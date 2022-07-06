American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Redhawks 2, A's 1

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Redhawks nipped the Rochester A's 2-1 in a strong pitching duel in American Legion baseball on Tuesday.

Kasey Carlson went the distance for the Redhawks to collect the win. He tossed a three-hitter and allowed just one unearned run while striking out eight.

The Redhawks also finished with just three hits, but Spencer Kober had a pair of big RBI singles. Kober tied the game at 1-1 with a single in the fifth. He then snapped the 1-1 tie a game-winning RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Prindle scored both runs for the Redhawks.

Peyton Milene also pitched very well for the A’s. The left-hander allowed one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Jerry Fletcher and Sam Johnston both hit doubles for the A's.

ADVERTISEMENT