 1-for-3, 1 2B. Pitchers: Peyton Milene 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 8 K; Ryan Kelly (LP) 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K.
Redhawks: Spencer Kober 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3 ,1 SB; James Colletti 1 SB; Kyle Prindle 2 R. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.

